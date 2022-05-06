Global Egg Donation Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Egg Donation market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Egg Donation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Egg Donation market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Fresh Egg accounting for % of the Egg Donation global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Fertility Clinics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Egg Donation Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Egg Donation market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Fresh Egg

Frozen Egg

Segment by Application

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

By Company

Egg Donor America

ConceiveAbilities

Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation

Egg Donation

Boston IVF

Nashville Fertility

Beverly Hills Egg Donation

Johns Hopkins Medicine

MCRM Fertility

Sher `Fertility Solutions

The report on the Egg Donation market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Egg Donationconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Egg Donationmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Egg Donationmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Egg Donationwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Egg Donationsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Egg Donation companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Egg Donation Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Egg Donation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Egg Donation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Egg Donation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Egg Donation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Egg Donation in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Egg Donation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Egg Donation Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Egg Donation Industry Trends

1.4.2 Egg Donation Market Drivers

1.4.3 Egg Donation Market Challenges

1.4.4 Egg Donation Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Egg Donation by Type

2.1 Egg Donation Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Fresh Egg

2.1.2 Frozen Egg

2.2 Global Egg Donation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Egg Donation Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Egg Donation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Egg Donation Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Egg Donation by Application

3.1 Egg Donation Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Fertility Clinics

3.1.2 Hospitals

3.2 Global Egg Donation Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Egg Donation Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Egg Donation Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Egg Donation Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Egg Donation Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Egg Donation Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Egg Donation Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Egg Donation Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Egg Donation Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Egg Donation Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Egg Donation in 2021

4.2.3 Global Egg Donation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Egg Donation Headquarters, Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Egg Donation Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Egg Donation Companies Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Egg Donation Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Egg Donation Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Egg Donation Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Egg Donation Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Egg Donation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Egg Donation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Egg Donation Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Egg Donation Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Egg Donation Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Egg Donation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Egg Donation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Egg Donation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Egg Donation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Egg Donation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Egg Donation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Egg Donation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Egg Donation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Egg Donation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Egg Donation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Egg Donor America

7.1.1 Egg Donor America Company Details

7.1.2 Egg Donor America Business Overview

7.1.3 Egg Donor America Egg Donation Introduction

7.1.4 Egg Donor America Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Egg Donor America Recent Development

7.2 ConceiveAbilities

7.2.1 ConceiveAbilities Company Details

7.2.2 ConceiveAbilities Business Overview

7.2.3 ConceiveAbilities Egg Donation Introduction

7.2.4 ConceiveAbilities Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ConceiveAbilities Recent Development

7.3 Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation

7.3.1 Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation Company Details

7.3.2 Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation Business Overview

7.3.3 Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation Egg Donation Introduction

7.3.4 Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation Recent Development

7.4 Egg Donation

7.4.1 Egg Donation Company Details

7.4.2 Egg Donation Business Overview

7.4.3 Egg Donation Egg Donation Introduction

7.4.4 Egg Donation Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Egg Donation Recent Development

7.5 Boston IVF

7.5.1 Boston IVF Company Details

7.5.2 Boston IVF Business Overview

7.5.3 Boston IVF Egg Donation Introduction

7.5.4 Boston IVF Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Boston IVF Recent Development

7.6 Nashville Fertility

7.6.1 Nashville Fertility Company Details

7.6.2 Nashville Fertility Business Overview

7.6.3 Nashville Fertility Egg Donation Introduction

7.6.4 Nashville Fertility Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Nashville Fertility Recent Development

7.7 Beverly Hills Egg Donation

7.7.1 Beverly Hills Egg Donation Company Details

7.7.2 Beverly Hills Egg Donation Business Overview

7.7.3 Beverly Hills Egg Donation Egg Donation Introduction

7.7.4 Beverly Hills Egg Donation Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Beverly Hills Egg Donation Recent Development

7.8 Johns Hopkins Medicine

7.8.1 Johns Hopkins Medicine Company Details

7.8.2 Johns Hopkins Medicine Business Overview

7.8.3 Johns Hopkins Medicine Egg Donation Introduction

7.8.4 Johns Hopkins Medicine Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Johns Hopkins Medicine Recent Development

7.9 MCRM Fertility

7.9.1 MCRM Fertility Company Details

7.9.2 MCRM Fertility Business Overview

7.9.3 MCRM Fertility Egg Donation Introduction

7.9.4 MCRM Fertility Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 MCRM Fertility Recent Development

7.10 Sher `Fertility Solutions

7.10.1 Sher `Fertility Solutions Company Details

7.10.2 Sher `Fertility Solutions Business Overview

7.10.3 Sher `Fertility Solutions Egg Donation Introduction

7.10.4 Sher `Fertility Solutions Revenue in Egg Donation Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Sher `Fertility Solutions Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

