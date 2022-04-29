Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market size is estimated to be worth US$ 17,027.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 19,721.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.48% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Semi-processed accounting for 72.07% of the Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 13,617.4 million by 2028, growing at a revised 1.77% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Automotive segment is altered to an 7.22 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market size was US$ 12,335.2 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel were US$ 966.9 million and US$ 2,684.7 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 5.13% in 2021, while China and Europe are 65.47% and 14.25% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 65.70% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 2.48 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 2.18%, 2.91%, and 3.19 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 629.7 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 1.96 % over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel include Baowu, Shougang, TISCO, Nippon Steel, Ansteel, Posco, JFE Steel, ThyssenKrupp, and Voestalpine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 53.56% in terms of revenue.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Baowu

Shougang

TISCO

Nippon Steel

Ansteel

Posco

JFE Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Voestalpine

ArcelorMittal

NLMK

CSC

AK Steel (Cleveland-Cliffs)

BX Steel

Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment by Type

Semi-processed

Fully Processed

Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment by Application

Motor

Home Appliances

Power Generator

Automotive

Others

The report on the Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steelconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steelmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steelmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steelwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steelsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Non Grain-oriented Electrical Steel companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

