Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Semi-Aromatic Polyamides market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349068/semi-aromatic-polyamides

Segment by Type

Polyhexamethylene Terephthalamide

Polyhexamethylene Isophthalamide

Segment by Application

Aerospace

IT Equipment

Household Appliances

Industrial Building Materials

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Dupont

Royal DSM N.V.

LANXESS

EMS-GRIVORY

Arkema

Solvay

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

BASF

Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd

Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semi-Aromatic Polyamidesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semi-Aromatic Polyamidesmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semi-Aromatic Polyamidesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semi-Aromatic Polyamideswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semi-Aromatic Polyamidessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Semi-Aromatic Polyamides companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Product Introduction

1.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Industry Trends

1.5.2 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Drivers

1.5.3 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Challenges

1.5.4 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyhexamethylene Terephthalamide

2.1.2 Polyhexamethylene Isophthalamide

2.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 IT Equipment

3.1.3 Household Appliances

3.1.4 Industrial Building Materials

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Semi-Aromatic Polyamides in 2021

4.2.3 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dupont

7.1.1 Dupont Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dupont Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dupont Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.1.5 Dupont Recent Development

7.2 Royal DSM N.V.

7.2.1 Royal DSM N.V. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Royal DSM N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Royal DSM N.V. Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Royal DSM N.V. Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.2.5 Royal DSM N.V. Recent Development

7.3 LANXESS

7.3.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

7.3.2 LANXESS Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LANXESS Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LANXESS Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.3.5 LANXESS Recent Development

7.4 EMS-GRIVORY

7.4.1 EMS-GRIVORY Corporation Information

7.4.2 EMS-GRIVORY Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 EMS-GRIVORY Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 EMS-GRIVORY Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.4.5 EMS-GRIVORY Recent Development

7.5 Arkema

7.5.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.5.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Arkema Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Arkema Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.5.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.6 Solvay

7.6.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.6.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Solvay Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Solvay Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.6.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.7 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

7.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

7.8.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.8.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. Recent Development

7.9 BASF

7.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.9.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BASF Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BASF Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.9.5 BASF Recent Development

7.10 Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd

7.10.1 Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.10.5 Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.11 Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD.

7.11.1 Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD. Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD. Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Products Offered

7.11.5 Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Distributors

8.3 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Production Mode & Process

8.4 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Sales Channels

8.4.2 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Distributors

8.5 Semi-Aromatic Polyamides Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349068/semi-aromatic-polyamides

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com