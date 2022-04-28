Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4

Segment by Application

Floor

Wall

Roof

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Kronospan

LP

Georgia-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Huber

Tolko

Swiss Krono Group

Martco

Egger

Medite Smartply

DOK Kalevala

Dieffenbacher

Langboard

Luli Group

Baoyuan Wood

Sonae Arauco

Arbec

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Constructionconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Constructionmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Constructionmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Constructionwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Constructionsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Product Introduction

1.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Industry Trends

1.5.2 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Drivers

1.5.3 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Challenges

1.5.4 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 OSB/1

2.1.2 OSB/2

2.1.3 OSB/3

2.1.4 OSB/4

2.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Floor

3.1.2 Wall

3.1.3 Roof

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction in 2021

4.2.3 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kronospan

7.1.1 Kronospan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kronospan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kronospan Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kronospan Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.1.5 Kronospan Recent Development

7.2 LP

7.2.1 LP Corporation Information

7.2.2 LP Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LP Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LP Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.2.5 LP Recent Development

7.3 Georgia-Pacific

7.3.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

7.3.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Georgia-Pacific Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Georgia-Pacific Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.3.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

7.4 Weyerhaeuser

7.4.1 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Information

7.4.2 Weyerhaeuser Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Weyerhaeuser Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Weyerhaeuser Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.4.5 Weyerhaeuser Recent Development

7.5 Huber

7.5.1 Huber Corporation Information

7.5.2 Huber Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Huber Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Huber Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.5.5 Huber Recent Development

7.6 Tolko

7.6.1 Tolko Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tolko Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Tolko Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Tolko Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.6.5 Tolko Recent Development

7.7 Swiss Krono Group

7.7.1 Swiss Krono Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Swiss Krono Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Swiss Krono Group Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Swiss Krono Group Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.7.5 Swiss Krono Group Recent Development

7.8 Martco

7.8.1 Martco Corporation Information

7.8.2 Martco Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Martco Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Martco Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.8.5 Martco Recent Development

7.9 Egger

7.9.1 Egger Corporation Information

7.9.2 Egger Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Egger Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Egger Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.9.5 Egger Recent Development

7.10 Medite Smartply

7.10.1 Medite Smartply Corporation Information

7.10.2 Medite Smartply Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Medite Smartply Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Medite Smartply Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.10.5 Medite Smartply Recent Development

7.11 DOK Kalevala

7.11.1 DOK Kalevala Corporation Information

7.11.2 DOK Kalevala Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DOK Kalevala Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DOK Kalevala Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Products Offered

7.11.5 DOK Kalevala Recent Development

7.12 Dieffenbacher

7.12.1 Dieffenbacher Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dieffenbacher Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Dieffenbacher Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dieffenbacher Products Offered

7.12.5 Dieffenbacher Recent Development

7.13 Langboard

7.13.1 Langboard Corporation Information

7.13.2 Langboard Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Langboard Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Langboard Products Offered

7.13.5 Langboard Recent Development

7.14 Luli Group

7.14.1 Luli Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Luli Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Luli Group Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Luli Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Luli Group Recent Development

7.15 Baoyuan Wood

7.15.1 Baoyuan Wood Corporation Information

7.15.2 Baoyuan Wood Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Baoyuan Wood Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Baoyuan Wood Products Offered

7.15.5 Baoyuan Wood Recent Development

7.16 Sonae Arauco

7.16.1 Sonae Arauco Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sonae Arauco Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sonae Arauco Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sonae Arauco Products Offered

7.16.5 Sonae Arauco Recent Development

7.17 Arbec

7.17.1 Arbec Corporation Information

7.17.2 Arbec Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Arbec Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Arbec Products Offered

7.17.5 Arbec Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Distributors

8.3 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Production Mode & Process

8.4 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Sales Channels

8.4.2 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Distributors

8.5 Oriented Strand Board Sheathing for Construction Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

