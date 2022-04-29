Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Segment by Type

Disposable

Reusable

Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Segment by Application

Infusion

Transfusion of Blood

Blood Collection

Other

The report on the Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Prodimed

Nexus Medical

Vygon SA

Baxter

CareFusion

Becton Dickinson

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectorsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Negative Displacement Needleless Connectorsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectorsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Negative Displacement Needleless Connectorswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Negative Displacement Needleless Connectorssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Product Introduction

1.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Industry Trends

1.5.2 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Drivers

1.5.3 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Challenges

1.5.4 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Disposable

2.1.2 Reusable

2.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Infusion

3.1.2 Transfusion of Blood

3.1.3 Blood Collection

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors in 2021

4.2.3 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Prodimed

7.1.1 Prodimed Corporation Information

7.1.2 Prodimed Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Prodimed Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Prodimed Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Products Offered

7.1.5 Prodimed Recent Development

7.2 Nexus Medical

7.2.1 Nexus Medical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nexus Medical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nexus Medical Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nexus Medical Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Products Offered

7.2.5 Nexus Medical Recent Development

7.3 Vygon SA

7.3.1 Vygon SA Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vygon SA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Vygon SA Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Vygon SA Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Products Offered

7.3.5 Vygon SA Recent Development

7.4 Baxter

7.4.1 Baxter Corporation Information

7.4.2 Baxter Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Baxter Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Baxter Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Products Offered

7.4.5 Baxter Recent Development

7.5 CareFusion

7.5.1 CareFusion Corporation Information

7.5.2 CareFusion Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 CareFusion Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 CareFusion Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Products Offered

7.5.5 CareFusion Recent Development

7.6 Becton Dickinson

7.6.1 Becton Dickinson Corporation Information

7.6.2 Becton Dickinson Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Becton Dickinson Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Becton Dickinson Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Products Offered

7.6.5 Becton Dickinson Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Distributors

8.3 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Production Mode & Process

8.4 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Sales Channels

8.4.2 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Distributors

8.5 Negative Displacement Needleless Connectors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

