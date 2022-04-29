Calcined Needle Coke Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Calcined Needle Coke market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Calcined Needle Coke market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Calcined Needle Coke market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Calcined Needle Coke Market Segment by Type

Petroleum-based

Coal-based

Calcined Needle Coke Market Segment by Application

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others

The report on the Calcined Needle Coke market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ConocoPhillips

C-Chem

Seadrift Coke

JXTG Holdings

Sumitomo Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Indian Oil Company

Fangda Carbon

Shanxi Meijin Energy

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Shandong Yida New Material

Sinosteel

Baotailong

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Calcined Needle Cokeconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Calcined Needle Cokemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Calcined Needle Cokemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Calcined Needle Cokewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Calcined Needle Cokesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Calcined Needle Coke companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Calcined Needle Coke Product Introduction

1.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Calcined Needle Coke Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Calcined Needle Coke Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Calcined Needle Coke Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Calcined Needle Coke in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Calcined Needle Coke Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Calcined Needle Coke Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Calcined Needle Coke Industry Trends

1.5.2 Calcined Needle Coke Market Drivers

1.5.3 Calcined Needle Coke Market Challenges

1.5.4 Calcined Needle Coke Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Calcined Needle Coke Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Petroleum-based

2.1.2 Coal-based

2.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Calcined Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Calcined Needle Coke Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Calcined Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Calcined Needle Coke Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Graphite Electrode

3.1.2 Special Carbon Material

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Calcined Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Calcined Needle Coke Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Calcined Needle Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Calcined Needle Coke Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Calcined Needle Coke Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Calcined Needle Coke Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Calcined Needle Coke Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Calcined Needle Coke Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Calcined Needle Coke in 2021

4.2.3 Global Calcined Needle Coke Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Calcined Needle Coke Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Calcined Needle Coke Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Calcined Needle Coke Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Calcined Needle Coke Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Calcined Needle Coke Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Calcined Needle Coke Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Calcined Needle Coke Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Calcined Needle Coke Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Calcined Needle Coke Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Calcined Needle Coke Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Calcined Needle Coke Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Calcined Needle Coke Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Calcined Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Calcined Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Calcined Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Calcined Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Calcined Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Calcined Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Calcined Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Calcined Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Calcined Needle Coke Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Calcined Needle Coke Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ConocoPhillips

7.1.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

7.1.2 ConocoPhillips Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ConocoPhillips Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ConocoPhillips Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.1.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development

7.2 C-Chem

7.2.1 C-Chem Corporation Information

7.2.2 C-Chem Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 C-Chem Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 C-Chem Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.2.5 C-Chem Recent Development

7.3 Seadrift Coke

7.3.1 Seadrift Coke Corporation Information

7.3.2 Seadrift Coke Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Seadrift Coke Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Seadrift Coke Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.3.5 Seadrift Coke Recent Development

7.4 JXTG Holdings

7.4.1 JXTG Holdings Corporation Information

7.4.2 JXTG Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 JXTG Holdings Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 JXTG Holdings Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.4.5 JXTG Holdings Recent Development

7.5 Sumitomo Corporation

7.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sumitomo Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sumitomo Corporation Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sumitomo Corporation Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.5.5 Sumitomo Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Indian Oil Company

7.7.1 Indian Oil Company Corporation Information

7.7.2 Indian Oil Company Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Indian Oil Company Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Indian Oil Company Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.7.5 Indian Oil Company Recent Development

7.8 Fangda Carbon

7.8.1 Fangda Carbon Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fangda Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Fangda Carbon Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fangda Carbon Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.8.5 Fangda Carbon Recent Development

7.9 Shanxi Meijin Energy

7.9.1 Shanxi Meijin Energy Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanxi Meijin Energy Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shanxi Meijin Energy Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shanxi Meijin Energy Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.9.5 Shanxi Meijin Energy Recent Development

7.10 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

7.10.1 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.10.5 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Recent Development

7.11 Shandong Yida New Material

7.11.1 Shandong Yida New Material Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shandong Yida New Material Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shandong Yida New Material Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shandong Yida New Material Calcined Needle Coke Products Offered

7.11.5 Shandong Yida New Material Recent Development

7.12 Sinosteel

7.12.1 Sinosteel Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sinosteel Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sinosteel Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sinosteel Products Offered

7.12.5 Sinosteel Recent Development

7.13 Baotailong

7.13.1 Baotailong Corporation Information

7.13.2 Baotailong Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Baotailong Calcined Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Baotailong Products Offered

7.13.5 Baotailong Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Calcined Needle Coke Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Calcined Needle Coke Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Calcined Needle Coke Distributors

8.3 Calcined Needle Coke Production Mode & Process

8.4 Calcined Needle Coke Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Calcined Needle Coke Sales Channels

8.4.2 Calcined Needle Coke Distributors

8.5 Calcined Needle Coke Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

