Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions9 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,166.51 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,000.21 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 5Amps to 40Amps accounting for 46.22% of the Aerospace & Defense Power Connector global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 946.26 million by 2028, growing at a revised 9.82% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Aerospace segment is altered to a 11.60% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Scope and Segment
Aerospace & Defense Power Connector market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and By Application for the period 2017-2028.
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/353032/aerospace-defense-power-connector
By Company
Amphenol
TE Connectivity
Molex
Glenair
ITT
Radiall
Eaton
AMETEK
Fischer Connectors
JONHON
Guizhou Space Appliance
China Aerospace Times Electronics
Segment by Type
5Amps to 40Amps
40Amps to 100Amps
100Amps to 300Amps
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Military Ground Vehicle
Body-worn Equipment
Naval Ships
Others
The report on the Aerospace & Defense Power Connector market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
USA
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Southeast Asia
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Aerospace & Defense Power Connectorconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Aerospace & Defense Power Connectormarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Aerospace & Defense Power Connectormanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Aerospace & Defense Power Connectorwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Aerospace & Defense Power Connectorsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Aerospace & Defense Power Connector companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 5Amps to 40Amps 3
1.2.3 40Amps to 100Amps 4
1.2.4 100Amps to 300Amps 4
1.2.5 Others 4
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5
1.3.2 Aerospace 7
1.3.3 Military Ground Vehicle 7
1.3.4 Body-worn Equipment 8
1.3.5 Naval Ships 8
1.3.6 Others 9
1.4 Study Objectives 9
1.5 Years Considered 10
2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Production 11
2.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11
2.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11
2.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Production by Region 13
2.3.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13
2.3.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14
2.4 North America 16
2.5 Europe 17
2.6 China 18
2.7 Japan 19
3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 20
3.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20
3.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21
3.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 22
3.4 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Region 24
3.4.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Region (2017-2022) 24
3.4.2 Global Sales Aerospace & Defense Power Connector by Region (2023-2028) 25
3.5 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Region 27
3.5.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 27
3.5.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 27
3.6 North America 29
3.7 Europe 30
3.8 Asia-Pacific 32
3.9 South America 33
3.10 Middle East & Africa 34
4 Competition by Manufacturers 36
4.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Manufacturers 36
4.1.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36
4.1.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37
4.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Manufacturers 37
4.2.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37
4.2.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue in 2021 39
4.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 41
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 41
4.4.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 41
4.4.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 43
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 45
5 Market Size by Type 46
5.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Type 46
5.1.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 46
5.1.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 46
5.1.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47
5.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Type 48
5.2.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 48
5.2.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 49
5.2.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 49
5.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Price by Type 50
5.3.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Price by Type (2017-2022) 50
5.3.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 51
6 Market Size By Application 52
6.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales By Application 52
6.1.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Historical Sales By Application (2017-2022) 52
6.1.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Forecasted Sales By Application (2023-2028) 52
6.1.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53
6.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Application 54
6.2.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 54
6.2.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 55
6.2.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 55
6.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Price by Application 56
6.3.1 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Price by Application (2017-2022) 56
6.3.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 57
7 North America 58
7.1 North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Type 58
7.2 North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Application 59
7.3 North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Country 61
7.3.1 North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Country (2017-2028) 61
7.3.2 North America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 62
7.3.3 U.S. 64
7.3.4 Canada 65
7.3.5 Mexico 66
8 Europe 67
8.1 Europe Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Type 67
8.2 Europe Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Application 68
8.3 Europe Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Country 70
