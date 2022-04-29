High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Segment by Type

Solid Content:below 92%

Solid Content:92% to 98%

Solid Content:above 98%

High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Segment by Application

Railway

Highway

Bridge

Basement

Others

The report on the High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Oriental Yuhong

YUAN DA HONG YU

Bangjia

Shuaixian Waterproof Material

Taishi Waterproofing & Repair

Xinte Waterproof

HESHENG INDUSTRIAL

Yide Jiancai

Sinomaco Materials

Rongjing Waterproof Engineering

Sika

RPM

Polycoat Products

Mapei

DONG FANG JING CHUANG

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coatingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coatingmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coatingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coatingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coatingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Industry Trends

1.5.2 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Drivers

1.5.3 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Challenges

1.5.4 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Solid Content:below 92%

2.1.2 Solid Content:92% to 98%

2.1.3 Solid Content:above 98%

2.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Railway

3.1.2 Highway

3.1.3 Bridge

3.1.4 Basement

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating in 2021

4.2.3 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Oriental Yuhong

7.1.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oriental Yuhong Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Oriental Yuhong High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Oriental Yuhong High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.1.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

7.2 YUAN DA HONG YU

7.2.1 YUAN DA HONG YU Corporation Information

7.2.2 YUAN DA HONG YU Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 YUAN DA HONG YU High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 YUAN DA HONG YU High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.2.5 YUAN DA HONG YU Recent Development

7.3 Bangjia

7.3.1 Bangjia Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bangjia Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bangjia High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bangjia High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.3.5 Bangjia Recent Development

7.4 Shuaixian Waterproof Material

7.4.1 Shuaixian Waterproof Material Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shuaixian Waterproof Material Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shuaixian Waterproof Material High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shuaixian Waterproof Material High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.4.5 Shuaixian Waterproof Material Recent Development

7.5 Taishi Waterproofing & Repair

7.5.1 Taishi Waterproofing & Repair Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taishi Waterproofing & Repair Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Taishi Waterproofing & Repair High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Taishi Waterproofing & Repair High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.5.5 Taishi Waterproofing & Repair Recent Development

7.6 Xinte Waterproof

7.6.1 Xinte Waterproof Corporation Information

7.6.2 Xinte Waterproof Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Xinte Waterproof High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Xinte Waterproof High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.6.5 Xinte Waterproof Recent Development

7.7 HESHENG INDUSTRIAL

7.7.1 HESHENG INDUSTRIAL Corporation Information

7.7.2 HESHENG INDUSTRIAL Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 HESHENG INDUSTRIAL High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 HESHENG INDUSTRIAL High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.7.5 HESHENG INDUSTRIAL Recent Development

7.8 Yide Jiancai

7.8.1 Yide Jiancai Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yide Jiancai Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yide Jiancai High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yide Jiancai High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.8.5 Yide Jiancai Recent Development

7.9 Sinomaco Materials

7.9.1 Sinomaco Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sinomaco Materials Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sinomaco Materials High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sinomaco Materials High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.9.5 Sinomaco Materials Recent Development

7.10 Rongjing Waterproof Engineering

7.10.1 Rongjing Waterproof Engineering Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rongjing Waterproof Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Rongjing Waterproof Engineering High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Rongjing Waterproof Engineering High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.10.5 Rongjing Waterproof Engineering Recent Development

7.11 Sika

7.11.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sika High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sika High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Products Offered

7.11.5 Sika Recent Development

7.12 RPM

7.12.1 RPM Corporation Information

7.12.2 RPM Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 RPM High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 RPM Products Offered

7.12.5 RPM Recent Development

7.13 Polycoat Products

7.13.1 Polycoat Products Corporation Information

7.13.2 Polycoat Products Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Polycoat Products High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Polycoat Products Products Offered

7.13.5 Polycoat Products Recent Development

7.14 Mapei

7.14.1 Mapei Corporation Information

7.14.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Mapei High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Mapei Products Offered

7.14.5 Mapei Recent Development

7.15 DONG FANG JING CHUANG

7.15.1 DONG FANG JING CHUANG Corporation Information

7.15.2 DONG FANG JING CHUANG Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 DONG FANG JING CHUANG High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 DONG FANG JING CHUANG Products Offered

7.15.5 DONG FANG JING CHUANG Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Distributors

8.3 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Production Mode & Process

8.4 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales Channels

8.4.2 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Distributors

8.5 High Strength Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

