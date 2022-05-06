Expanded PTFE Tape Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Expanded PTFE Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expanded PTFE Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Expanded PTFE Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Thickness

0.025-0.5mm

0.5-8mm

8-15mm

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Biochemical

Oil Industry

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Polyfluor

GORE

Guarnitex

GE Energy

Donaldson Company

Zhejiang Jiari

3M

Anti-Seize Technology

Teadit

Rogers Corporation

Shanghai Lanle Plastics

Jiangxi Beluns Plastic

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Expanded PTFE Tapeconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Expanded PTFE Tapemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Expanded PTFE Tapemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Expanded PTFE Tapewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Expanded PTFE Tapesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Expanded PTFE Tape companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Expanded PTFE Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Expanded PTFE Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Expanded PTFE Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Expanded PTFE Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Expanded PTFE Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Expanded PTFE Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Expanded PTFE Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Thickness

2.1 Expanded PTFE Tape Market Segment by Thickness

2.1.1 0.025-0.5mm

2.1.2 0.5-8mm

2.1.3 8-15mm

2.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size by Thickness

2.2.1 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Value, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Volume, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size by Thickness

2.3.1 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Value, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Volume, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Expanded PTFE Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food Packaging

3.1.2 Biochemical

3.1.3 Oil Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Expanded PTFE Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Expanded PTFE Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Expanded PTFE Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Expanded PTFE Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Expanded PTFE Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Expanded PTFE Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Expanded PTFE Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Expanded PTFE Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Expanded PTFE Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Expanded PTFE Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Expanded PTFE Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Expanded PTFE Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Expanded PTFE Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Expanded PTFE Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Polyfluor

7.1.1 Polyfluor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Polyfluor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Polyfluor Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Polyfluor Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 Polyfluor Recent Development

7.2 GORE

7.2.1 GORE Corporation Information

7.2.2 GORE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GORE Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GORE Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 GORE Recent Development

7.3 Guarnitex

7.3.1 Guarnitex Corporation Information

7.3.2 Guarnitex Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Guarnitex Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Guarnitex Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Guarnitex Recent Development

7.4 GE Energy

7.4.1 GE Energy Corporation Information

7.4.2 GE Energy Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 GE Energy Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 GE Energy Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 GE Energy Recent Development

7.5 Donaldson Company

7.5.1 Donaldson Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 Donaldson Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Donaldson Company Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Donaldson Company Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 Donaldson Company Recent Development

7.6 Zhejiang Jiari

7.6.1 Zhejiang Jiari Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zhejiang Jiari Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Zhejiang Jiari Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Zhejiang Jiari Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Zhejiang Jiari Recent Development

7.7 3M

7.7.1 3M Corporation Information

7.7.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 3M Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 3M Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 3M Recent Development

7.8 Anti-Seize Technology

7.8.1 Anti-Seize Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Anti-Seize Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Anti-Seize Technology Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Anti-Seize Technology Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 Anti-Seize Technology Recent Development

7.9 Teadit

7.9.1 Teadit Corporation Information

7.9.2 Teadit Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Teadit Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Teadit Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Teadit Recent Development

7.10 Rogers Corporation

7.10.1 Rogers Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rogers Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Rogers Corporation Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Rogers Corporation Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Rogers Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Shanghai Lanle Plastics

7.11.1 Shanghai Lanle Plastics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Lanle Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shanghai Lanle Plastics Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shanghai Lanle Plastics Expanded PTFE Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 Shanghai Lanle Plastics Recent Development

7.12 Jiangxi Beluns Plastic

7.12.1 Jiangxi Beluns Plastic Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangxi Beluns Plastic Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jiangxi Beluns Plastic Expanded PTFE Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jiangxi Beluns Plastic Products Offered

7.12.5 Jiangxi Beluns Plastic Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Expanded PTFE Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Expanded PTFE Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Expanded PTFE Tape Distributors

8.3 Expanded PTFE Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 Expanded PTFE Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Expanded PTFE Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 Expanded PTFE Tape Distributors

8.5 Expanded PTFE Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

