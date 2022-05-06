Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Vinyl Ester Mortar market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Ester Mortar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vinyl Ester Mortar market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Novolac Epoxy Vinyl

Epoxy Vinyl

Vinyl

Other

Segment by Application

Ink Manufacturing Plants

Chemical Storage Rooms

Flammable Storage Vaults

Chemical Manufacturing Plants

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

AkzoNobel

Sauereisen

Tnemec Company

Sherwin-Williams Protective and Marine

SWANCOR

Jiangsu Bangjie Anticorrosion Insulation Technology

Metz

Tennant

STEBBINS

Zeochem Anticorr

Madewell Products

Sika Malaysia

Flowcrete

Carboline

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Vinyl Ester Mortarconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Vinyl Ester Mortarmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vinyl Ester Mortarmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vinyl Ester Mortarwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Vinyl Ester Mortarsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Vinyl Ester Mortar companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vinyl Ester Mortar Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vinyl Ester Mortar in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vinyl Ester Mortar Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Novolac Epoxy Vinyl

2.1.2 Epoxy Vinyl

2.1.3 Vinyl

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Ink Manufacturing Plants

3.1.2 Chemical Storage Rooms

3.1.3 Flammable Storage Vaults

3.1.4 Chemical Manufacturing Plants

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Vinyl Ester Mortar in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Vinyl Ester Mortar Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vinyl Ester Mortar Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vinyl Ester Mortar Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Ester Mortar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

7.1.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 AkzoNobel Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

7.2 Sauereisen

7.2.1 Sauereisen Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sauereisen Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sauereisen Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sauereisen Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.2.5 Sauereisen Recent Development

7.3 Tnemec Company

7.3.1 Tnemec Company Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tnemec Company Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tnemec Company Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tnemec Company Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.3.5 Tnemec Company Recent Development

7.4 Sherwin-Williams Protective and Marine

7.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Protective and Marine Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Protective and Marine Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Protective and Marine Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Protective and Marine Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Protective and Marine Recent Development

7.5 SWANCOR

7.5.1 SWANCOR Corporation Information

7.5.2 SWANCOR Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SWANCOR Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SWANCOR Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.5.5 SWANCOR Recent Development

7.6 Jiangsu Bangjie Anticorrosion Insulation Technology

7.6.1 Jiangsu Bangjie Anticorrosion Insulation Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jiangsu Bangjie Anticorrosion Insulation Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jiangsu Bangjie Anticorrosion Insulation Technology Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jiangsu Bangjie Anticorrosion Insulation Technology Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.6.5 Jiangsu Bangjie Anticorrosion Insulation Technology Recent Development

7.7 Metz

7.7.1 Metz Corporation Information

7.7.2 Metz Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Metz Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Metz Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.7.5 Metz Recent Development

7.8 Tennant

7.8.1 Tennant Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tennant Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tennant Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tennant Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.8.5 Tennant Recent Development

7.9 STEBBINS

7.9.1 STEBBINS Corporation Information

7.9.2 STEBBINS Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 STEBBINS Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 STEBBINS Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.9.5 STEBBINS Recent Development

7.10 Zeochem Anticorr

7.10.1 Zeochem Anticorr Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zeochem Anticorr Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zeochem Anticorr Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zeochem Anticorr Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.10.5 Zeochem Anticorr Recent Development

7.11 Madewell Products

7.11.1 Madewell Products Corporation Information

7.11.2 Madewell Products Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Madewell Products Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Madewell Products Vinyl Ester Mortar Products Offered

7.11.5 Madewell Products Recent Development

7.12 Sika Malaysia

7.12.1 Sika Malaysia Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sika Malaysia Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sika Malaysia Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sika Malaysia Products Offered

7.12.5 Sika Malaysia Recent Development

7.13 Flowcrete

7.13.1 Flowcrete Corporation Information

7.13.2 Flowcrete Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Flowcrete Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Flowcrete Products Offered

7.13.5 Flowcrete Recent Development

7.14 Carboline

7.14.1 Carboline Corporation Information

7.14.2 Carboline Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Carboline Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Carboline Products Offered

7.14.5 Carboline Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Vinyl Ester Mortar Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Vinyl Ester Mortar Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Vinyl Ester Mortar Distributors

8.3 Vinyl Ester Mortar Production Mode & Process

8.4 Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Vinyl Ester Mortar Sales Channels

8.4.2 Vinyl Ester Mortar Distributors

8.5 Vinyl Ester Mortar Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

