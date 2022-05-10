Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 16KV accounting for % of the Drilling Flare Ignitors Device global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Mining was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Scope and Market Size

Drilling Flare Ignitors Device market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Drilling Flare Ignitors Device market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

16KV

17KV

Others

Segment by Application

Mining

Electric

Chemical Industry

Others

By Company

GN Solids Control

Aipu

GBA Flare Systems

Smitsvonk

OilMan Machinery Equipment

KOSUN

Xi’an Huayang Oil & Gas Equipment Co., Ltd.

BZ Solids Control

Tangshan Dachuan Machinery Co.,ltd.

The report on the Drilling Flare Ignitors Device market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Drilling Flare Ignitors Deviceconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Drilling Flare Ignitors Devicemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Drilling Flare Ignitors Devicemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Drilling Flare Ignitors Devicewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Drilling Flare Ignitors Devicesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Drilling Flare Ignitors Device companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 16KV

2.1.2 17KV

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Mining

3.1.2 Electric

3.1.3 Chemical Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Drilling Flare Ignitors Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GN Solids Control

7.1.1 GN Solids Control Corporation Information

7.1.2 GN Solids Control Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GN Solids Control Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GN Solids Control Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Products Offered

7.1.5 GN Solids Control Recent Development

7.2 Aipu

7.2.1 Aipu Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aipu Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Aipu Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Aipu Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Products Offered

7.2.5 Aipu Recent Development

7.3 GBA Flare Systems

7.3.1 GBA Flare Systems Corporation Information

7.3.2 GBA Flare Systems Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GBA Flare Systems Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GBA Flare Systems Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Products Offered

7.3.5 GBA Flare Systems Recent Development

7.4 Smitsvonk

7.4.1 Smitsvonk Corporation Information

7.4.2 Smitsvonk Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Smitsvonk Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Smitsvonk Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Products Offered

7.4.5 Smitsvonk Recent Development

7.5 OilMan Machinery Equipment

7.5.1 OilMan Machinery Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 OilMan Machinery Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 OilMan Machinery Equipment Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 OilMan Machinery Equipment Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Products Offered

7.5.5 OilMan Machinery Equipment Recent Development

7.6 KOSUN

7.6.1 KOSUN Corporation Information

7.6.2 KOSUN Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 KOSUN Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 KOSUN Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Products Offered

7.6.5 KOSUN Recent Development

7.7 Xi’an Huayang Oil & Gas Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Xi’an Huayang Oil & Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xi’an Huayang Oil & Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Xi’an Huayang Oil & Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Xi’an Huayang Oil & Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Products Offered

7.7.5 Xi’an Huayang Oil & Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 BZ Solids Control

7.8.1 BZ Solids Control Corporation Information

7.8.2 BZ Solids Control Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BZ Solids Control Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BZ Solids Control Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Products Offered

7.8.5 BZ Solids Control Recent Development

7.9 Tangshan Dachuan Machinery Co.,ltd.

7.9.1 Tangshan Dachuan Machinery Co.,ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tangshan Dachuan Machinery Co.,ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tangshan Dachuan Machinery Co.,ltd. Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tangshan Dachuan Machinery Co.,ltd. Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Products Offered

7.9.5 Tangshan Dachuan Machinery Co.,ltd. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Distributors

8.3 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Distributors

8.5 Drilling Flare Ignitors Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

