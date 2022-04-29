Food Rigid Packaging Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Food Rigid Packaging market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Rigid Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Food Rigid Packaging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Food Rigid Packaging Market Segment by Type

Flexible Plastic

Flexible Paper

Flexible Foil

Others

Food Rigid Packaging Market Segment by Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Seafood & Poultry

Dairy Foods

Ready to Eat Food

The report on the Food Rigid Packaging market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Amcor

Berry Global

Sonoco Products

Ampac Holdings

International Paper

Sealed Air

Linpac Packaging

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Food Rigid Packagingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Food Rigid Packagingmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food Rigid Packagingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food Rigid Packagingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Food Rigid Packagingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Food Rigid Packaging companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Rigid Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Food Rigid Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Food Rigid Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Food Rigid Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Food Rigid Packaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Food Rigid Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Food Rigid Packaging Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Food Rigid Packaging Industry Trends

1.5.2 Food Rigid Packaging Market Drivers

1.5.3 Food Rigid Packaging Market Challenges

1.5.4 Food Rigid Packaging Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Food Rigid Packaging Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Flexible Plastic

2.1.2 Flexible Paper

2.1.3 Flexible Foil

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Food Rigid Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Food Rigid Packaging Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Food Rigid Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Food Rigid Packaging Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables

3.1.2 Bakery & Confectionery

3.1.3 Meat, Seafood & Poultry

3.1.4 Dairy Foods

3.1.5 Ready to Eat Food

3.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Food Rigid Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Food Rigid Packaging Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Food Rigid Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Food Rigid Packaging Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Food Rigid Packaging Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Food Rigid Packaging Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Food Rigid Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Food Rigid Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Food Rigid Packaging in 2021

4.2.3 Global Food Rigid Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Food Rigid Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Food Rigid Packaging Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Food Rigid Packaging Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Food Rigid Packaging Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Food Rigid Packaging Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Food Rigid Packaging Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Food Rigid Packaging Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Food Rigid Packaging Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Food Rigid Packaging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Food Rigid Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Food Rigid Packaging Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Food Rigid Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Food Rigid Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food Rigid Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food Rigid Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Food Rigid Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Food Rigid Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Food Rigid Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Food Rigid Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Food Rigid Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Food Rigid Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amcor

7.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Amcor Food Rigid Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Amcor Food Rigid Packaging Products Offered

7.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

7.2 Berry Global

7.2.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

7.2.2 Berry Global Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Berry Global Food Rigid Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Berry Global Food Rigid Packaging Products Offered

7.2.5 Berry Global Recent Development

7.3 Sonoco Products

7.3.1 Sonoco Products Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sonoco Products Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sonoco Products Food Rigid Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sonoco Products Food Rigid Packaging Products Offered

7.3.5 Sonoco Products Recent Development

7.4 Ampac Holdings

7.4.1 Ampac Holdings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ampac Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ampac Holdings Food Rigid Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ampac Holdings Food Rigid Packaging Products Offered

7.4.5 Ampac Holdings Recent Development

7.5 International Paper

7.5.1 International Paper Corporation Information

7.5.2 International Paper Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 International Paper Food Rigid Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 International Paper Food Rigid Packaging Products Offered

7.5.5 International Paper Recent Development

7.6 Sealed Air

7.6.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sealed Air Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sealed Air Food Rigid Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sealed Air Food Rigid Packaging Products Offered

7.6.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

7.7 Linpac Packaging

7.7.1 Linpac Packaging Corporation Information

7.7.2 Linpac Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Linpac Packaging Food Rigid Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Linpac Packaging Food Rigid Packaging Products Offered

7.7.5 Linpac Packaging Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Food Rigid Packaging Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Food Rigid Packaging Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Food Rigid Packaging Distributors

8.3 Food Rigid Packaging Production Mode & Process

8.4 Food Rigid Packaging Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Food Rigid Packaging Sales Channels

8.4.2 Food Rigid Packaging Distributors

8.5 Food Rigid Packaging Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

