Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bituminous Liquid Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bituminous Liquid Membrane market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Torch Applied Membrane

Self Adhesive Membrane

Segment by Application

Roofing

Underground Construction

Walls

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Sika AG

Carlisle Companies

Soprema Group

Kemper System America

Saint Gobain

Johns Manville Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies

Henry Company LLC

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Bituminous Liquid Membraneconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Bituminous Liquid Membranemarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bituminous Liquid Membranemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bituminous Liquid Membranewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Bituminous Liquid Membranesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Bituminous Liquid Membrane companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Torch Applied Membrane

2.1.2 Self Adhesive Membrane

2.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Roofing

3.1.2 Underground Construction

3.1.3 Walls

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bituminous Liquid Membrane in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bituminous Liquid Membrane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bituminous Liquid Membrane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sika AG

7.1.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sika AG Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sika AG Bituminous Liquid Membrane Products Offered

7.1.5 Sika AG Recent Development

7.2 Carlisle Companies

7.2.1 Carlisle Companies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carlisle Companies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Carlisle Companies Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Carlisle Companies Bituminous Liquid Membrane Products Offered

7.2.5 Carlisle Companies Recent Development

7.3 Soprema Group

7.3.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Soprema Group Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Soprema Group Bituminous Liquid Membrane Products Offered

7.3.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

7.4 Kemper System America

7.4.1 Kemper System America Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kemper System America Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kemper System America Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kemper System America Bituminous Liquid Membrane Products Offered

7.4.5 Kemper System America Recent Development

7.5 Saint Gobain

7.5.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saint Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Saint Gobain Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Saint Gobain Bituminous Liquid Membrane Products Offered

7.5.5 Saint Gobain Recent Development

7.6 Johns Manville Corporation

7.6.1 Johns Manville Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Johns Manville Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Johns Manville Corporation Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Johns Manville Corporation Bituminous Liquid Membrane Products Offered

7.6.5 Johns Manville Corporation Recent Development

7.7 GCP Applied Technologies

7.7.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

7.7.2 GCP Applied Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 GCP Applied Technologies Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 GCP Applied Technologies Bituminous Liquid Membrane Products Offered

7.7.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development

7.8 Henry Company LLC

7.8.1 Henry Company LLC Corporation Information

7.8.2 Henry Company LLC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Henry Company LLC Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Henry Company LLC Bituminous Liquid Membrane Products Offered

7.8.5 Henry Company LLC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Distributors

8.3 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Distributors

8.5 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