8.3.1 Europe Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Country (2017-2028) 70
8.3.2 Europe Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 71
8.3.3 Germany 73
8.3.4 France 74
8.3.5 U.K. 75
8.3.6 Italy 76
8.3.7 Russia 77
9 Asia Pacific 78
9.1 Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Type 78
9.2 Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Application 79
9.3 Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Region 81
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Region (2017-2028) 81
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 82
9.3.3 China 84
9.3.4 Japan 85
9.3.5 South Korea 86
9.3.6 India 87
9.3.7 Australia 88
9.3.8 Southeast Asia 89
10 South America 90
10.1 South America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Type 90
10.2 South America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Application 91
10.3 South America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Country 93
10.3.1 South America Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Country (2017-2028) 93
10.3.2 Brazil 94
11 Middle East and Africa 95
11.1 Middle East and Africa Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Type 95
11.2 Middle East and Africa Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Application 96
11.3 Middle East and Africa Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Size by Country 98
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales by Country (2017-2028) 98
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 99
11.3.3 Middle East 101
11.3.4 Africa 102
12 Corporate Profile 103
12.1 Amphenol 103
12.1.1 Amphenol Corporation Information 103
12.1.2 Amphenol Overview 103
12.1.3 Amphenol Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104
12.1.4 Amphenol Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 104
12.1.5 Amphenol Recent Developments 105
12.2 TE Connectivity 105
12.2.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information 105
12.2.2 TE Connectivity Overview 106
12.2.3 TE Connectivity Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106
12.2.4 TE Connectivity Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106
12.2.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments 107
12.3 Molex 108
12.3.1 Molex Corporation Information 108
12.3.2 Molex Overview 108
12.3.3 Molex Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109
12.3.4 Molex Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 109
12.3.5 Molex Recent Developments 110
12.4 Glenair 110
12.4.1 Glenair Corporation Information 110
12.4.2 Glenair Overview 111
12.4.3 Glenair Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111
12.4.4 Glenair Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 111
12.5 ITT 112
12.5.1 ITT Corporation Information 112
12.5.2 ITT Overview 113
12.5.3 ITT Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113
12.5.4 ITT Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114
12.5.5 ITT Recent Developments 114
12.6 Radiall 115
12.6.1 Radiall Corporation Information 115
12.6.2 Radiall Overview 115
12.6.3 Radiall Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116
12.6.4 Radiall Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 116
12.6.5 Radiall Recent Developments 117
12.7 Eaton 117
12.7.1 Eaton Corporation Information 117
12.7.2 Eaton Overview 118
12.7.3 Eaton Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118
12.7.4 Eaton Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118
12.7.5 Eaton Recent Developments 119
12.8 AMETEK. Inc. 119
12.8.1 AMETEK. Inc. Corporation Information 119
12.8.2 AMETEK. Inc. Overview 120
12.8.3 AMETEK. Inc. Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121
12.8.4 AMETEK. Inc. Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121
12.8.5 AMETEK. Inc. Recent Developments 121
12.9 Fischer Connectors 122
12.9.1 Fischer Connectors Corporation Information 122
12.9.2 Fischer Connectors Overview 122
12.9.3 Fischer Connectors Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
12.9.4 Fischer Connectors Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123
12.10 JONHON 124
12.10.1 JONHON Corporation Information 124
12.10.2 JONHON Overview 124
12.10.3 JONHON Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
12.10.4 JONHON Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125
12.10.5 JONHON Recent Developments 126
12.11 Guizhou Space Appliance 126
12.11.1 Guizhou Space Appliance Corporation Information 126
12.11.2 Guizhou Space Appliance Overview 126
12.11.3 Guizhou Space Appliance Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127
12.11.4 Guizhou Space Appliance Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127
12.12 China Aerospace Times Electronics 128
12.12.1 China Aerospace Times Electronics Corporation Information 128
12.12.2 China Aerospace Times Electronics Overview 128
12.12.3 China Aerospace Times Electronics Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129
12.12.4 China Aerospace Times Electronics Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 131
13.1 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Industry Chain Analysis 131
13.2 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Key Raw Materials 131
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 131
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 132
13.3 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Production Mode & Process 133
13.4 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales and Marketing 134
13.4.1 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Sales Channels 134
13.4.2 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Distributors 134
13.5 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Customers 135
14 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Dynamics 136
14.1.1 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Industry Trends 136
14.1.2 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Drivers 136
14.1.3 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Challenges 137
14.1.4 Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Restraints 137
14.1.5 Porter’s Five Forces 137
15 Covid 19 Impact and Other Global Market Conditions Analysis 139
15.1 Covid 19 Impact 139
15.2 Ukraine-Russia Issue 139
15.3 China 140
15.4 Others 140
16 Key Findings in the Global Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Study 141
17 Appendix 142
17.1 Research Methodology 142
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 142
17.1.2 Data Source 145
17.2 Author Details 148
