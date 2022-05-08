Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, W accounting for % of the Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Flat Panel Displays was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Scope and Market Size

Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

W

Co

Ni

Ti

Others

Segment by Application

Flat Panel Displays

Semiconductor Chips

Solar Cells

Other

By Company

Stanford Advanced Materials

Toshiba Materials

ULVAC, Inc

Materion

Changsha Xinkang Advanced Materials

Mitsubishi Materials

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

Admat Inc

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

The report on the Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devicesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devicesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devicesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Sputtering Targets for Electronic Deviceswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devicessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 W

2.1.2 Co

2.1.3 Ni

2.1.4 Ti

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Flat Panel Displays

3.1.2 Semiconductor Chips

3.1.3 Solar Cells

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Stanford Advanced Materials

7.1.1 Stanford Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 Stanford Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Stanford Advanced Materials Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Stanford Advanced Materials Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Products Offered

7.1.5 Stanford Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.2 Toshiba Materials

7.2.1 Toshiba Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toshiba Materials Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Toshiba Materials Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Toshiba Materials Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Products Offered

7.2.5 Toshiba Materials Recent Development

7.3 ULVAC, Inc

7.3.1 ULVAC, Inc Corporation Information

7.3.2 ULVAC, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ULVAC, Inc Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ULVAC, Inc Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Products Offered

7.3.5 ULVAC, Inc Recent Development

7.4 Materion

7.4.1 Materion Corporation Information

7.4.2 Materion Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Materion Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Materion Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Products Offered

7.4.5 Materion Recent Development

7.5 Changsha Xinkang Advanced Materials

7.5.1 Changsha Xinkang Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Changsha Xinkang Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Changsha Xinkang Advanced Materials Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Changsha Xinkang Advanced Materials Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Products Offered

7.5.5 Changsha Xinkang Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.6 Mitsubishi Materials

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Materials Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Materials Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Materials Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Products Offered

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Materials Recent Development

7.7 Honeywell

7.7.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.7.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Honeywell Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Honeywell Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Products Offered

7.7.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.8 Sumitomo Chemical

7.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Products Offered

7.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Admat Inc

7.9.1 Admat Inc Corporation Information

7.9.2 Admat Inc Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Admat Inc Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Admat Inc Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Products Offered

7.9.5 Admat Inc Recent Development

7.10 JX Nippon Mining & Metals

7.10.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Information

7.10.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Products Offered

7.10.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Distributors

8.3 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Distributors

8.5 Sputtering Targets for Electronic Devices Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

