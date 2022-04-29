Global Mechanical Ventilation System Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Mechanical Ventilation System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mechanical Ventilation System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mechanical Ventilation System market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Ceiling-Mount accounting for % of the Mechanical Ventilation System global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Mechanical Ventilation System Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Mechanical Ventilation System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Ceiling-Mount

Wall-Mount

Cabinet-Mount

Segment by Application

Residential

Schools

Offices

Hospitals

Shopping Center

Others

By Company

Östberg

Daikin

Broan-NuTone

Panasonic

Resideo Technologies (Honeywell)

Volution

Genuit Group

Carrier

Mitsubishi Electric

Lennox International

Trane

LG Electronics

Heatrae Sadia

Zehnder Group

Aereco

ELTA Group

S&P

Jablotron

Titon

Airflow Developments

DUCO

SALDA

Komfovent

Renson

Aldes Group

Blauberg Group

FRÄNKISCHE

VORTICE

EnviroVent

Greenheck

The report on the Mechanical Ventilation System market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Mechanical Ventilation Systemconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Mechanical Ventilation Systemmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Mechanical Ventilation Systemmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Mechanical Ventilation Systemwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Mechanical Ventilation Systemsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Mechanical Ventilation System companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mechanical Ventilation System Product Introduction

1.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Mechanical Ventilation System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Mechanical Ventilation System Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Mechanical Ventilation System Industry Trends

1.5.2 Mechanical Ventilation System Market Drivers

1.5.3 Mechanical Ventilation System Market Challenges

1.5.4 Mechanical Ventilation System Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Mechanical Ventilation System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ceiling-Mount

2.1.2 Wall-Mount

2.1.3 Cabinet-Mount

2.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Mechanical Ventilation System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Schools

3.1.3 Offices

3.1.4 Hospitals

3.1.5 Shopping Center

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Mechanical Ventilation System Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Mechanical Ventilation System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Mechanical Ventilation System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Mechanical Ventilation System Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mechanical Ventilation System Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Mechanical Ventilation System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Mechanical Ventilation System Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Mechanical Ventilation System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Mechanical Ventilation System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilation System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Mechanical Ventilation System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Mechanical Ventilation System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Ventilation System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Östberg

7.1.1 Östberg Corporation Information

7.1.2 Östberg Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Östberg Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Östberg Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.1.5 Östberg Recent Development

7.2 Daikin

7.2.1 Daikin Corporation Information

7.2.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Daikin Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Daikin Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.2.5 Daikin Recent Development

7.3 Broan-NuTone

7.3.1 Broan-NuTone Corporation Information

7.3.2 Broan-NuTone Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Broan-NuTone Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Broan-NuTone Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.3.5 Broan-NuTone Recent Development

7.4 Panasonic

7.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.4.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Panasonic Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Panasonic Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.5 Resideo Technologies (Honeywell)

7.5.1 Resideo Technologies (Honeywell) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Resideo Technologies (Honeywell) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Resideo Technologies (Honeywell) Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Resideo Technologies (Honeywell) Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.5.5 Resideo Technologies (Honeywell) Recent Development

7.6 Volution

7.6.1 Volution Corporation Information

7.6.2 Volution Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Volution Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Volution Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.6.5 Volution Recent Development

7.7 Genuit Group

7.7.1 Genuit Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Genuit Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Genuit Group Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Genuit Group Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.7.5 Genuit Group Recent Development

7.8 Carrier

7.8.1 Carrier Corporation Information

7.8.2 Carrier Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Carrier Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Carrier Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.8.5 Carrier Recent Development

7.9 Mitsubishi Electric

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Electric Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mitsubishi Electric Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

7.10 Lennox International

7.10.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lennox International Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lennox International Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lennox International Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.10.5 Lennox International Recent Development

7.11 Trane

7.11.1 Trane Corporation Information

7.11.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Trane Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Trane Mechanical Ventilation System Products Offered

