Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Summary

The global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material market size is projected to reach US$ 2.21 billion by 2028, from US$ 1.76 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.60% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Metal Sputtering Target Material accounting for 62.49% of the Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1.12 billion by 2028, growing at a revised 2.80% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period (2022-2028). While Consumer Electronics segment is altered to 1.73% CAGR throughout this forecast period (2022-2028).

China Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material market size is valued at US$ 355.49 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material are US$ 177.91 million and US$ 99.98 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 10.09% in 2021, while China and Europe are 20.16% and 5.67% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 23.37% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 4.37% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan (China) are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 2.16%, 1.98%, and 1.76% respectively for the next 6-year period.

Materion

Konfoong Materials International

Linde

Plansee SE

Honeywell

TOSOH

TANAKA

ULVAC

Luvata

Hitachi Metals

Sumitomo Chemical

Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang)

GRIKIN Advanced Material

Umicore

Angstrom Sciences

Advantec

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

FURAYA Metals

Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Segment by Type

Metal Sputtering Target Material

Alloy Sputtering Target Material

Non-metal Sputtering Target Material

Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Vehicle Electronics

Communication Electronics

Others

The report on the Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan (China)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Materialconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Materialmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Materialmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Materialwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Materialsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

