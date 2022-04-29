Global Avocado Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Avocado market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Avocado market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Avocado Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Avocado market size is estimated to be worth US$ 13.37 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 20.57 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.13% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Avocado market is estimated at US$ 4.30 billion in 2022, while the Toned States and China are forecast to reach US$ 6.55 billion and US$ 785.52 million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the Toned States is 33.51% in 2022, while Chinese percentage is 3.08%, and it is predicted that China market share will reach 3.82% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 9.98% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Avocado landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 1.37 billion by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 7.79% and 9.77% respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global Avocado Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Mission Produce

Calavo

Westfalia Fruit

Camposol

West Pak Avocado

Del Rey Avocado

Simpson Farms

Yucatan Foods

MegaMex Foods LLC

Segment by Type

Hass Avocado

Others

Segment by Application

Personal Consumer

Food Service

Food Processing Manufacturer

Others

The report on the Avocado market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Avocadoconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Avocadomarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Avocadomanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Avocadowith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Avocadosubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Avocado companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

