Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Shortwave accounting for % of the Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Oil & Gas was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Shortwave

Medium Wave

Long Wave

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Mining

Onshore Drilling Rigs

Other

By Company

ViPRO Corporation

Elecdeer

Tsict

Hanwha Techwin

Mapesen Technology

SAST

OBSETECH

SeSys

2M Technology

Orlaco Products

CorDEX Instruments

Automation Technology

Teledyne FLIR

Shenzhen Defend Technology

Changzhou Zuoan Electronics

Revlight Security

Axis Communications AB

Pelco Products

The report on the Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Explosion-proof Infrared Camerasconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Explosion-proof Infrared Camerasmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Explosion-proof Infrared Camerasmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Explosion-proof Infrared Cameraswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Explosion-proof Infrared Camerassubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Product Introduction

1.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Industry Trends

1.5.2 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Drivers

1.5.3 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Challenges

1.5.4 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Shortwave

2.1.2 Medium Wave

2.1.3 Long Wave

2.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Mining

3.1.3 Onshore Drilling Rigs

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras in 2021

4.2.3 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ViPRO Corporation

7.1.1 ViPRO Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 ViPRO Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ViPRO Corporation Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ViPRO Corporation Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.1.5 ViPRO Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Elecdeer

7.2.1 Elecdeer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Elecdeer Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Elecdeer Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Elecdeer Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.2.5 Elecdeer Recent Development

7.3 Tsict

7.3.1 Tsict Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tsict Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tsict Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tsict Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.3.5 Tsict Recent Development

7.4 Hanwha Techwin

7.4.1 Hanwha Techwin Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hanwha Techwin Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hanwha Techwin Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hanwha Techwin Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.4.5 Hanwha Techwin Recent Development

7.5 Mapesen Technology

7.5.1 Mapesen Technology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mapesen Technology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mapesen Technology Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mapesen Technology Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.5.5 Mapesen Technology Recent Development

7.6 SAST

7.6.1 SAST Corporation Information

7.6.2 SAST Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SAST Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SAST Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.6.5 SAST Recent Development

7.7 OBSETECH

7.7.1 OBSETECH Corporation Information

7.7.2 OBSETECH Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 OBSETECH Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 OBSETECH Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.7.5 OBSETECH Recent Development

7.8 SeSys

7.8.1 SeSys Corporation Information

7.8.2 SeSys Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SeSys Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SeSys Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.8.5 SeSys Recent Development

7.9 2M Technology

7.9.1 2M Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 2M Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 2M Technology Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 2M Technology Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.9.5 2M Technology Recent Development

7.10 Orlaco Products

7.10.1 Orlaco Products Corporation Information

7.10.2 Orlaco Products Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Orlaco Products Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Orlaco Products Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.10.5 Orlaco Products Recent Development

7.11 CorDEX Instruments

7.11.1 CorDEX Instruments Corporation Information

7.11.2 CorDEX Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 CorDEX Instruments Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 CorDEX Instruments Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Products Offered

7.11.5 CorDEX Instruments Recent Development

7.12 Automation Technology

7.12.1 Automation Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 Automation Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Automation Technology Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Automation Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 Automation Technology Recent Development

7.13 Teledyne FLIR

7.13.1 Teledyne FLIR Corporation Information

7.13.2 Teledyne FLIR Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Teledyne FLIR Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Teledyne FLIR Products Offered

7.13.5 Teledyne FLIR Recent Development

7.14 Shenzhen Defend Technology

7.14.1 Shenzhen Defend Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shenzhen Defend Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shenzhen Defend Technology Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shenzhen Defend Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Shenzhen Defend Technology Recent Development

7.15 Changzhou Zuoan Electronics

7.15.1 Changzhou Zuoan Electronics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Changzhou Zuoan Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Changzhou Zuoan Electronics Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Changzhou Zuoan Electronics Products Offered

7.15.5 Changzhou Zuoan Electronics Recent Development

7.16 Revlight Security

7.16.1 Revlight Security Corporation Information

7.16.2 Revlight Security Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Revlight Security Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Revlight Security Products Offered

7.16.5 Revlight Security Recent Development

7.17 Axis Communications AB

7.17.1 Axis Communications AB Corporation Information

7.17.2 Axis Communications AB Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Axis Communications AB Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Axis Communications AB Products Offered

7.17.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Development

7.18 Pelco Products

7.18.1 Pelco Products Corporation Information

7.18.2 Pelco Products Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Pelco Products Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Pelco Products Products Offered

7.18.5 Pelco Products Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Distributors

8.3 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Production Mode & Process

8.4 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Sales Channels

8.4.2 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Distributors

8.5 Explosion-proof Infrared Cameras Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

