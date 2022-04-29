Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 5mm accounting for % of the Medical Trocars and Access Instruments global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, General Surgery Procedure was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Medical Trocars and Access Instruments market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

5mm

10mm

12mm

15mm

Segment by Application

General Surgery Procedure

Gynecology Procedure

Urology Procedure

By Company

Johnson & Johnson

Braun Melsungen

Medtronic

Applied Medical

Teleflex

LaproSurge

CONMED

Karl Storz

Lagis

Mölnlycke

The report on the Medical Trocars and Access Instruments market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Medical Trocars and Access Instrumentsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Medical Trocars and Access Instrumentsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Medical Trocars and Access Instrumentsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Medical Trocars and Access Instrumentswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Medical Trocars and Access Instrumentssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Medical Trocars and Access Instruments companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Product Introduction

1.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Industry Trends

1.5.2 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Drivers

1.5.3 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Challenges

1.5.4 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 5mm

2.1.2 10mm

2.1.3 12mm

2.1.4 15mm

2.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 General Surgery Procedure

3.1.2 Gynecology Procedure

3.1.3 Urology Procedure

3.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Medical Trocars and Access Instruments in 2021

4.2.3 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Products Offered

7.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.2 B. Braun Melsungen

7.2.1 B. Braun Melsungen Corporation Information

7.2.2 B. Braun Melsungen Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 B. Braun Melsungen Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 B. Braun Melsungen Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Products Offered

7.2.5 B. Braun Melsungen Recent Development

7.3 Medtronic

7.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Medtronic Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Medtronic Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Products Offered

7.3.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.4 Applied Medical

7.4.1 Applied Medical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Applied Medical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Applied Medical Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Applied Medical Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Products Offered

7.4.5 Applied Medical Recent Development

7.5 Teleflex

7.5.1 Teleflex Corporation Information

7.5.2 Teleflex Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Teleflex Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Teleflex Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Products Offered

7.5.5 Teleflex Recent Development

7.6 LaproSurge

7.6.1 LaproSurge Corporation Information

7.6.2 LaproSurge Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LaproSurge Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LaproSurge Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Products Offered

7.6.5 LaproSurge Recent Development

7.7 CONMED

7.7.1 CONMED Corporation Information

7.7.2 CONMED Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CONMED Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CONMED Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Products Offered

7.7.5 CONMED Recent Development

7.8 Karl Storz

7.8.1 Karl Storz Corporation Information

7.8.2 Karl Storz Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Karl Storz Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Karl Storz Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Products Offered

7.8.5 Karl Storz Recent Development

7.9 Lagis

7.9.1 Lagis Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lagis Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lagis Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lagis Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Products Offered

7.9.5 Lagis Recent Development

7.10 Mölnlycke

7.10.1 Mölnlycke Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mölnlycke Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mölnlycke Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mölnlycke Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Products Offered

7.10.5 Mölnlycke Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Distributors

8.3 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Production Mode & Process

8.4 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Sales Channels

8.4.2 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Distributors

8.5 Medical Trocars and Access Instruments Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

