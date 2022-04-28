Global Bleisure Tourism Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Bleisure Tourism market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bleisure Tourism market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bleisure Tourism market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Domestic Trip accounting for % of the Bleisure Tourism global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Technology/IT/Software was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Bleisure Tourism Scope and Market Size

Bleisure Tourism market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bleisure Tourism market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bleisure Tourism market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351993/bleisure-tourism

Segment by Type

Domestic Trip

International Trip

Segment by Application

Technology/IT/Software

Manufacturing

Finance

Healthcare

Education

Other

By Company

Airbnb. Inc

American Express Travel

Expedia Inc.

BCD Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Flight Centre Travel Group

The Priceline Group

Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.)

Wexas Travel

Travel Leaders

The Global Work & Travel Co.

JTB Business Travel

Prime Travels USA

GUNA Travel Germany

DER Touristik

CITS (China Business Travel & Fairs)

China Tour Guide

Tuniu Corporation

FROSCH Travel

CT Business Travel

The report on the Bleisure Tourism market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Bleisure Tourismconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Bleisure Tourismmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Bleisure Tourismmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Bleisure Tourismwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Bleisure Tourismsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Bleisure Tourism companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bleisure Tourism Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Bleisure Tourism Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Bleisure Tourism in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Bleisure Tourism Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Bleisure Tourism Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Bleisure Tourism Industry Trends

1.4.2 Bleisure Tourism Market Drivers

1.4.3 Bleisure Tourism Market Challenges

1.4.4 Bleisure Tourism Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Bleisure Tourism by Type

2.1 Bleisure Tourism Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Domestic Trip

2.1.2 International Trip

2.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Bleisure Tourism by Application

3.1 Bleisure Tourism Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Technology/IT/Software

3.1.2 Manufacturing

3.1.3 Finance

3.1.4 Healthcare

3.1.5 Education

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Bleisure Tourism Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bleisure Tourism Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bleisure Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Bleisure Tourism in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bleisure Tourism Headquarters, Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Companies Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Bleisure Tourism Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bleisure Tourism Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bleisure Tourism Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bleisure Tourism Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bleisure Tourism Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bleisure Tourism Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bleisure Tourism Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bleisure Tourism Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bleisure Tourism Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bleisure Tourism Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bleisure Tourism Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bleisure Tourism Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bleisure Tourism Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bleisure Tourism Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Airbnb. Inc

7.1.1 Airbnb. Inc Company Details

7.1.2 Airbnb. Inc Business Overview

7.1.3 Airbnb. Inc Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.1.4 Airbnb. Inc Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Airbnb. Inc Recent Development

7.2 American Express Travel

7.2.1 American Express Travel Company Details

7.2.2 American Express Travel Business Overview

7.2.3 American Express Travel Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.2.4 American Express Travel Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 American Express Travel Recent Development

7.3 Expedia Inc.

7.3.1 Expedia Inc. Company Details

7.3.2 Expedia Inc. Business Overview

7.3.3 Expedia Inc. Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.3.4 Expedia Inc. Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Expedia Inc. Recent Development

7.4 BCD Travel

7.4.1 BCD Travel Company Details

7.4.2 BCD Travel Business Overview

7.4.3 BCD Travel Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.4.4 BCD Travel Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 BCD Travel Recent Development

7.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel

7.5.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Company Details

7.5.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Business Overview

7.5.3 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.5.4 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Recent Development

7.6 Flight Centre Travel Group

7.6.1 Flight Centre Travel Group Company Details

7.6.2 Flight Centre Travel Group Business Overview

7.6.3 Flight Centre Travel Group Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.6.4 Flight Centre Travel Group Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Flight Centre Travel Group Recent Development

7.7 The Priceline Group

7.7.1 The Priceline Group Company Details

7.7.2 The Priceline Group Business Overview

7.7.3 The Priceline Group Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.7.4 The Priceline Group Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 The Priceline Group Recent Development

7.8 Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.)

7.8.1 Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.) Company Details

7.8.2 Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.) Business Overview

7.8.3 Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.) Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.8.4 Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.) Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.) Recent Development

7.9 Wexas Travel

7.9.1 Wexas Travel Company Details

7.9.2 Wexas Travel Business Overview

7.9.3 Wexas Travel Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.9.4 Wexas Travel Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Wexas Travel Recent Development

7.10 Travel Leaders

7.10.1 Travel Leaders Company Details

7.10.2 Travel Leaders Business Overview

7.10.3 Travel Leaders Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.10.4 Travel Leaders Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Travel Leaders Recent Development

7.11 The Global Work & Travel Co.

7.11.1 The Global Work & Travel Co. Company Details

7.11.2 The Global Work & Travel Co. Business Overview

7.11.3 The Global Work & Travel Co. Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.11.4 The Global Work & Travel Co. Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 The Global Work & Travel Co. Recent Development

7.12 JTB Business Travel

7.12.1 JTB Business Travel Company Details

7.12.2 JTB Business Travel Business Overview

7.12.3 JTB Business Travel Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.12.4 JTB Business Travel Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 JTB Business Travel Recent Development

7.13 Prime Travels USA

7.13.1 Prime Travels USA Company Details

7.13.2 Prime Travels USA Business Overview

7.13.3 Prime Travels USA Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.13.4 Prime Travels USA Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Prime Travels USA Recent Development

7.14 GUNA Travel Germany

7.14.1 GUNA Travel Germany Company Details

7.14.2 GUNA Travel Germany Business Overview

7.14.3 GUNA Travel Germany Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.14.4 GUNA Travel Germany Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 GUNA Travel Germany Recent Development

7.15 DER Touristik

7.15.1 DER Touristik Company Details

7.15.2 DER Touristik Business Overview

7.15.3 DER Touristik Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.15.4 DER Touristik Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 DER Touristik Recent Development

7.16 CITS (China Business Travel & Fairs)

7.16.1 CITS (China Business Travel & Fairs) Company Details

7.16.2 CITS (China Business Travel & Fairs) Business Overview

7.16.3 CITS (China Business Travel & Fairs) Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.16.4 CITS (China Business Travel & Fairs) Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 CITS (China Business Travel & Fairs) Recent Development

7.17 China Tour Guide

7.17.1 China Tour Guide Company Details

7.17.2 China Tour Guide Business Overview

7.17.3 China Tour Guide Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.17.4 China Tour Guide Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 China Tour Guide Recent Development

7.18 Tuniu Corporation

7.18.1 Tuniu Corporation Company Details

7.18.2 Tuniu Corporation Business Overview

7.18.3 Tuniu Corporation Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.18.4 Tuniu Corporation Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Tuniu Corporation Recent Development

7.19 FROSCH Travel

7.19.1 FROSCH Travel Company Details

7.19.2 FROSCH Travel Business Overview

7.19.3 FROSCH Travel Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.19.4 FROSCH Travel Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 FROSCH Travel Recent Development

7.20 CT Business Travel

7.20.1 CT Business Travel Company Details

7.20.2 CT Business Travel Business Overview

7.20.3 CT Business Travel Bleisure Tourism Introduction

7.20.4 CT Business Travel Revenue in Bleisure Tourism Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 CT Business Travel Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/351993/bleisure-tourism

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com