Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Segment by Type

Escherichia Coli

Mammalian Cell

Yeast

Other

Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Company

Research Laboratory

Hospital

Other

The report on the Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

OriGene Technologies

GenScript

Creative Biolabs

ProMab Biotechnologies

Sino Biological Inc.

WuXi Biologics.

Biomatik

Biointron

Novus Biologicals

BiologicsCorp

Eurofins Discovery

EUPROTEIN

Thermo Fisher

Rockland

Creative BioMart

GeNext Genomics

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Industry Trends

1.4.2 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Drivers

1.4.3 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Challenges

1.4.4 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification by Type

2.1 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Escherichia Coli

2.1.2 Mammalian Cell

2.1.3 Yeast

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification by Application

3.1 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Company

3.1.2 Research Laboratory

3.1.3 Hospital

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification in 2021

4.2.3 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Headquarters, Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Companies Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 OriGene Technologies

7.1.1 OriGene Technologies Company Details

7.1.2 OriGene Technologies Business Overview

7.1.3 OriGene Technologies Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.1.4 OriGene Technologies Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 OriGene Technologies Recent Development

7.2 GenScript

7.2.1 GenScript Company Details

7.2.2 GenScript Business Overview

7.2.3 GenScript Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.2.4 GenScript Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 GenScript Recent Development

7.3 Creative Biolabs

7.3.1 Creative Biolabs Company Details

7.3.2 Creative Biolabs Business Overview

7.3.3 Creative Biolabs Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.3.4 Creative Biolabs Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Creative Biolabs Recent Development

7.4 ProMab Biotechnologies

7.4.1 ProMab Biotechnologies Company Details

7.4.2 ProMab Biotechnologies Business Overview

7.4.3 ProMab Biotechnologies Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.4.4 ProMab Biotechnologies Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 ProMab Biotechnologies Recent Development

7.5 Sino Biological Inc.

7.5.1 Sino Biological Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 Sino Biological Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 Sino Biological Inc. Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.5.4 Sino Biological Inc. Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Sino Biological Inc. Recent Development

7.6 WuXi Biologics.

7.6.1 WuXi Biologics. Company Details

7.6.2 WuXi Biologics. Business Overview

7.6.3 WuXi Biologics. Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.6.4 WuXi Biologics. Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 WuXi Biologics. Recent Development

7.7 Biomatik

7.7.1 Biomatik Company Details

7.7.2 Biomatik Business Overview

7.7.3 Biomatik Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.7.4 Biomatik Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Biomatik Recent Development

7.8 Biointron

7.8.1 Biointron Company Details

7.8.2 Biointron Business Overview

7.8.3 Biointron Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.8.4 Biointron Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Biointron Recent Development

7.9 Novus Biologicals

7.9.1 Novus Biologicals Company Details

7.9.2 Novus Biologicals Business Overview

7.9.3 Novus Biologicals Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.9.4 Novus Biologicals Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Novus Biologicals Recent Development

7.10 BiologicsCorp

7.10.1 BiologicsCorp Company Details

7.10.2 BiologicsCorp Business Overview

7.10.3 BiologicsCorp Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.10.4 BiologicsCorp Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 BiologicsCorp Recent Development

7.11 Eurofins Discovery

7.11.1 Eurofins Discovery Company Details

7.11.2 Eurofins Discovery Business Overview

7.11.3 Eurofins Discovery Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.11.4 Eurofins Discovery Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Eurofins Discovery Recent Development

7.12 EUPROTEIN

7.12.1 EUPROTEIN Company Details

7.12.2 EUPROTEIN Business Overview

7.12.3 EUPROTEIN Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.12.4 EUPROTEIN Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 EUPROTEIN Recent Development

7.13 Thermo Fisher

7.13.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details

7.13.2 Thermo Fisher Business Overview

7.13.3 Thermo Fisher Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.13.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development

7.14 Rockland

7.14.1 Rockland Company Details

7.14.2 Rockland Business Overview

7.14.3 Rockland Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.14.4 Rockland Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Rockland Recent Development

7.15 Creative BioMart

7.15.1 Creative BioMart Company Details

7.15.2 Creative BioMart Business Overview

7.15.3 Creative BioMart Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.15.4 Creative BioMart Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Creative BioMart Recent Development

7.16 GeNext Genomics

7.16.1 GeNext Genomics Company Details

7.16.2 GeNext Genomics Business Overview

7.16.3 GeNext Genomics Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Introduction

7.16.4 GeNext Genomics Revenue in Recombinant Protein Expression and Purification Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 GeNext Genomics Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

