Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Waterproof PVC Fabric market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof PVC Fabric will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Waterproof PVC Fabric size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349367/waterproof-pvc-fabric

Segment by Weight

200 GSM

580 GSM

650 GSM

Others

Segment by Application

Gardening

Building Waterproofing Works

Advertising

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Attwoolls Manufacturing

Mafatlal Gujarat Industries

Stafford Textiles

Ajy Tech India

Naizil Canad

Omnovo Solutions

Serge Ferrari Group

Sioen Industries

TARPO

Reevoo Industrial Fabric Co. , Ltd.

DERFLEX

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

DSM

Derekduck

Shaoxing Qikun Textile Co.,Ltd

Foshan LiTong FanPeng Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Xinyu Textile Co., Ltd.

Haining Heli Textile Co. Ltd

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Waterproof PVC Fabric consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Waterproof PVC Fabric by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Waterproof PVC Fabric manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waterproof PVC Fabric with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Waterproof PVC Fabric sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Waterproof PVC Fabric companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproof PVC Fabric Product Introduction

1.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Waterproof PVC Fabric in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Waterproof PVC Fabric Industry Trends

1.5.2 Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Drivers

1.5.3 Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Challenges

1.5.4 Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Weight

2.1 Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Segment by Weight

2.1.1 200 GSM

2.1.2 580 GSM

2.1.3 650 GSM

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size by Weight

2.2.1 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Value, by Weight (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Volume, by Weight (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Weight (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size by Weight

2.3.1 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Value, by Weight (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Volume, by Weight (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Weight (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Gardening

3.1.2 Building Waterproofing Works

3.1.3 Advertising

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Waterproof PVC Fabric in 2021

4.2.3 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Waterproof PVC Fabric Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof PVC Fabric Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Waterproof PVC Fabric Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof PVC Fabric Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Attwoolls Manufacturing

7.1.1 Attwoolls Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.1.2 Attwoolls Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Attwoolls Manufacturing Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Attwoolls Manufacturing Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.1.5 Attwoolls Manufacturing Recent Development

7.2 Mafatlal Gujarat Industries

7.2.1 Mafatlal Gujarat Industries Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mafatlal Gujarat Industries Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mafatlal Gujarat Industries Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mafatlal Gujarat Industries Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.2.5 Mafatlal Gujarat Industries Recent Development

7.3 Stafford Textiles

7.3.1 Stafford Textiles Corporation Information

7.3.2 Stafford Textiles Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Stafford Textiles Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Stafford Textiles Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.3.5 Stafford Textiles Recent Development

7.4 Ajy Tech India

7.4.1 Ajy Tech India Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ajy Tech India Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ajy Tech India Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ajy Tech India Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.4.5 Ajy Tech India Recent Development

7.5 Naizil Canad

7.5.1 Naizil Canad Corporation Information

7.5.2 Naizil Canad Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Naizil Canad Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Naizil Canad Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.5.5 Naizil Canad Recent Development

7.6 Omnovo Solutions

7.6.1 Omnovo Solutions Corporation Information

7.6.2 Omnovo Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Omnovo Solutions Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Omnovo Solutions Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.6.5 Omnovo Solutions Recent Development

7.7 Serge Ferrari Group

7.7.1 Serge Ferrari Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Serge Ferrari Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Serge Ferrari Group Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Serge Ferrari Group Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.7.5 Serge Ferrari Group Recent Development

7.8 Sioen Industries

7.8.1 Sioen Industries Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sioen Industries Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sioen Industries Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sioen Industries Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.8.5 Sioen Industries Recent Development

7.9 TARPO

7.9.1 TARPO Corporation Information

7.9.2 TARPO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TARPO Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TARPO Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.9.5 TARPO Recent Development

7.10 Reevoo Industrial Fabric Co. , Ltd.

7.10.1 Reevoo Industrial Fabric Co. , Ltd. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Reevoo Industrial Fabric Co. , Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Reevoo Industrial Fabric Co. , Ltd. Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Reevoo Industrial Fabric Co. , Ltd. Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.10.5 Reevoo Industrial Fabric Co. , Ltd. Recent Development

7.11 DERFLEX

7.11.1 DERFLEX Corporation Information

7.11.2 DERFLEX Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DERFLEX Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DERFLEX Waterproof PVC Fabric Products Offered

7.11.5 DERFLEX Recent Development

7.12 Carlisle Companies Incorporated

7.12.1 Carlisle Companies Incorporated Corporation Information

7.12.2 Carlisle Companies Incorporated Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Carlisle Companies Incorporated Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Carlisle Companies Incorporated Products Offered

7.12.5 Carlisle Companies Incorporated Recent Development

7.13 DSM

7.13.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.13.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 DSM Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 DSM Products Offered

7.13.5 DSM Recent Development

7.14 Derekduck

7.14.1 Derekduck Corporation Information

7.14.2 Derekduck Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Derekduck Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Derekduck Products Offered

7.14.5 Derekduck Recent Development

7.15 Shaoxing Qikun Textile Co.,Ltd

7.15.1 Shaoxing Qikun Textile Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shaoxing Qikun Textile Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shaoxing Qikun Textile Co.,Ltd Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shaoxing Qikun Textile Co.,Ltd Products Offered

7.15.5 Shaoxing Qikun Textile Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.16 Foshan LiTong FanPeng Co., Ltd

7.16.1 Foshan LiTong FanPeng Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.16.2 Foshan LiTong FanPeng Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Foshan LiTong FanPeng Co., Ltd Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Foshan LiTong FanPeng Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.16.5 Foshan LiTong FanPeng Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.17 Zhejiang Xinyu Textile Co., Ltd.

7.17.1 Zhejiang Xinyu Textile Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Zhejiang Xinyu Textile Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Zhejiang Xinyu Textile Co., Ltd. Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Zhejiang Xinyu Textile Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.17.5 Zhejiang Xinyu Textile Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Haining Heli Textile Co. Ltd

7.18.1 Haining Heli Textile Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.18.2 Haining Heli Textile Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Haining Heli Textile Co. Ltd Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Haining Heli Textile Co. Ltd Products Offered

7.18.5 Haining Heli Textile Co. Ltd Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Waterproof PVC Fabric Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Waterproof PVC Fabric Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Waterproof PVC Fabric Distributors

8.3 Waterproof PVC Fabric Production Mode & Process

8.4 Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Waterproof PVC Fabric Sales Channels

8.4.2 Waterproof PVC Fabric Distributors

8.5 Waterproof PVC Fabric Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349367/waterproof-pvc-fabric

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com