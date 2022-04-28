Global Breath Alcohol Testers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Breath Alcohol Testers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Breath Alcohol Testers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Breath Alcohol Testers market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Desktop accounting for % of the Breath Alcohol Testers global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Law Enforcement Testing was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Breath Alcohol Testers Scope and Market Size

Breath Alcohol Testers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Breath Alcohol Testers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Breath Alcohol Testers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Desktop

Portable

Handheld

Segment by Application

Law Enforcement Testing

Workplace Testing

Individuals Use

Medical Application

Others

By Company

Drager

Intoximeters, Inc.

CMI, Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems

C4 Development Ltd.

BACtrack

AK GlobalTech

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Lion Laboratories Limited

Andatech Private Limited

Donglian Zhitong

Henan Zhong An Electronic Detection Technology

The report on the Breath Alcohol Testers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Breath Alcohol Testers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Breath Alcohol Testers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Breath Alcohol Testers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Breath Alcohol Testers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Breath Alcohol Testers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Breath Alcohol Testers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Breath Alcohol Testers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Breath Alcohol Testers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Desktop

2.1.2 Portable

2.1.3 Handheld

2.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Breath Alcohol Testers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Law Enforcement Testing

3.1.2 Workplace Testing

3.1.3 Individuals Use

3.1.4 Medical Application

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Breath Alcohol Testers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Breath Alcohol Testers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Breath Alcohol Testers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Breath Alcohol Testers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Breath Alcohol Testers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Breath Alcohol Testers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Breath Alcohol Testers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Breath Alcohol Testers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Breath Alcohol Testers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Breath Alcohol Testers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Breath Alcohol Testers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Breath Alcohol Testers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Breath Alcohol Testers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Breath Alcohol Testers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Drager

7.1.1 Drager Corporation Information

7.1.2 Drager Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Drager Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Drager Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.1.5 Drager Recent Development

7.2 Intoximeters, Inc.

7.2.1 Intoximeters, Inc. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Intoximeters, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Intoximeters, Inc. Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Intoximeters, Inc. Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.2.5 Intoximeters, Inc. Recent Development

7.3 CMI, Inc.

7.3.1 CMI, Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 CMI, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CMI, Inc. Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CMI, Inc. Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.3.5 CMI, Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Alcohol Countermeasure Systems

7.4.1 Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation Information

7.4.2 Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.4.5 Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Recent Development

7.5 C4 Development Ltd.

7.5.1 C4 Development Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 C4 Development Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 C4 Development Ltd. Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 C4 Development Ltd. Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.5.5 C4 Development Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 BACtrack

7.6.1 BACtrack Corporation Information

7.6.2 BACtrack Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BACtrack Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BACtrack Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.6.5 BACtrack Recent Development

7.7 AK GlobalTech

7.7.1 AK GlobalTech Corporation Information

7.7.2 AK GlobalTech Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AK GlobalTech Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AK GlobalTech Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.7.5 AK GlobalTech Recent Development

7.8 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

7.8.1 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.8.5 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.9 Lion Laboratories Limited

7.9.1 Lion Laboratories Limited Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lion Laboratories Limited Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lion Laboratories Limited Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lion Laboratories Limited Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.9.5 Lion Laboratories Limited Recent Development

7.10 Andatech Private Limited

7.10.1 Andatech Private Limited Corporation Information

7.10.2 Andatech Private Limited Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Andatech Private Limited Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Andatech Private Limited Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.10.5 Andatech Private Limited Recent Development

7.11 Donglian Zhitong

7.11.1 Donglian Zhitong Corporation Information

7.11.2 Donglian Zhitong Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Donglian Zhitong Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Donglian Zhitong Breath Alcohol Testers Products Offered

7.11.5 Donglian Zhitong Recent Development

7.12 Henan Zhong An Electronic Detection Technology

7.12.1 Henan Zhong An Electronic Detection Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 Henan Zhong An Electronic Detection Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Henan Zhong An Electronic Detection Technology Breath Alcohol Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Henan Zhong An Electronic Detection Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 Henan Zhong An Electronic Detection Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Breath Alcohol Testers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Breath Alcohol Testers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Breath Alcohol Testers Distributors

8.3 Breath Alcohol Testers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Breath Alcohol Testers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Breath Alcohol Testers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Breath Alcohol Testers Distributors

8.5 Breath Alcohol Testers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

