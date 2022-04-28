Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Segment by Type

Two-High Rolling Mills

Four-High Rolling Mills

Six-High Rolling Mills

Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Segment by Application

Foil Stock Strip

Aerospace & Aircraft Strip

Automotive Body

Other

The report on the Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Danieli

SMS SIEMAG

Primetals Technologies

Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG

ANDRITZ

Mitsubishi

Fives Group

Zhuoshen

Taier Heavy Industry

Zhongzhong Science & Technology

Stargroup Research & Integration

Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment

China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology

Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Millconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Millmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Millmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Millwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Millsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Two-High Rolling Mills

2.1.2 Four-High Rolling Mills

2.1.3 Six-High Rolling Mills

2.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Foil Stock Strip

3.1.2 Aerospace & Aircraft Strip

3.1.3 Automotive Body

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Danieli

7.1.1 Danieli Corporation Information

7.1.2 Danieli Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Danieli Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Danieli Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.1.5 Danieli Recent Development

7.2 SMS SIEMAG

7.2.1 SMS SIEMAG Corporation Information

7.2.2 SMS SIEMAG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SMS SIEMAG Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SMS SIEMAG Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.2.5 SMS SIEMAG Recent Development

7.3 Primetals Technologies

7.3.1 Primetals Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Primetals Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Primetals Technologies Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Primetals Technologies Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.3.5 Primetals Technologies Recent Development

7.4 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG

7.4.1 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

7.4.2 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.4.5 Achenbach Buschhütten GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

7.5 ANDRITZ

7.5.1 ANDRITZ Corporation Information

7.5.2 ANDRITZ Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ANDRITZ Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ANDRITZ Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.5.5 ANDRITZ Recent Development

7.6 Mitsubishi

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.7 Fives Group

7.7.1 Fives Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fives Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Fives Group Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Fives Group Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.7.5 Fives Group Recent Development

7.8 Zhuoshen

7.8.1 Zhuoshen Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhuoshen Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Zhuoshen Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Zhuoshen Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.8.5 Zhuoshen Recent Development

7.9 Taier Heavy Industry

7.9.1 Taier Heavy Industry Corporation Information

7.9.2 Taier Heavy Industry Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Taier Heavy Industry Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Taier Heavy Industry Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.9.5 Taier Heavy Industry Recent Development

7.10 Zhongzhong Science & Technology

7.10.1 Zhongzhong Science & Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhongzhong Science & Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhongzhong Science & Technology Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhongzhong Science & Technology Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhongzhong Science & Technology Recent Development

7.11 Stargroup Research & Integration

7.11.1 Stargroup Research & Integration Corporation Information

7.11.2 Stargroup Research & Integration Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Stargroup Research & Integration Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Stargroup Research & Integration Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Products Offered

7.11.5 Stargroup Research & Integration Recent Development

7.12 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment

7.12.1 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment Products Offered

7.12.5 Shanghai Jieru Heavy Industry Equipment Recent Development

7.13 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology

7.13.1 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 China Nonferrous Metals Processing Technology Recent Development

7.14 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery

7.14.1 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery Products Offered

7.14.5 Shanghai Tianzhong Heavy-Duty Machinery Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Distributors

8.3 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Distributors

8.5 Hot Strip Mill and Cold Rolling Mill Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

