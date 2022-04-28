New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349030/new-energy-vehicle-equipment

Segment by Type

DC Charging Pile

AC Charging Pile

Segment by Application

Residential Charging

Public Charging

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ABB

Xuji Group

TELD

BYD

Star Charge

Chargepoint

Webasto

Efacec

Leviton

Siemens

IES Synergy

Pod Point

Clipper Creek

DBT-CEV

Auto Electric Power Plant

Schneider Electric

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipmentconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipmentmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipmentmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipmentwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipmentsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 DC Charging Pile

2.1.2 AC Charging Pile

2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Charging

3.1.2 Public Charging

3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ABB New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ABB New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 ABB Recent Development

7.2 Xuji Group

7.2.1 Xuji Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Xuji Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Xuji Group New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Xuji Group New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Xuji Group Recent Development

7.3 TELD

7.3.1 TELD Corporation Information

7.3.2 TELD Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TELD New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TELD New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 TELD Recent Development

7.4 BYD

7.4.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.4.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BYD New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BYD New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 BYD Recent Development

7.5 Star Charge

7.5.1 Star Charge Corporation Information

7.5.2 Star Charge Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Star Charge New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Star Charge New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Star Charge Recent Development

7.6 Chargepoint

7.6.1 Chargepoint Corporation Information

7.6.2 Chargepoint Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Chargepoint New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Chargepoint New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Chargepoint Recent Development

7.7 Webasto

7.7.1 Webasto Corporation Information

7.7.2 Webasto Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Webasto New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Webasto New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Webasto Recent Development

7.8 Efacec

7.8.1 Efacec Corporation Information

7.8.2 Efacec Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Efacec New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Efacec New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Efacec Recent Development

7.9 Leviton

7.9.1 Leviton Corporation Information

7.9.2 Leviton Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Leviton New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Leviton New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Leviton Recent Development

7.10 Siemens

7.10.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.10.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Siemens New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Siemens New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.11 IES Synergy

7.11.1 IES Synergy Corporation Information

7.11.2 IES Synergy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 IES Synergy New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 IES Synergy New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 IES Synergy Recent Development

7.12 Pod Point

7.12.1 Pod Point Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pod Point Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Pod Point New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Pod Point Products Offered

7.12.5 Pod Point Recent Development

7.13 Clipper Creek

7.13.1 Clipper Creek Corporation Information

7.13.2 Clipper Creek Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Clipper Creek New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Clipper Creek Products Offered

7.13.5 Clipper Creek Recent Development

7.14 DBT-CEV

7.14.1 DBT-CEV Corporation Information

7.14.2 DBT-CEV Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 DBT-CEV New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 DBT-CEV Products Offered

7.14.5 DBT-CEV Recent Development

7.15 Auto Electric Power Plant

7.15.1 Auto Electric Power Plant Corporation Information

7.15.2 Auto Electric Power Plant Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Auto Electric Power Plant New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Auto Electric Power Plant Products Offered

7.15.5 Auto Electric Power Plant Recent Development

7.16 Schneider Electric

7.16.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

7.16.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Schneider Electric New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Schneider Electric Products Offered

7.16.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Distributors

8.3 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Distributors

8.5 New Energy Vehicle Supply Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/349030/new-energy-vehicle-equipment

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com