Global EVA Solar Films Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States EVA Solar Films market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVA Solar Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global EVA Solar Films market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Normal EVA Films accounting for % of the EVA Solar Films global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Mono-Si Modules was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global EVA Solar Films Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the EVA Solar Films market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Normal EVA Films

Anti-PID EVA Films

Others

Segment by Application

Mono-Si Modules

Multi-Si Modules

Others

By Company

Hangzhou First Applied Material

STR Holdings

Mitsui Chemicals

Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material

3M

Bridgestone Corporation

Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology

Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies

Shanghai HIUV New Materials

Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy

Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives

Folienwerk Wolfen

Guangzhou Lushan New Materials

Sekisui Chemical

Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development

SWM

KENGO Industrial

Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology

The report on the EVA Solar Films market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EVA Solar Filmsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of EVA Solar Filmsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global EVA Solar Filmsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the EVA Solar Filmswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of EVA Solar Filmssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EVA Solar Films companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EVA Solar Films Product Introduction

1.2 Global EVA Solar Films Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EVA Solar Films Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EVA Solar Films Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EVA Solar Films Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EVA Solar Films Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EVA Solar Films Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EVA Solar Films Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EVA Solar Films in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EVA Solar Films Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EVA Solar Films Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EVA Solar Films Industry Trends

1.5.2 EVA Solar Films Market Drivers

1.5.3 EVA Solar Films Market Challenges

1.5.4 EVA Solar Films Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EVA Solar Films Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Normal EVA Films

2.1.2 Anti-PID EVA Films

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global EVA Solar Films Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EVA Solar Films Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EVA Solar Films Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EVA Solar Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EVA Solar Films Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EVA Solar Films Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EVA Solar Films Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EVA Solar Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EVA Solar Films Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Mono-Si Modules

3.1.2 Multi-Si Modules

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global EVA Solar Films Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EVA Solar Films Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EVA Solar Films Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EVA Solar Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EVA Solar Films Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EVA Solar Films Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EVA Solar Films Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EVA Solar Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EVA Solar Films Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EVA Solar Films Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EVA Solar Films Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EVA Solar Films Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EVA Solar Films Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EVA Solar Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EVA Solar Films Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EVA Solar Films Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EVA Solar Films in 2021

4.2.3 Global EVA Solar Films Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EVA Solar Films Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EVA Solar Films Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EVA Solar Films Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EVA Solar Films Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EVA Solar Films Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EVA Solar Films Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EVA Solar Films Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EVA Solar Films Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EVA Solar Films Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EVA Solar Films Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EVA Solar Films Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EVA Solar Films Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EVA Solar Films Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EVA Solar Films Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EVA Solar Films Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EVA Solar Films Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EVA Solar Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EVA Solar Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EVA Solar Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EVA Solar Films Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EVA Solar Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EVA Solar Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EVA Solar Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EVA Solar Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Solar Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Solar Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hangzhou First Applied Material

7.1.1 Hangzhou First Applied Material Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hangzhou First Applied Material Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hangzhou First Applied Material EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hangzhou First Applied Material EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.1.5 Hangzhou First Applied Material Recent Development

7.2 STR Holdings

7.2.1 STR Holdings Corporation Information

7.2.2 STR Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 STR Holdings EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 STR Holdings EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.2.5 STR Holdings Recent Development

7.3 Mitsui Chemicals

7.3.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mitsui Chemicals EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mitsui Chemicals EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.3.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.4 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material

7.4.1 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Corporation Information

7.4.2 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.4.5 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Recent Development

7.5 3M

7.5.1 3M Corporation Information

7.5.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 3M EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 3M EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.5.5 3M Recent Development

7.6 Bridgestone Corporation

7.6.1 Bridgestone Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bridgestone Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bridgestone Corporation EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bridgestone Corporation EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.6.5 Bridgestone Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology

7.7.1 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.7.5 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology Recent Development

7.8 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies

7.8.1 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.8.5 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies Recent Development

7.9 Shanghai HIUV New Materials

7.9.1 Shanghai HIUV New Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanghai HIUV New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shanghai HIUV New Materials EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shanghai HIUV New Materials EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.9.5 Shanghai HIUV New Materials Recent Development

7.10 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy

7.10.1 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy Recent Development

7.11 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives

7.11.1 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives EVA Solar Films Products Offered

7.11.5 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives Recent Development

7.12 Folienwerk Wolfen

7.12.1 Folienwerk Wolfen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Folienwerk Wolfen Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Folienwerk Wolfen EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Folienwerk Wolfen Products Offered

7.12.5 Folienwerk Wolfen Recent Development

7.13 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials

7.13.1 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Products Offered

7.13.5 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Recent Development

7.14 Sekisui Chemical

7.14.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sekisui Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sekisui Chemical EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sekisui Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development

7.15 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development

7.15.1 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development Corporation Information

7.15.2 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development Products Offered

7.15.5 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development Recent Development

7.16 SWM

7.16.1 SWM Corporation Information

7.16.2 SWM Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SWM EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SWM Products Offered

7.16.5 SWM Recent Development

7.17 KENGO Industrial

7.17.1 KENGO Industrial Corporation Information

7.17.2 KENGO Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 KENGO Industrial EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 KENGO Industrial Products Offered

7.17.5 KENGO Industrial Recent Development

7.18 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology

7.18.1 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology EVA Solar Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EVA Solar Films Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EVA Solar Films Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EVA Solar Films Distributors

8.3 EVA Solar Films Production Mode & Process

8.4 EVA Solar Films Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EVA Solar Films Sales Channels

8.4.2 EVA Solar Films Distributors

8.5 EVA Solar Films Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

