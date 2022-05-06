Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global L(+)-Tartaric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global L(+)-Tartaric Acid market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Food Grade accounting for % of the L(+)-Tartaric Acid global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Wine, Food & Beverage was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Scope and Market Size

L(+)-Tartaric Acid market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global L(+)-Tartaric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the L(+)-Tartaric Acid market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Segment by Application

Wine, Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Construction

Chemical

By Company

Alvinesa

RANDI GROUP

Caviro Distillerie

Australian Tartaric Products

Tarac Technologies

Tartaric Chemicals

Distillerie Mazzari

Distillerie Bonollo

Pahi

Vinicas

Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló

Omkar Specialty Chemicals

Yantai Taroke

Ningbo Jinzhan Biotech

Anhui Aibo Biotech

Chengdu Huayi

Changmao Biochemical (CMDCC)

Hangzhou Bioking

Hangzhou Ruijing

The report on the L(+)-Tartaric Acid market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global L(+)-Tartaric Acidconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of L(+)-Tartaric Acidmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global L(+)-Tartaric Acidmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the L(+)-Tartaric Acidwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of L(+)-Tartaric Acidsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> L(+)-Tartaric Acid companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Product Introduction

1.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Dynamics

1.5.1 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Industry Trends

1.5.2 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Drivers

1.5.3 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Challenges

1.5.4 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Food Grade

2.1.2 Pharma Grade

2.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Wine, Food & Beverage

3.1.2 Pharmaceutical

3.1.3 Cosmetics

3.1.4 Construction

3.1.5 Chemical

3.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of L(+)-Tartaric Acid in 2021

4.2.3 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers L(+)-Tartaric Acid Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top L(+)-Tartaric Acid Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size by Region

5.1 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa L(+)-Tartaric Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alvinesa

7.1.1 Alvinesa Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alvinesa Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Alvinesa L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Alvinesa L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.1.5 Alvinesa Recent Development

7.2 RANDI GROUP

7.2.1 RANDI GROUP Corporation Information

7.2.2 RANDI GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 RANDI GROUP L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 RANDI GROUP L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.2.5 RANDI GROUP Recent Development

7.3 Caviro Distillerie

7.3.1 Caviro Distillerie Corporation Information

7.3.2 Caviro Distillerie Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Caviro Distillerie L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Caviro Distillerie L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.3.5 Caviro Distillerie Recent Development

7.4 Australian Tartaric Products

7.4.1 Australian Tartaric Products Corporation Information

7.4.2 Australian Tartaric Products Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Australian Tartaric Products L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Australian Tartaric Products L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.4.5 Australian Tartaric Products Recent Development

7.5 Tarac Technologies

7.5.1 Tarac Technologies Corporation Information

7.5.2 Tarac Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Tarac Technologies L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Tarac Technologies L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.5.5 Tarac Technologies Recent Development

7.6 Tartaric Chemicals

7.6.1 Tartaric Chemicals Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tartaric Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Tartaric Chemicals L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Tartaric Chemicals L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.6.5 Tartaric Chemicals Recent Development

7.7 Distillerie Mazzari

7.7.1 Distillerie Mazzari Corporation Information

7.7.2 Distillerie Mazzari Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Distillerie Mazzari L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Distillerie Mazzari L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.7.5 Distillerie Mazzari Recent Development

7.8 Distillerie Bonollo

7.8.1 Distillerie Bonollo Corporation Information

7.8.2 Distillerie Bonollo Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Distillerie Bonollo L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Distillerie Bonollo L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.8.5 Distillerie Bonollo Recent Development

7.9 Pahi

7.9.1 Pahi Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pahi Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Pahi L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Pahi L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.9.5 Pahi Recent Development

7.10 Vinicas

7.10.1 Vinicas Corporation Information

7.10.2 Vinicas Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Vinicas L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Vinicas L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.10.5 Vinicas Recent Development

7.11 Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló

7.11.1 Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló L(+)-Tartaric Acid Products Offered

7.11.5 Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló Recent Development

7.12 Omkar Specialty Chemicals

7.12.1 Omkar Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.12.2 Omkar Specialty Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Omkar Specialty Chemicals L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Omkar Specialty Chemicals Products Offered

7.12.5 Omkar Specialty Chemicals Recent Development

7.13 Yantai Taroke

7.13.1 Yantai Taroke Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yantai Taroke Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yantai Taroke L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yantai Taroke Products Offered

7.13.5 Yantai Taroke Recent Development

7.14 Ningbo Jinzhan Biotech

7.14.1 Ningbo Jinzhan Biotech Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ningbo Jinzhan Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ningbo Jinzhan Biotech L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ningbo Jinzhan Biotech Products Offered

7.14.5 Ningbo Jinzhan Biotech Recent Development

7.15 Anhui Aibo Biotech

7.15.1 Anhui Aibo Biotech Corporation Information

7.15.2 Anhui Aibo Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Anhui Aibo Biotech L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Anhui Aibo Biotech Products Offered

7.15.5 Anhui Aibo Biotech Recent Development

7.16 Chengdu Huayi

7.16.1 Chengdu Huayi Corporation Information

7.16.2 Chengdu Huayi Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Chengdu Huayi L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Chengdu Huayi Products Offered

7.16.5 Chengdu Huayi Recent Development

7.17 Changmao Biochemical (CMDCC)

7.17.1 Changmao Biochemical (CMDCC) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Changmao Biochemical (CMDCC) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Changmao Biochemical (CMDCC) L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Changmao Biochemical (CMDCC) Products Offered

7.17.5 Changmao Biochemical (CMDCC) Recent Development

7.18 Hangzhou Bioking

7.18.1 Hangzhou Bioking Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hangzhou Bioking Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hangzhou Bioking L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hangzhou Bioking Products Offered

7.18.5 Hangzhou Bioking Recent Development

7.19 Hangzhou Ruijing

7.19.1 Hangzhou Ruijing Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hangzhou Ruijing Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hangzhou Ruijing L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hangzhou Ruijing Products Offered

7.19.5 Hangzhou Ruijing Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Distributors

8.3 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Production Mode & Process

8.4 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Sales Channels

8.4.2 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Distributors

8.5 L(+)-Tartaric Acid Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

