Strip Rolling Mills Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Strip Rolling Mills market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Strip Rolling Mills market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Strip Rolling Mills market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Strip Rolling Mills Market Segment by Type

Two-High Rolling Mills

Four-High Rolling Mills

Six-High Rolling Mills

Strip Rolling Mills Market Segment by Application

Foil Stock Strip

Aerospace & Aircraft Strip

Automotive Body

Other

The report on the Strip Rolling Mills market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Danieli

SMS SIEMAG

Primetals Technologies

Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG

ANDRITZ

Mitsubishi

Fives Group

Zhuoshen

Taier Heavy Industry

Zhongzhong Science & Technology

Stargroup Research & Integration

Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment

China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology

Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Strip Rolling Millsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Strip Rolling Millsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Strip Rolling Millsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Strip Rolling Millswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Strip Rolling Millssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Strip Rolling Mills companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Strip Rolling Mills Product Introduction

1.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Strip Rolling Mills Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Strip Rolling Mills Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Strip Rolling Mills Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Strip Rolling Mills in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Strip Rolling Mills Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Strip Rolling Mills Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Strip Rolling Mills Industry Trends

1.5.2 Strip Rolling Mills Market Drivers

1.5.3 Strip Rolling Mills Market Challenges

1.5.4 Strip Rolling Mills Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Strip Rolling Mills Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Two-High Rolling Mills

2.1.2 Four-High Rolling Mills

2.1.3 Six-High Rolling Mills

2.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Strip Rolling Mills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Strip Rolling Mills Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Strip Rolling Mills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Strip Rolling Mills Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Foil Stock Strip

3.1.2 Aerospace & Aircraft Strip

3.1.3 Automotive Body

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Strip Rolling Mills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Strip Rolling Mills Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Strip Rolling Mills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Strip Rolling Mills Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Strip Rolling Mills Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Strip Rolling Mills Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Strip Rolling Mills Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Strip Rolling Mills Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Strip Rolling Mills in 2021

4.2.3 Global Strip Rolling Mills Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Strip Rolling Mills Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Strip Rolling Mills Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Strip Rolling Mills Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Strip Rolling Mills Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Strip Rolling Mills Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Strip Rolling Mills Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Strip Rolling Mills Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Strip Rolling Mills Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Strip Rolling Mills Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Strip Rolling Mills Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Strip Rolling Mills Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Strip Rolling Mills Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Strip Rolling Mills Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Strip Rolling Mills Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Strip Rolling Mills Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Strip Rolling Mills Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Strip Rolling Mills Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Strip Rolling Mills Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Strip Rolling Mills Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Strip Rolling Mills Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Strip Rolling Mills Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Strip Rolling Mills Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Danieli

7.1.1 Danieli Corporation Information

7.1.2 Danieli Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Danieli Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Danieli Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.1.5 Danieli Recent Development

7.2 SMS SIEMAG

7.2.1 SMS SIEMAG Corporation Information

7.2.2 SMS SIEMAG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SMS SIEMAG Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SMS SIEMAG Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.2.5 SMS SIEMAG Recent Development

7.3 Primetals Technologies

7.3.1 Primetals Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Primetals Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Primetals Technologies Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Primetals Technologies Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.3.5 Primetals Technologies Recent Development

7.4 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG

7.4.1 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

7.4.2 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.4.5 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

7.5 ANDRITZ

7.5.1 ANDRITZ Corporation Information

7.5.2 ANDRITZ Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ANDRITZ Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ANDRITZ Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.5.5 ANDRITZ Recent Development

7.6 Mitsubishi

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.7 Fives Group

7.7.1 Fives Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fives Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fives Group Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fives Group Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.7.5 Fives Group Recent Development

7.8 Zhuoshen

7.8.1 Zhuoshen Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhuoshen Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Zhuoshen Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Zhuoshen Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.8.5 Zhuoshen Recent Development

7.9 Taier Heavy Industry

7.9.1 Taier Heavy Industry Corporation Information

7.9.2 Taier Heavy Industry Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Taier Heavy Industry Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Taier Heavy Industry Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.9.5 Taier Heavy Industry Recent Development

7.10 Zhongzhong Science & Technology

7.10.1 Zhongzhong Science & Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhongzhong Science & Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhongzhong Science & Technology Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhongzhong Science & Technology Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhongzhong Science & Technology Recent Development

7.11 Stargroup Research & Integration

7.11.1 Stargroup Research & Integration Corporation Information

7.11.2 Stargroup Research & Integration Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Stargroup Research & Integration Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Stargroup Research & Integration Strip Rolling Mills Products Offered

7.11.5 Stargroup Research & Integration Recent Development

7.12 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment

7.12.1 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment Products Offered

7.12.5 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment Recent Development

7.13 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology

7.13.1 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology Recent Development

7.14 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery

7.14.1 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery Strip Rolling Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery Products Offered

7.14.5 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Strip Rolling Mills Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Strip Rolling Mills Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Strip Rolling Mills Distributors

8.3 Strip Rolling Mills Production Mode & Process

8.4 Strip Rolling Mills Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Strip Rolling Mills Sales Channels

8.4.2 Strip Rolling Mills Distributors

8.5 Strip Rolling Mills Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

