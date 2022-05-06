Insights on the UV-C Disinfection Products Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about UV-C Disinfection Products market. This report focuses on global and United States UV-C Disinfection Products market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

UV-C Disinfection Products market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV-C Disinfection Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the UV-C Disinfection Products market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Breakup by Type

Surface Disinfection Product

Air Disinfection Product

Water Disinfection Product

Breakup by Application

Medical Industry

Food Industry

Public Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Philips (Signify Holding)

Osram

Sankyo Denki Co

Excelitas

ZED GmbH

Stanley Electric

Digital Light Lab

LightSources

UV Technology

Ultravio

Lena Lighting SA

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

UV Medico

Olympia Lighting

UVCA Group

Excimer Optoelectronics Technology

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States UV-C Disinfection Products Market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the UV-C Disinfection Products Market type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United StatesUV-C Disinfection Products market and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 UV-C Disinfection Products Product Introduction

1.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States UV-C Disinfection Products in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 UV-C Disinfection Products Market Dynamics

1.5.1 UV-C Disinfection Products Industry Trends

1.5.2 UV-C Disinfection Products Market Drivers

1.5.3 UV-C Disinfection Products Market Challenges

1.5.4 UV-C Disinfection Products Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 UV-C Disinfection Products Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Surface Disinfection Product

2.1.2 Air Disinfection Product

2.1.3 Water Disinfection Product

2.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 UV-C Disinfection Products Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Medical Industry

3.1.2 Food Industry

3.1.3 Public Utilities

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global UV-C Disinfection Products Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 UV-C Disinfection Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of UV-C Disinfection Products in 2021

4.2.3 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers UV-C Disinfection Products Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into UV-C Disinfection Products Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top UV-C Disinfection Products Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States UV-C Disinfection Products Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size by Region

5.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global UV-C Disinfection Products Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America UV-C Disinfection Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV-C Disinfection Products Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe UV-C Disinfection Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America UV-C Disinfection Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa UV-C Disinfection Products Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa UV-C Disinfection Products Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips (Signify Holding)

7.1.1 Philips (Signify Holding) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips (Signify Holding) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Philips (Signify Holding) UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Philips (Signify Holding) UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.1.5 Philips (Signify Holding) Recent Development

7.2 Osram

7.2.1 Osram Corporation Information

7.2.2 Osram Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Osram UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Osram UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.2.5 Osram Recent Development

7.3 Sankyo Denki Co

7.3.1 Sankyo Denki Co Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sankyo Denki Co Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sankyo Denki Co UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sankyo Denki Co UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.3.5 Sankyo Denki Co Recent Development

7.4 Excelitas

7.4.1 Excelitas Corporation Information

7.4.2 Excelitas Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Excelitas UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Excelitas UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.4.5 Excelitas Recent Development

7.5 ZED GmbH

7.5.1 ZED GmbH Corporation Information

7.5.2 ZED GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ZED GmbH UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ZED GmbH UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.5.5 ZED GmbH Recent Development

7.6 Stanley Electric

7.6.1 Stanley Electric Corporation Information

7.6.2 Stanley Electric Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Stanley Electric UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Stanley Electric UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.6.5 Stanley Electric Recent Development

7.7 Digital Light Lab

7.7.1 Digital Light Lab Corporation Information

7.7.2 Digital Light Lab Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Digital Light Lab UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Digital Light Lab UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.7.5 Digital Light Lab Recent Development

7.8 LightSources

7.8.1 LightSources Corporation Information

7.8.2 LightSources Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LightSources UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LightSources UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.8.5 LightSources Recent Development

7.9 UV Technology

7.9.1 UV Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 UV Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 UV Technology UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 UV Technology UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.9.5 UV Technology Recent Development

7.10 Ultravio

7.10.1 Ultravio Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ultravio Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ultravio UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ultravio UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.10.5 Ultravio Recent Development

7.11 Lena Lighting SA

7.11.1 Lena Lighting SA Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lena Lighting SA Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lena Lighting SA UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lena Lighting SA UV-C Disinfection Products Products Offered

7.11.5 Lena Lighting SA Recent Development

7.12 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

7.12.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Recent Development

7.13 UV Medico

7.13.1 UV Medico Corporation Information

7.13.2 UV Medico Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 UV Medico UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 UV Medico Products Offered

7.13.5 UV Medico Recent Development

7.14 Olympia Lighting

7.14.1 Olympia Lighting Corporation Information

7.14.2 Olympia Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Olympia Lighting UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Olympia Lighting Products Offered

7.14.5 Olympia Lighting Recent Development

7.15 UVCA Group

7.15.1 UVCA Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 UVCA Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 UVCA Group UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 UVCA Group Products Offered

7.15.5 UVCA Group Recent Development

7.16 Excimer Optoelectronics Technology

7.16.1 Excimer Optoelectronics Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Excimer Optoelectronics Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Excimer Optoelectronics Technology UV-C Disinfection Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Excimer Optoelectronics Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Excimer Optoelectronics Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 UV-C Disinfection Products Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 UV-C Disinfection Products Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 UV-C Disinfection Products Distributors

8.3 UV-C Disinfection Products Production Mode & Process

8.4 UV-C Disinfection Products Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 UV-C Disinfection Products Sales Channels

8.4.2 UV-C Disinfection Products Distributors

8.5 UV-C Disinfection Products Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

