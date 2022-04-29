Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Segment by Type

SBS

APP

Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Segment by Application

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Industrial Building

The report on the Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Oriental Yuhong

CANLON

Jinxiu

Huian Waterproof

HUCHENG

3Tree

YUAN DA HONG YU

New Sanya Technology

JingShi Waterproof Engineering

YADE WATERPROOF

Polyglass

BAUMERK

SOPREMA

Sika

BTM

Dingtai Waterproof

Siplast

Moy

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membraneconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membranemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membranemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membranewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membranesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Industry Trends

1.5.2 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Drivers

1.5.3 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Challenges

1.5.4 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 SBS

2.1.2 APP

2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial Building

3.1.2 Residential Building

3.1.3 Industrial Building

3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane in 2021

4.2.3 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Oriental Yuhong

7.1.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oriental Yuhong Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Oriental Yuhong Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.1.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

7.2 CANLON

7.2.1 CANLON Corporation Information

7.2.2 CANLON Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CANLON Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CANLON Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.2.5 CANLON Recent Development

7.3 Jinxiu

7.3.1 Jinxiu Corporation Information

7.3.2 Jinxiu Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Jinxiu Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Jinxiu Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.3.5 Jinxiu Recent Development

7.4 Huian Waterproof

7.4.1 Huian Waterproof Corporation Information

7.4.2 Huian Waterproof Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Huian Waterproof Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Huian Waterproof Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.4.5 Huian Waterproof Recent Development

7.5 HUCHENG

7.5.1 HUCHENG Corporation Information

7.5.2 HUCHENG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 HUCHENG Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 HUCHENG Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.5.5 HUCHENG Recent Development

7.6 3Tree

7.6.1 3Tree Corporation Information

7.6.2 3Tree Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 3Tree Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 3Tree Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.6.5 3Tree Recent Development

7.7 YUAN DA HONG YU

7.7.1 YUAN DA HONG YU Corporation Information

7.7.2 YUAN DA HONG YU Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 YUAN DA HONG YU Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 YUAN DA HONG YU Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.7.5 YUAN DA HONG YU Recent Development

7.8 New Sanya Technology

7.8.1 New Sanya Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 New Sanya Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 New Sanya Technology Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 New Sanya Technology Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.8.5 New Sanya Technology Recent Development

7.9 JingShi Waterproof Engineering

7.9.1 JingShi Waterproof Engineering Corporation Information

7.9.2 JingShi Waterproof Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 JingShi Waterproof Engineering Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 JingShi Waterproof Engineering Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.9.5 JingShi Waterproof Engineering Recent Development

7.10 YADE WATERPROOF

7.10.1 YADE WATERPROOF Corporation Information

7.10.2 YADE WATERPROOF Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 YADE WATERPROOF Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 YADE WATERPROOF Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.10.5 YADE WATERPROOF Recent Development

7.11 Polyglass

7.11.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

7.11.2 Polyglass Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Polyglass Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Polyglass Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Products Offered

7.11.5 Polyglass Recent Development

7.12 BAUMERK

7.12.1 BAUMERK Corporation Information

7.12.2 BAUMERK Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BAUMERK Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BAUMERK Products Offered

7.12.5 BAUMERK Recent Development

7.13 SOPREMA

7.13.1 SOPREMA Corporation Information

7.13.2 SOPREMA Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SOPREMA Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SOPREMA Products Offered

7.13.5 SOPREMA Recent Development

7.14 Sika

7.14.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sika Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sika Products Offered

7.14.5 Sika Recent Development

7.15 BTM

7.15.1 BTM Corporation Information

7.15.2 BTM Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 BTM Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 BTM Products Offered

7.15.5 BTM Recent Development

7.16 Dingtai Waterproof

7.16.1 Dingtai Waterproof Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dingtai Waterproof Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Dingtai Waterproof Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Dingtai Waterproof Products Offered

7.16.5 Dingtai Waterproof Recent Development

7.17 Siplast

7.17.1 Siplast Corporation Information

7.17.2 Siplast Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Siplast Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Siplast Products Offered

7.17.5 Siplast Recent Development

7.18 Moy

7.18.1 Moy Corporation Information

7.18.2 Moy Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Moy Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Moy Products Offered

7.18.5 Moy Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Distributors

8.3 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Production Mode & Process

8.4 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Sales Channels

8.4.2 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Distributors

8.5 Modified Bitumen Waterproof Membrane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

