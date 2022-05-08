Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Nickel-based Cast Superalloys accounting for % of the Casting Superalloy (Ingot) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Aircraft Engine was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Scope and Market Size

Casting Superalloy (Ingot) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Casting Superalloy (Ingot) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352057/casting-superalloy-ingot

Segment by Type

Nickel-based Cast Superalloys

Iron-based Cast Superalloys

Cobalt-based Cast Superalloys

Segment by Application

Aircraft Engine

Gas Turbine

Others

By Company

Kennametal

Special Metals Corporation

Ultra Minor Metals Ltd

Jiangsu Toland Alloy

Beijing Cisri Gaona

Institute of Metal Research

AVIC Beijing Institute of Aeronautical Materials

IHI Master Metal

Western Australia Specialty Alloys

American Casting Company

The report on the Casting Superalloy (Ingot) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Casting Superalloy (Ingot)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Casting Superalloy (Ingot)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Casting Superalloy (Ingot)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Casting Superalloy (Ingot)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Casting Superalloy (Ingot)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Casting Superalloy (Ingot) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Nickel-based Cast Superalloys

2.1.2 Iron-based Cast Superalloys

2.1.3 Cobalt-based Cast Superalloys

2.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aircraft Engine

3.1.2 Gas Turbine

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Casting Superalloy (Ingot) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kennametal

7.1.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kennametal Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kennametal Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kennametal Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Products Offered

7.1.5 Kennametal Recent Development

7.2 Special Metals Corporation

7.2.1 Special Metals Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Special Metals Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Special Metals Corporation Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Special Metals Corporation Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Products Offered

7.2.5 Special Metals Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Ultra Minor Metals Ltd

7.3.1 Ultra Minor Metals Ltd Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ultra Minor Metals Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ultra Minor Metals Ltd Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ultra Minor Metals Ltd Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Products Offered

7.3.5 Ultra Minor Metals Ltd Recent Development

7.4 Jiangsu Toland Alloy

7.4.1 Jiangsu Toland Alloy Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jiangsu Toland Alloy Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jiangsu Toland Alloy Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jiangsu Toland Alloy Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Products Offered

7.4.5 Jiangsu Toland Alloy Recent Development

7.5 Beijing Cisri Gaona

7.5.1 Beijing Cisri Gaona Corporation Information

7.5.2 Beijing Cisri Gaona Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Beijing Cisri Gaona Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Beijing Cisri Gaona Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Products Offered

7.5.5 Beijing Cisri Gaona Recent Development

7.6 Institute of Metal Research

7.6.1 Institute of Metal Research Corporation Information

7.6.2 Institute of Metal Research Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Institute of Metal Research Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Institute of Metal Research Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Products Offered

7.6.5 Institute of Metal Research Recent Development

7.7 AVIC Beijing Institute of Aeronautical Materials

7.7.1 AVIC Beijing Institute of Aeronautical Materials Corporation Information

7.7.2 AVIC Beijing Institute of Aeronautical Materials Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AVIC Beijing Institute of Aeronautical Materials Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AVIC Beijing Institute of Aeronautical Materials Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Products Offered

7.7.5 AVIC Beijing Institute of Aeronautical Materials Recent Development

7.8 IHI Master Metal

7.8.1 IHI Master Metal Corporation Information

7.8.2 IHI Master Metal Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 IHI Master Metal Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 IHI Master Metal Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Products Offered

7.8.5 IHI Master Metal Recent Development

7.9 Western Australia Specialty Alloys

7.9.1 Western Australia Specialty Alloys Corporation Information

7.9.2 Western Australia Specialty Alloys Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Western Australia Specialty Alloys Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Western Australia Specialty Alloys Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Products Offered

7.9.5 Western Australia Specialty Alloys Recent Development

7.10 American Casting Company

7.10.1 American Casting Company Corporation Information

7.10.2 American Casting Company Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 American Casting Company Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 American Casting Company Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Products Offered

7.10.5 American Casting Company Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Distributors

8.3 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Distributors

8.5 Casting Superalloy (Ingot) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352057/casting-superalloy-ingot

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com