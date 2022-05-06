Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global On-street Multispace Parking Meters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global On-street Multispace Parking Meters market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Cash accounting for % of the On-street Multispace Parking Meters global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Government Institutions was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Scope and Market Size

On-street Multispace Parking Meters market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global On-street Multispace Parking Meters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the On-street Multispace Parking Meters market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352076/on-street-multispace-parking-meters

Segment by Type

Cash

Payment Cards (Debit Card, Credit Card, etc.)

Mobile Payment

Segment by Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls and Stadiums

Others

By Company

POM

T2 Systems

Hectronic

MacKay Meters

METRIC Group

IPS Group

Viatron

Ventek International

CivicSmart

Parking BOXX

LocoMobi

Horoad Electronic

Kinouwell Tech

J.J. MacKay

IEM SA

Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Development

The report on the On-street Multispace Parking Meters market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global On-street Multispace Parking Metersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of On-street Multispace Parking Metersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global On-street Multispace Parking Metersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the On-street Multispace Parking Meterswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of On-street Multispace Parking Meterssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> On-street Multispace Parking Meters companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Product Introduction

1.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Dynamics

1.5.1 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Industry Trends

1.5.2 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Drivers

1.5.3 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Challenges

1.5.4 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cash

2.1.2 Payment Cards (Debit Card, Credit Card, etc.)

2.1.3 Mobile Payment

2.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Government Institutions

3.1.2 Hospitals

3.1.3 Parks

3.1.4 Transit Systems

3.1.5 Malls and Stadiums

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of On-street Multispace Parking Meters in 2021

4.2.3 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers On-street Multispace Parking Meters Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top On-street Multispace Parking Meters Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size by Region

5.1 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa On-street Multispace Parking Meters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 POM

7.1.1 POM Corporation Information

7.1.2 POM Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 POM On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 POM On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.1.5 POM Recent Development

7.2 T2 Systems

7.2.1 T2 Systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 T2 Systems Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 T2 Systems On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 T2 Systems On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.2.5 T2 Systems Recent Development

7.3 Hectronic

7.3.1 Hectronic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hectronic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hectronic On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hectronic On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.3.5 Hectronic Recent Development

7.4 MacKay Meters

7.4.1 MacKay Meters Corporation Information

7.4.2 MacKay Meters Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 MacKay Meters On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MacKay Meters On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.4.5 MacKay Meters Recent Development

7.5 METRIC Group

7.5.1 METRIC Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 METRIC Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 METRIC Group On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 METRIC Group On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.5.5 METRIC Group Recent Development

7.6 IPS Group

7.6.1 IPS Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 IPS Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 IPS Group On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 IPS Group On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.6.5 IPS Group Recent Development

7.7 Viatron

7.7.1 Viatron Corporation Information

7.7.2 Viatron Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Viatron On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Viatron On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.7.5 Viatron Recent Development

7.8 Ventek International

7.8.1 Ventek International Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ventek International Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ventek International On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ventek International On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.8.5 Ventek International Recent Development

7.9 CivicSmart

7.9.1 CivicSmart Corporation Information

7.9.2 CivicSmart Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CivicSmart On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CivicSmart On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.9.5 CivicSmart Recent Development

7.10 Parking BOXX

7.10.1 Parking BOXX Corporation Information

7.10.2 Parking BOXX Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Parking BOXX On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Parking BOXX On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.10.5 Parking BOXX Recent Development

7.11 LocoMobi

7.11.1 LocoMobi Corporation Information

7.11.2 LocoMobi Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 LocoMobi On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 LocoMobi On-street Multispace Parking Meters Products Offered

7.11.5 LocoMobi Recent Development

7.12 Horoad Electronic

7.12.1 Horoad Electronic Corporation Information

7.12.2 Horoad Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Horoad Electronic On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Horoad Electronic Products Offered

7.12.5 Horoad Electronic Recent Development

7.13 Kinouwell Tech

7.13.1 Kinouwell Tech Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kinouwell Tech Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kinouwell Tech On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kinouwell Tech Products Offered

7.13.5 Kinouwell Tech Recent Development

7.14 J.J. MacKay

7.14.1 J.J. MacKay Corporation Information

7.14.2 J.J. MacKay Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 J.J. MacKay On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 J.J. MacKay Products Offered

7.14.5 J.J. MacKay Recent Development

7.15 IEM SA

7.15.1 IEM SA Corporation Information

7.15.2 IEM SA Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 IEM SA On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 IEM SA Products Offered

7.15.5 IEM SA Recent Development

7.16 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Development

7.16.1 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Development Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Development Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Development On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Development Products Offered

7.16.5 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Development Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Distributors

8.3 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Production Mode & Process

8.4 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Sales Channels

8.4.2 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Distributors

8.5 On-street Multispace Parking Meters Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352076/on-street-multispace-parking-meters

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com