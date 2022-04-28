Precast Concrete Members Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Precast Concrete Members market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precast Concrete Members market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Precast Concrete Members market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Precast Concrete Members Market Segment by Type

Column

Beam

Slab

Wall

Stair

Others

Precast Concrete Members Market Segment by Application

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Industrial Building

The report on the Precast Concrete Members market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Jianhua Construction Materials

Zhongan Credit Construction Technology

Jianguo Building

Zhaohe Environmental Protection

Zhixin Group

Construction New Building Materials

Jinxiao Architectural Technology

Country Garden

Zhongbao

Zhongmei Hitech International Engineering

Baide New Building Materials

Nitterhouse

Banagher Precast Concrete

Milbank

ATMI Precast

Advance Concrete Products

Wilco

SI Precast Concrete

Spanwright UK

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Precast Concrete Membersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Precast Concrete Membersmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Precast Concrete Membersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Precast Concrete Memberswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Precast Concrete Memberssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Precast Concrete Members companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Precast Concrete Members Product Introduction

1.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Precast Concrete Members Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Precast Concrete Members Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Precast Concrete Members Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Precast Concrete Members Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Precast Concrete Members in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Precast Concrete Members Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Precast Concrete Members Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Precast Concrete Members Industry Trends

1.5.2 Precast Concrete Members Market Drivers

1.5.3 Precast Concrete Members Market Challenges

1.5.4 Precast Concrete Members Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Precast Concrete Members Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Column

2.1.2 Beam

2.1.3 Slab

2.1.4 Wall

2.1.5 Stair

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Precast Concrete Members Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Precast Concrete Members Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Precast Concrete Members Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Precast Concrete Members Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Precast Concrete Members Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Precast Concrete Members Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial Building

3.1.2 Residential Building

3.1.3 Industrial Building

3.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Precast Concrete Members Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Precast Concrete Members Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Precast Concrete Members Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Precast Concrete Members Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Precast Concrete Members Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Precast Concrete Members Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Precast Concrete Members Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Precast Concrete Members Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Precast Concrete Members Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Precast Concrete Members Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Precast Concrete Members in 2021

4.2.3 Global Precast Concrete Members Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Precast Concrete Members Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Precast Concrete Members Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Precast Concrete Members Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Precast Concrete Members Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Precast Concrete Members Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Precast Concrete Members Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Precast Concrete Members Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Precast Concrete Members Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Precast Concrete Members Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Precast Concrete Members Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Precast Concrete Members Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Precast Concrete Members Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Precast Concrete Members Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Precast Concrete Members Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Members Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Members Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Precast Concrete Members Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Precast Concrete Members Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Precast Concrete Members Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Precast Concrete Members Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Precast Concrete Members Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Precast Concrete Members Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Jianhua Construction Materials

7.1.1 Jianhua Construction Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jianhua Construction Materials Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Jianhua Construction Materials Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Jianhua Construction Materials Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.1.5 Jianhua Construction Materials Recent Development

7.2 Zhongan Credit Construction Technology

7.2.1 Zhongan Credit Construction Technology Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zhongan Credit Construction Technology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Zhongan Credit Construction Technology Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Zhongan Credit Construction Technology Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.2.5 Zhongan Credit Construction Technology Recent Development

7.3 Jianguo Building

7.3.1 Jianguo Building Corporation Information

7.3.2 Jianguo Building Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Jianguo Building Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Jianguo Building Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.3.5 Jianguo Building Recent Development

7.4 Zhaohe Environmental Protection

7.4.1 Zhaohe Environmental Protection Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zhaohe Environmental Protection Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zhaohe Environmental Protection Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zhaohe Environmental Protection Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.4.5 Zhaohe Environmental Protection Recent Development

7.5 Zhixin Group

7.5.1 Zhixin Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zhixin Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Zhixin Group Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Zhixin Group Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.5.5 Zhixin Group Recent Development

7.6 Construction New Building Materials

7.6.1 Construction New Building Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 Construction New Building Materials Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Construction New Building Materials Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Construction New Building Materials Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.6.5 Construction New Building Materials Recent Development

7.7 Jinxiao Architectural Technology

7.7.1 Jinxiao Architectural Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jinxiao Architectural Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jinxiao Architectural Technology Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jinxiao Architectural Technology Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.7.5 Jinxiao Architectural Technology Recent Development

7.8 Country Garden

7.8.1 Country Garden Corporation Information

7.8.2 Country Garden Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Country Garden Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Country Garden Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.8.5 Country Garden Recent Development

7.9 Zhongbao

7.9.1 Zhongbao Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zhongbao Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Zhongbao Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Zhongbao Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.9.5 Zhongbao Recent Development

7.10 Zhongmei Hitech International Engineering

7.10.1 Zhongmei Hitech International Engineering Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhongmei Hitech International Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhongmei Hitech International Engineering Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhongmei Hitech International Engineering Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhongmei Hitech International Engineering Recent Development

7.11 Baide New Building Materials

7.11.1 Baide New Building Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 Baide New Building Materials Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Baide New Building Materials Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Baide New Building Materials Precast Concrete Members Products Offered

7.11.5 Baide New Building Materials Recent Development

7.12 Nitterhouse

7.12.1 Nitterhouse Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nitterhouse Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nitterhouse Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nitterhouse Products Offered

7.12.5 Nitterhouse Recent Development

7.13 Banagher Precast Concrete

7.13.1 Banagher Precast Concrete Corporation Information

7.13.2 Banagher Precast Concrete Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Banagher Precast Concrete Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Banagher Precast Concrete Products Offered

7.13.5 Banagher Precast Concrete Recent Development

7.14 Milbank

7.14.1 Milbank Corporation Information

7.14.2 Milbank Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Milbank Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Milbank Products Offered

7.14.5 Milbank Recent Development

7.15 ATMI Precast

7.15.1 ATMI Precast Corporation Information

7.15.2 ATMI Precast Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ATMI Precast Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ATMI Precast Products Offered

7.15.5 ATMI Precast Recent Development

7.16 Advance Concrete Products

7.16.1 Advance Concrete Products Corporation Information

7.16.2 Advance Concrete Products Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Advance Concrete Products Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Advance Concrete Products Products Offered

7.16.5 Advance Concrete Products Recent Development

7.17 Wilco

7.17.1 Wilco Corporation Information

7.17.2 Wilco Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Wilco Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Wilco Products Offered

7.17.5 Wilco Recent Development

7.18 SI Precast Concrete

7.18.1 SI Precast Concrete Corporation Information

7.18.2 SI Precast Concrete Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 SI Precast Concrete Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 SI Precast Concrete Products Offered

7.18.5 SI Precast Concrete Recent Development

7.19 Spanwright UK

7.19.1 Spanwright UK Corporation Information

7.19.2 Spanwright UK Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Spanwright UK Precast Concrete Members Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Spanwright UK Products Offered

7.19.5 Spanwright UK Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Precast Concrete Members Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Precast Concrete Members Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Precast Concrete Members Distributors

8.3 Precast Concrete Members Production Mode & Process

8.4 Precast Concrete Members Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Precast Concrete Members Sales Channels

8.4.2 Precast Concrete Members Distributors

8.5 Precast Concrete Members Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

