Digital TV Antennas Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Digital TV Antennas market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Digital TV Antennas market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Outdoor Digital TV Antenna

Indoor Digital TV Antenna

Segment by Application

Commercial

Domestic

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Philips

Winegard

Antennas Direct

Channel Master

Universal Electronics Inc

Jim’s Antennas

Aluratek

Matchmaster

HomeVision Technology Inc

Dingdian Keji

Double Xin Equipment

Drawkey

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Digital TV Antennasconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of rack Depth Gaugerack Depth Gaugeby identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital TV Antennasmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital TV Antennaswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Digital TV Antennassubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Digital TV Antennas companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital TV Antennas Product Introduction

1.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Digital TV Antennas Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Digital TV Antennas Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Digital TV Antennas Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Digital TV Antennas Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Digital TV Antennas in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Digital TV Antennas Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Digital TV Antennas Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Digital TV Antennas Industry Trends

1.5.2 Digital TV Antennas Market Drivers

1.5.3 Digital TV Antennas Market Challenges

1.5.4 Digital TV Antennas Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Digital TV Antennas Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Outdoor Digital TV Antenna

2.1.2 Indoor Digital TV Antenna

2.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Digital TV Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Digital TV Antennas Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Digital TV Antennas Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Digital TV Antennas Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Digital TV Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Digital TV Antennas Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Domestic

3.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Digital TV Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Digital TV Antennas Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Digital TV Antennas Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Digital TV Antennas Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Digital TV Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Digital TV Antennas Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Digital TV Antennas Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Digital TV Antennas Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Digital TV Antennas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Digital TV Antennas Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Digital TV Antennas in 2021

4.2.3 Global Digital TV Antennas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Digital TV Antennas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Digital TV Antennas Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Digital TV Antennas Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Digital TV Antennas Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Digital TV Antennas Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Digital TV Antennas Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Digital TV Antennas Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Digital TV Antennas Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Digital TV Antennas Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Digital TV Antennas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Digital TV Antennas Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Digital TV Antennas Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Digital TV Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Digital TV Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital TV Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital TV Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Digital TV Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Digital TV Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Digital TV Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Digital TV Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Digital TV Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Digital TV Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Philips Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Philips Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.1.5 Philips Recent Development

7.2 Winegard

7.2.1 Winegard Corporation Information

7.2.2 Winegard Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Winegard Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Winegard Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.2.5 Winegard Recent Development

7.3 Antennas Direct

7.3.1 Antennas Direct Corporation Information

7.3.2 Antennas Direct Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Antennas Direct Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Antennas Direct Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.3.5 Antennas Direct Recent Development

7.4 Channel Master

7.4.1 Channel Master Corporation Information

7.4.2 Channel Master Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Channel Master Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Channel Master Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.4.5 Channel Master Recent Development

7.5 Universal Electronics Inc

7.5.1 Universal Electronics Inc Corporation Information

7.5.2 Universal Electronics Inc Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Universal Electronics Inc Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Universal Electronics Inc Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.5.5 Universal Electronics Inc Recent Development

7.6 Jim’s Antennas

7.6.1 Jim’s Antennas Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jim’s Antennas Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jim’s Antennas Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jim’s Antennas Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.6.5 Jim’s Antennas Recent Development

7.7 Aluratek

7.7.1 Aluratek Corporation Information

7.7.2 Aluratek Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Aluratek Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Aluratek Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.7.5 Aluratek Recent Development

7.8 Matchmaster

7.8.1 Matchmaster Corporation Information

7.8.2 Matchmaster Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Matchmaster Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Matchmaster Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.8.5 Matchmaster Recent Development

7.9 HomeVision Technology Inc

7.9.1 HomeVision Technology Inc Corporation Information

7.9.2 HomeVision Technology Inc Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 HomeVision Technology Inc Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 HomeVision Technology Inc Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.9.5 HomeVision Technology Inc Recent Development

7.10 Dingdian Keji

7.10.1 Dingdian Keji Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dingdian Keji Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dingdian Keji Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dingdian Keji Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.10.5 Dingdian Keji Recent Development

7.11 Double Xin Equipment

7.11.1 Double Xin Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Double Xin Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Double Xin Equipment Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Double Xin Equipment Digital TV Antennas Products Offered

7.11.5 Double Xin Equipment Recent Development

7.12 Drawkey

7.12.1 Drawkey Corporation Information

7.12.2 Drawkey Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Drawkey Digital TV Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Drawkey Products Offered

7.12.5 Drawkey Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Digital TV Antennas Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Digital TV Antennas Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Digital TV Antennas Distributors

8.3 Digital TV Antennas Production Mode & Process

8.4 Digital TV Antennas Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Digital TV Antennas Sales Channels

8.4.2 Digital TV Antennas Distributors

8.5 Digital TV Antennas Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