7.11.5 Trane Recent Development

7.12 LG Electronics

7.12.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

7.12.2 LG Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 LG Electronics Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 LG Electronics Products Offered

7.12.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

7.13 Heatrae Sadia

7.13.1 Heatrae Sadia Corporation Information

7.13.2 Heatrae Sadia Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Heatrae Sadia Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Heatrae Sadia Products Offered

7.13.5 Heatrae Sadia Recent Development

7.14 Zehnder Group

7.14.1 Zehnder Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zehnder Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zehnder Group Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zehnder Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Zehnder Group Recent Development

7.15 Aereco

7.15.1 Aereco Corporation Information

7.15.2 Aereco Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Aereco Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Aereco Products Offered

7.15.5 Aereco Recent Development

7.16 ELTA Group

7.16.1 ELTA Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 ELTA Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ELTA Group Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ELTA Group Products Offered

7.16.5 ELTA Group Recent Development

7.17 S&P

7.17.1 S&P Corporation Information

7.17.2 S&P Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 S&P Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 S&P Products Offered

7.17.5 S&P Recent Development

7.18 Jablotron

7.18.1 Jablotron Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jablotron Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Jablotron Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Jablotron Products Offered

7.18.5 Jablotron Recent Development

7.19 Titon

7.19.1 Titon Corporation Information

7.19.2 Titon Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Titon Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Titon Products Offered

7.19.5 Titon Recent Development

7.20 Airflow Developments

7.20.1 Airflow Developments Corporation Information

7.20.2 Airflow Developments Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Airflow Developments Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Airflow Developments Products Offered

7.20.5 Airflow Developments Recent Development

7.21 DUCO

7.21.1 DUCO Corporation Information

7.21.2 DUCO Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 DUCO Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 DUCO Products Offered

7.21.5 DUCO Recent Development

7.22 SALDA

7.22.1 SALDA Corporation Information

7.22.2 SALDA Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 SALDA Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 SALDA Products Offered

7.22.5 SALDA Recent Development

7.23 Komfovent

7.23.1 Komfovent Corporation Information

7.23.2 Komfovent Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Komfovent Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Komfovent Products Offered

7.23.5 Komfovent Recent Development

7.24 Renson

7.24.1 Renson Corporation Information

7.24.2 Renson Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Renson Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Renson Products Offered

7.24.5 Renson Recent Development

7.25 Aldes Group

7.25.1 Aldes Group Corporation Information

7.25.2 Aldes Group Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Aldes Group Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Aldes Group Products Offered

7.25.5 Aldes Group Recent Development

7.26 Blauberg Group

7.26.1 Blauberg Group Corporation Information

7.26.2 Blauberg Group Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Blauberg Group Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Blauberg Group Products Offered

7.26.5 Blauberg Group Recent Development

7.27 FRÄNKISCHE

7.27.1 FRÄNKISCHE Corporation Information

7.27.2 FRÄNKISCHE Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 FRÄNKISCHE Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 FRÄNKISCHE Products Offered

7.27.5 FRÄNKISCHE Recent Development

7.28 VORTICE

7.28.1 VORTICE Corporation Information

7.28.2 VORTICE Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 VORTICE Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 VORTICE Products Offered

7.28.5 VORTICE Recent Development

7.29 EnviroVent

7.29.1 EnviroVent Corporation Information

7.29.2 EnviroVent Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 EnviroVent Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 EnviroVent Products Offered

7.29.5 EnviroVent Recent Development

7.30 Greenheck

7.30.1 Greenheck Corporation Information

7.30.2 Greenheck Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Greenheck Mechanical Ventilation System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Greenheck Products Offered

7.30.5 Greenheck Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Mechanical Ventilation System Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Mechanical Ventilation System Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Mechanical Ventilation System Distributors

8.3 Mechanical Ventilation System Production Mode & Process

8.4 Mechanical Ventilation System Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Mechanical Ventilation System Sales Channels

8.4.2 Mechanical Ventilation System Distributors

8.5 Mechanical Ventilation System Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

