Global Hardbanding Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Hardbanding Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hardbanding Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hardbanding Services market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Tungsten Carbide accounting for % of the Hardbanding Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Onshore was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Hardbanding Services Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hardbanding Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Tungsten Carbide

Chromium Carbide

Titanium Carbide

Niobium Boride

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Company

Postle Industries

National Oilwell Varco

Castolin Eutectic

Arnco Technology

Sharpe Engineering

D/F Machine Specialties Inc.

Weatherford International

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Oceaneering International

The report on the Hardbanding Services market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hardbanding Servicesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Hardbanding Servicesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Hardbanding Servicesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Hardbanding Serviceswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Hardbanding Servicessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hardbanding Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hardbanding Services Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Hardbanding Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Hardbanding Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Hardbanding Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Hardbanding Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Hardbanding Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Hardbanding Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Hardbanding Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Hardbanding Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Hardbanding Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Hardbanding Services by Type

2.1 Hardbanding Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tungsten Carbide

2.1.2 Chromium Carbide

2.1.3 Titanium Carbide

2.1.4 Niobium Boride

2.2 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Hardbanding Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Hardbanding Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Hardbanding Services by Application

3.1 Hardbanding Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Onshore

3.1.2 Offshore

3.2 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Hardbanding Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Hardbanding Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Hardbanding Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hardbanding Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hardbanding Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hardbanding Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hardbanding Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Hardbanding Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hardbanding Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hardbanding Services Headquarters, Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Hardbanding Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Hardbanding Services Companies Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Hardbanding Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hardbanding Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hardbanding Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hardbanding Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hardbanding Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hardbanding Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hardbanding Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hardbanding Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hardbanding Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hardbanding Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hardbanding Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hardbanding Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hardbanding Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hardbanding Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hardbanding Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Postle Industries

7.1.1 Postle Industries Company Details

7.1.2 Postle Industries Business Overview

7.1.3 Postle Industries Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.1.4 Postle Industries Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Postle Industries Recent Development

7.2 National Oilwell Varco

7.2.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details

7.2.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview

7.2.3 National Oilwell Varco Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.2.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

7.3 Castolin Eutectic

7.3.1 Castolin Eutectic Company Details

7.3.2 Castolin Eutectic Business Overview

7.3.3 Castolin Eutectic Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.3.4 Castolin Eutectic Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Castolin Eutectic Recent Development

7.4 Arnco Technology

7.4.1 Arnco Technology Company Details

7.4.2 Arnco Technology Business Overview

7.4.3 Arnco Technology Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.4.4 Arnco Technology Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Arnco Technology Recent Development

7.5 Sharpe Engineering

7.5.1 Sharpe Engineering Company Details

7.5.2 Sharpe Engineering Business Overview

7.5.3 Sharpe Engineering Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.5.4 Sharpe Engineering Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Sharpe Engineering Recent Development

7.6 D/F Machine Specialties Inc.

7.6.1 D/F Machine Specialties Inc. Company Details

7.6.2 D/F Machine Specialties Inc. Business Overview

7.6.3 D/F Machine Specialties Inc. Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.6.4 D/F Machine Specialties Inc. Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 D/F Machine Specialties Inc. Recent Development

7.7 Weatherford International

7.7.1 Weatherford International Company Details

7.7.2 Weatherford International Business Overview

7.7.3 Weatherford International Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.7.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

7.8 Schlumberger

7.8.1 Schlumberger Company Details

7.8.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

7.8.3 Schlumberger Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.8.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

7.9 Halliburton

7.9.1 Halliburton Company Details

7.9.2 Halliburton Business Overview

7.9.3 Halliburton Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.9.4 Halliburton Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Halliburton Recent Development

7.10 Baker Hughes

7.10.1 Baker Hughes Company Details

7.10.2 Baker Hughes Business Overview

7.10.3 Baker Hughes Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.10.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

7.11 Oceaneering International

7.11.1 Oceaneering International Company Details

7.11.2 Oceaneering International Business Overview

7.11.3 Oceaneering International Hardbanding Services Introduction

7.11.4 Oceaneering International Revenue in Hardbanding Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Oceaneering International Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

