Global IR PTZ Cameras Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States IR PTZ Cameras market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IR PTZ Cameras market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global IR PTZ Cameras market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Indoor PTZ Camera accounting for % of the IR PTZ Cameras global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Industry was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global IR PTZ Cameras Scope and Market Size

IR PTZ Cameras market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IR PTZ Cameras market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the IR PTZ Cameras market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Indoor PTZ Camera

Outdoor PTZ Camera

Segment by Application

Industry

Commercial

Border

Military

Other

By Company

i-PRO (Panasonic)

Teledyne FLIR

IndigoVision

Axis Communications

GeoVision

Zhejiang Dahua Technology

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Shenzhen Sunell Technology

Avigilon Corporation

Shenzhen Sowze Security Electronic

Pelco

Honeywell

Infiniti Electro Optics

Bolin Technology

WONWOO Engineering

LT Security

Lorex Corporation

PTZOptics

Revo Inc

Panasonic

The report on the IR PTZ Cameras market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global IR PTZ Camerasconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of IR PTZ Camerasmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global IR PTZ Camerasmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the IR PTZ Cameraswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of IR PTZ Camerassubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> IR PTZ Cameras companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IR PTZ Cameras Product Introduction

1.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States IR PTZ Cameras Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States IR PTZ Cameras Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 IR PTZ Cameras Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States IR PTZ Cameras in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of IR PTZ Cameras Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 IR PTZ Cameras Market Dynamics

1.5.1 IR PTZ Cameras Industry Trends

1.5.2 IR PTZ Cameras Market Drivers

1.5.3 IR PTZ Cameras Market Challenges

1.5.4 IR PTZ Cameras Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 IR PTZ Cameras Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Indoor PTZ Camera

2.1.2 Outdoor PTZ Camera

2.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global IR PTZ Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States IR PTZ Cameras Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States IR PTZ Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 IR PTZ Cameras Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industry

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Border

3.1.4 Military

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global IR PTZ Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States IR PTZ Cameras Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States IR PTZ Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global IR PTZ Cameras Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global IR PTZ Cameras Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global IR PTZ Cameras Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global IR PTZ Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 IR PTZ Cameras Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of IR PTZ Cameras in 2021

4.2.3 Global IR PTZ Cameras Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global IR PTZ Cameras Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global IR PTZ Cameras Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers IR PTZ Cameras Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into IR PTZ Cameras Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States IR PTZ Cameras Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top IR PTZ Cameras Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States IR PTZ Cameras Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States IR PTZ Cameras Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global IR PTZ Cameras Market Size by Region

5.1 Global IR PTZ Cameras Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global IR PTZ Cameras Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global IR PTZ Cameras Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America IR PTZ Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America IR PTZ Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific IR PTZ Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific IR PTZ Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe IR PTZ Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe IR PTZ Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America IR PTZ Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America IR PTZ Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa IR PTZ Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa IR PTZ Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 i-PRO (Panasonic)

7.1.1 i-PRO (Panasonic) Corporation Information

7.1.2 i-PRO (Panasonic) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 i-PRO (Panasonic) IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 i-PRO (Panasonic) IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.1.5 i-PRO (Panasonic) Recent Development

7.2 Teledyne FLIR

7.2.1 Teledyne FLIR Corporation Information

7.2.2 Teledyne FLIR Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Teledyne FLIR IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Teledyne FLIR IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.2.5 Teledyne FLIR Recent Development

7.3 IndigoVision

7.3.1 IndigoVision Corporation Information

7.3.2 IndigoVision Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 IndigoVision IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 IndigoVision IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.3.5 IndigoVision Recent Development

7.4 Axis Communications

7.4.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

7.4.2 Axis Communications Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Axis Communications IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Axis Communications IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.4.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

7.5 GeoVision

7.5.1 GeoVision Corporation Information

7.5.2 GeoVision Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GeoVision IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GeoVision IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.5.5 GeoVision Recent Development

7.6 Zhejiang Dahua Technology

7.6.1 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Zhejiang Dahua Technology IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Zhejiang Dahua Technology IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.6.5 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Recent Development

7.7 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

7.7.1 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.7.5 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Recent Development

7.8 Shenzhen Sunell Technology

7.8.1 Shenzhen Sunell Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shenzhen Sunell Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shenzhen Sunell Technology IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shenzhen Sunell Technology IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.8.5 Shenzhen Sunell Technology Recent Development

7.9 Avigilon Corporation

7.9.1 Avigilon Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Avigilon Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Avigilon Corporation IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Avigilon Corporation IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.9.5 Avigilon Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Shenzhen Sowze Security Electronic

7.10.1 Shenzhen Sowze Security Electronic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shenzhen Sowze Security Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shenzhen Sowze Security Electronic IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shenzhen Sowze Security Electronic IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.10.5 Shenzhen Sowze Security Electronic Recent Development

7.11 Pelco

7.11.1 Pelco Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pelco Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Pelco IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Pelco IR PTZ Cameras Products Offered

7.11.5 Pelco Recent Development

7.12 Honeywell

7.12.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.12.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Honeywell IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Honeywell Products Offered

7.12.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.13 Infiniti Electro Optics

7.13.1 Infiniti Electro Optics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Infiniti Electro Optics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Infiniti Electro Optics IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Infiniti Electro Optics Products Offered

7.13.5 Infiniti Electro Optics Recent Development

7.14 Bolin Technology

7.14.1 Bolin Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bolin Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Bolin Technology IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Bolin Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Bolin Technology Recent Development

7.15 WONWOO Engineering

7.15.1 WONWOO Engineering Corporation Information

7.15.2 WONWOO Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 WONWOO Engineering IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 WONWOO Engineering Products Offered

7.15.5 WONWOO Engineering Recent Development

7.16 LT Security

7.16.1 LT Security Corporation Information

7.16.2 LT Security Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 LT Security IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 LT Security Products Offered

7.16.5 LT Security Recent Development

7.17 Lorex Corporation

7.17.1 Lorex Corporation Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lorex Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Lorex Corporation IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Lorex Corporation Products Offered

7.17.5 Lorex Corporation Recent Development

7.18 PTZOptics

7.18.1 PTZOptics Corporation Information

7.18.2 PTZOptics Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 PTZOptics IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 PTZOptics Products Offered

7.18.5 PTZOptics Recent Development

7.19 Revo Inc

7.19.1 Revo Inc Corporation Information

7.19.2 Revo Inc Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Revo Inc IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Revo Inc Products Offered

7.19.5 Revo Inc Recent Development

7.20 Panasonic

7.20.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.20.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Panasonic IR PTZ Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Panasonic Products Offered

7.20.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 IR PTZ Cameras Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 IR PTZ Cameras Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 IR PTZ Cameras Distributors

8.3 IR PTZ Cameras Production Mode & Process

8.4 IR PTZ Cameras Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 IR PTZ Cameras Sales Channels

8.4.2 IR PTZ Cameras Distributors

8.5 IR PTZ Cameras Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

