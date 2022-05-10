Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photovoltaic Polysilicon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Photovoltaic Polysilicon market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Granular accounting for % of the Photovoltaic Polysilicon global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Semiconductor was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Scope and Market Size

Photovoltaic Polysilicon market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photovoltaic Polysilicon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Photovoltaic Polysilicon market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Granular

Blocky

Flaky

Powder

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

Others

By Company

Gcl poly

Xinte Energy

Wacker

Daqo New Energy Corp

OCI

Asia Silicon

Hemlock

QSTec

REC Silicon

Elkem

The report on the Photovoltaic Polysilicon market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Photovoltaic Polysiliconconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Photovoltaic Polysiliconmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Photovoltaic Polysiliconmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Photovoltaic Polysiliconwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Photovoltaic Polysiliconsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Photovoltaic Polysilicon companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Product Introduction

1.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Industry Trends

1.5.2 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Drivers

1.5.3 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Challenges

1.5.4 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Granular

2.1.2 Blocky

2.1.3 Flaky

2.1.4 Powder

2.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Semiconductor

3.1.2 Solar Energy

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Photovoltaic Polysilicon in 2021

4.2.3 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Photovoltaic Polysilicon Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Photovoltaic Polysilicon Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic Polysilicon Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Gcl poly

7.1.1 Gcl poly Corporation Information

7.1.2 Gcl poly Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Gcl poly Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Gcl poly Photovoltaic Polysilicon Products Offered

7.1.5 Gcl poly Recent Development

7.2 Xinte Energy

7.2.1 Xinte Energy Corporation Information

7.2.2 Xinte Energy Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Xinte Energy Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Xinte Energy Photovoltaic Polysilicon Products Offered

7.2.5 Xinte Energy Recent Development

7.3 Wacker

7.3.1 Wacker Corporation Information

7.3.2 Wacker Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Wacker Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Wacker Photovoltaic Polysilicon Products Offered

7.3.5 Wacker Recent Development

7.4 Daqo New Energy Corp

7.4.1 Daqo New Energy Corp Corporation Information

7.4.2 Daqo New Energy Corp Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Daqo New Energy Corp Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Daqo New Energy Corp Photovoltaic Polysilicon Products Offered

7.4.5 Daqo New Energy Corp Recent Development

7.5 OCI

7.5.1 OCI Corporation Information

7.5.2 OCI Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 OCI Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 OCI Photovoltaic Polysilicon Products Offered

7.5.5 OCI Recent Development

7.6 Asia Silicon

7.6.1 Asia Silicon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Asia Silicon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Asia Silicon Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Asia Silicon Photovoltaic Polysilicon Products Offered

7.6.5 Asia Silicon Recent Development

7.7 Hemlock

7.7.1 Hemlock Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hemlock Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hemlock Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hemlock Photovoltaic Polysilicon Products Offered

7.7.5 Hemlock Recent Development

7.8 QSTec

7.8.1 QSTec Corporation Information

7.8.2 QSTec Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 QSTec Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 QSTec Photovoltaic Polysilicon Products Offered

7.8.5 QSTec Recent Development

7.9 REC Silicon

7.9.1 REC Silicon Corporation Information

7.9.2 REC Silicon Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 REC Silicon Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 REC Silicon Photovoltaic Polysilicon Products Offered

7.9.5 REC Silicon Recent Development

7.10 Elkem

7.10.1 Elkem Corporation Information

7.10.2 Elkem Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Elkem Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Elkem Photovoltaic Polysilicon Products Offered

7.10.5 Elkem Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Distributors

8.3 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Production Mode & Process

8.4 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Sales Channels

8.4.2 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Distributors

8.5 Photovoltaic Polysilicon Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

