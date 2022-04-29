EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States EVOH Active Food Packaging market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVOH Active Food Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the EVOH Active Food Packaging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Segment by Type

Ethylene(mol%)＜35

Ethylene(mol%)≥35

EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Segment by Application

Fish & Seafood

Fruit & Veg

Meat

Others

The report on the EVOH Active Food Packaging market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kuraray

Nippon Gohsei

Chang Chun Petrochemical

COEXPAN

Mitsubishi Chemical

EDV Packaging

HAWKING

LEIPA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EVOH Active Food Packagingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EVOH Active Food Packagingmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EVOH Active Food Packagingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EVOH Active Food Packagingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EVOH Active Food Packagingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EVOH Active Food Packaging companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EVOH Active Food Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EVOH Active Food Packaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EVOH Active Food Packaging Industry Trends

1.5.2 EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Drivers

1.5.3 EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Challenges

1.5.4 EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ethylene(mol%)＜35

2.1.2 Ethylene(mol%)≥35

2.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Fish & Seafood

3.1.2 Fruit & Veg

3.1.3 Meat

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EVOH Active Food Packaging in 2021

4.2.3 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EVOH Active Food Packaging Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EVOH Active Food Packaging Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EVOH Active Food Packaging Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EVOH Active Food Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kuraray

7.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kuraray EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kuraray EVOH Active Food Packaging Products Offered

7.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

7.2 Nippon Gohsei

7.2.1 Nippon Gohsei Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nippon Gohsei Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nippon Gohsei EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nippon Gohsei EVOH Active Food Packaging Products Offered

7.2.5 Nippon Gohsei Recent Development

7.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical

7.3.1 Chang Chun Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chang Chun Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chang Chun Petrochemical EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chang Chun Petrochemical EVOH Active Food Packaging Products Offered

7.3.5 Chang Chun Petrochemical Recent Development

7.4 COEXPAN

7.4.1 COEXPAN Corporation Information

7.4.2 COEXPAN Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 COEXPAN EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 COEXPAN EVOH Active Food Packaging Products Offered

7.4.5 COEXPAN Recent Development

7.5 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical EVOH Active Food Packaging Products Offered

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.6 EDV Packaging

7.6.1 EDV Packaging Corporation Information

7.6.2 EDV Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 EDV Packaging EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 EDV Packaging EVOH Active Food Packaging Products Offered

7.6.5 EDV Packaging Recent Development

7.7 HAWKING

7.7.1 HAWKING Corporation Information

7.7.2 HAWKING Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 HAWKING EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 HAWKING EVOH Active Food Packaging Products Offered

7.7.5 HAWKING Recent Development

7.8 LEIPA

7.8.1 LEIPA Corporation Information

7.8.2 LEIPA Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LEIPA EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LEIPA EVOH Active Food Packaging Products Offered

7.8.5 LEIPA Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EVOH Active Food Packaging Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EVOH Active Food Packaging Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EVOH Active Food Packaging Distributors

8.3 EVOH Active Food Packaging Production Mode & Process

8.4 EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EVOH Active Food Packaging Sales Channels

8.4.2 EVOH Active Food Packaging Distributors

8.5 EVOH Active Food Packaging Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

