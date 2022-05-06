Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetron Sputtering Targets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Magnetron Sputtering Targets market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, DC Magnetron Sputtering accounting for % of the Magnetron Sputtering Targets global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Scope and Market Size

Magnetron Sputtering Targets market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetron Sputtering Targets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Magnetron Sputtering Targets market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352046/magnetron-sputtering-targets

Segment by Type

DC Magnetron Sputtering

RF Magnetron Sputtering

Segment by Application

Electronics

Automobile

Machinery

Other

By Company

EVOCHEM Advanced Materials

Angstrom Sciences

FHR Anlagenbau GmbH

C. Starck Inc (Materion)

Matsurf Technologies

Korvus Technology

AJA International

MTI Corporation

Taicang Xinchang Optoelectronic Material

Able Target Limited

Xrf Scientific

Ningbo Leadmed Technology

Baoji OKAI Sputtering Targets Technology

Huizhou Keyuan Photoelectric Material

The report on the Magnetron Sputtering Targets market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Magnetron Sputtering Targetsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Magnetron Sputtering Targetsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Magnetron Sputtering Targetsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Magnetron Sputtering Targetswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Magnetron Sputtering Targetssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Magnetron Sputtering Targets companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Product Introduction

1.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Industry Trends

1.5.2 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Drivers

1.5.3 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Challenges

1.5.4 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 DC Magnetron Sputtering

2.1.2 RF Magnetron Sputtering

2.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electronics

3.1.2 Automobile

3.1.3 Machinery

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Magnetron Sputtering Targets in 2021

4.2.3 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Magnetron Sputtering Targets Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Magnetron Sputtering Targets Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetron Sputtering Targets Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials

7.1.1 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.1.5 EVOCHEM Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.2 Angstrom Sciences

7.2.1 Angstrom Sciences Corporation Information

7.2.2 Angstrom Sciences Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Angstrom Sciences Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Angstrom Sciences Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.2.5 Angstrom Sciences Recent Development

7.3 FHR Anlagenbau GmbH

7.3.1 FHR Anlagenbau GmbH Corporation Information

7.3.2 FHR Anlagenbau GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 FHR Anlagenbau GmbH Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 FHR Anlagenbau GmbH Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.3.5 FHR Anlagenbau GmbH Recent Development

7.4 H. C. Starck Inc (Materion)

7.4.1 H. C. Starck Inc (Materion) Corporation Information

7.4.2 H. C. Starck Inc (Materion) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 H. C. Starck Inc (Materion) Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 H. C. Starck Inc (Materion) Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.4.5 H. C. Starck Inc (Materion) Recent Development

7.5 Matsurf Technologies

7.5.1 Matsurf Technologies Corporation Information

7.5.2 Matsurf Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Matsurf Technologies Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Matsurf Technologies Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.5.5 Matsurf Technologies Recent Development

7.6 Korvus Technology

7.6.1 Korvus Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Korvus Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Korvus Technology Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Korvus Technology Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.6.5 Korvus Technology Recent Development

7.7 AJA International

7.7.1 AJA International Corporation Information

7.7.2 AJA International Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AJA International Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AJA International Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.7.5 AJA International Recent Development

7.8 MTI Corporation

7.8.1 MTI Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 MTI Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MTI Corporation Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MTI Corporation Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.8.5 MTI Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Taicang Xinchang Optoelectronic Material

7.9.1 Taicang Xinchang Optoelectronic Material Corporation Information

7.9.2 Taicang Xinchang Optoelectronic Material Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Taicang Xinchang Optoelectronic Material Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Taicang Xinchang Optoelectronic Material Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.9.5 Taicang Xinchang Optoelectronic Material Recent Development

7.10 Able Target Limited

7.10.1 Able Target Limited Corporation Information

7.10.2 Able Target Limited Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Able Target Limited Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Able Target Limited Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.10.5 Able Target Limited Recent Development

7.11 Xrf Scientific

7.11.1 Xrf Scientific Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xrf Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Xrf Scientific Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Xrf Scientific Magnetron Sputtering Targets Products Offered

7.11.5 Xrf Scientific Recent Development

7.12 Ningbo Leadmed Technology

7.12.1 Ningbo Leadmed Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ningbo Leadmed Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ningbo Leadmed Technology Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ningbo Leadmed Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 Ningbo Leadmed Technology Recent Development

7.13 Baoji OKAI Sputtering Targets Technology

7.13.1 Baoji OKAI Sputtering Targets Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Baoji OKAI Sputtering Targets Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Baoji OKAI Sputtering Targets Technology Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Baoji OKAI Sputtering Targets Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Baoji OKAI Sputtering Targets Technology Recent Development

7.14 Huizhou Keyuan Photoelectric Material

7.14.1 Huizhou Keyuan Photoelectric Material Corporation Information

7.14.2 Huizhou Keyuan Photoelectric Material Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Huizhou Keyuan Photoelectric Material Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Huizhou Keyuan Photoelectric Material Products Offered

7.14.5 Huizhou Keyuan Photoelectric Material Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Distributors

8.3 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Production Mode & Process

8.4 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Sales Channels

8.4.2 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Distributors

8.5 Magnetron Sputtering Targets Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352046/magnetron-sputtering-targets

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com