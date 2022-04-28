Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Rolling Cigarette Paper market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rolling Cigarette Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Rolling Cigarette Paper market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, High-end Cigarette Paper accounting for % of the Rolling Cigarette Paper global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Low Tar was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rolling Cigarette Paper market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

High-end Cigarette Paper

Low-end Cigarette Paper

Segment by Application

Low Tar

High Tar

Company

SWM

Delfort

Glatz

BMJ

Republic Technologies

Hengfeng

Hunan Xiangfeng

Hongta Blue Eagle Paper

Hangzhou Huafeng

CTM

Jiaxing Min Feng

The report on the Rolling Cigarette Paper market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Rolling Cigarette Paperconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Rolling Cigarette Papermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Rolling Cigarette Papermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Rolling Cigarette Paperwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Rolling Cigarette Papersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Rolling Cigarette Paper companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rolling Cigarette Paper Product Introduction

1.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Rolling Cigarette Paper in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Rolling Cigarette Paper Industry Trends

1.5.2 Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Drivers

1.5.3 Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Challenges

1.5.4 Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 High-end Cigarette Paper

2.1.2 Low-end Cigarette Paper

2.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Low Tar

3.1.2 High Tar

3.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Rolling Cigarette Paper in 2021

4.2.3 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Rolling Cigarette Paper Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rolling Cigarette Paper Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Rolling Cigarette Paper Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Cigarette Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SWM

7.1.1 SWM Corporation Information

7.1.2 SWM Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SWM Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SWM Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.1.5 SWM Recent Development

7.2 Delfort

7.2.1 Delfort Corporation Information

7.2.2 Delfort Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Delfort Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Delfort Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.2.5 Delfort Recent Development

7.3 Glatz

7.3.1 Glatz Corporation Information

7.3.2 Glatz Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Glatz Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Glatz Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.3.5 Glatz Recent Development

7.4 BMJ

7.4.1 BMJ Corporation Information

7.4.2 BMJ Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BMJ Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BMJ Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.4.5 BMJ Recent Development

7.5 Republic Technologies

7.5.1 Republic Technologies Corporation Information

7.5.2 Republic Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Republic Technologies Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Republic Technologies Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.5.5 Republic Technologies Recent Development

7.6 Hengfeng

7.6.1 Hengfeng Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hengfeng Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hengfeng Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hengfeng Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.6.5 Hengfeng Recent Development

7.7 Hunan Xiangfeng

7.7.1 Hunan Xiangfeng Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hunan Xiangfeng Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hunan Xiangfeng Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hunan Xiangfeng Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.7.5 Hunan Xiangfeng Recent Development

7.8 Hongta Blue Eagle Paper

7.8.1 Hongta Blue Eagle Paper Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hongta Blue Eagle Paper Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hongta Blue Eagle Paper Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hongta Blue Eagle Paper Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.8.5 Hongta Blue Eagle Paper Recent Development

7.9 Hangzhou Huafeng

7.9.1 Hangzhou Huafeng Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hangzhou Huafeng Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hangzhou Huafeng Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hangzhou Huafeng Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.9.5 Hangzhou Huafeng Recent Development

7.10 CTM

7.10.1 CTM Corporation Information

7.10.2 CTM Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CTM Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CTM Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.10.5 CTM Recent Development

7.11 Jiaxing Min Feng

7.11.1 Jiaxing Min Feng Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jiaxing Min Feng Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jiaxing Min Feng Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jiaxing Min Feng Rolling Cigarette Paper Products Offered

7.11.5 Jiaxing Min Feng Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Rolling Cigarette Paper Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Rolling Cigarette Paper Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Rolling Cigarette Paper Distributors

8.3 Rolling Cigarette Paper Production Mode & Process

8.4 Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Rolling Cigarette Paper Sales Channels

8.4.2 Rolling Cigarette Paper Distributors

8.5 Rolling Cigarette Paper Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

