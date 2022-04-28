Rolling Chassis Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Rolling Chassis market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rolling Chassis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rolling Chassis market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352633/rolling-chassis

Rolling Chassis Market Segment by Type

10,001-14,000 LBS GVWR

14,001-16,000 LBS GVWR

16,001-19,500 LBS GVWR

19,501-26,000 LBS GVWR

Rolling Chassis Market Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

The report on the Rolling Chassis market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Tesla

Volkswagen Group

Hyundai

Schaeffler AG

Bosch

Canoo

Rivian

Arrival

REE

PIX Moving

U Power

IAT Automobile Technology

Bollinger Motors

Karma Automotive

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Rolling Chassisconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Rolling Chassismarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rolling Chassismanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rolling Chassiswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Rolling Chassissubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Rolling Chassis companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rolling Chassis Product Introduction

1.2 Global Rolling Chassis Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Rolling Chassis Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Rolling Chassis Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Rolling Chassis Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Rolling Chassis Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Rolling Chassis Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Rolling Chassis Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Rolling Chassis in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Rolling Chassis Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Rolling Chassis Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Rolling Chassis Industry Trends

1.5.2 Rolling Chassis Market Drivers

1.5.3 Rolling Chassis Market Challenges

1.5.4 Rolling Chassis Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Rolling Chassis Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 10,001-14,000 LBS GVWR

2.1.2 14,001-16,000 LBS GVWR

2.1.3 16,001-19,500 LBS GVWR

2.1.4 19,501-26,000 LBS GVWR

2.2 Global Rolling Chassis Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Rolling Chassis Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Rolling Chassis Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Rolling Chassis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Rolling Chassis Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Rolling Chassis Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Rolling Chassis Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Rolling Chassis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Rolling Chassis Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial Vehicle

3.1.2 Passenger Vehicle

3.1.3 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

3.2 Global Rolling Chassis Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Rolling Chassis Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Rolling Chassis Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Rolling Chassis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Rolling Chassis Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Rolling Chassis Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Rolling Chassis Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Rolling Chassis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Rolling Chassis Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Rolling Chassis Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Rolling Chassis Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Rolling Chassis Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Rolling Chassis Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Rolling Chassis Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Rolling Chassis Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Rolling Chassis Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Rolling Chassis in 2021

4.2.3 Global Rolling Chassis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Rolling Chassis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Rolling Chassis Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Rolling Chassis Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rolling Chassis Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Rolling Chassis Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Rolling Chassis Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Rolling Chassis Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Rolling Chassis Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Rolling Chassis Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Rolling Chassis Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Rolling Chassis Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Rolling Chassis Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Rolling Chassis Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Rolling Chassis Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Rolling Chassis Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Rolling Chassis Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Rolling Chassis Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Rolling Chassis Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rolling Chassis Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rolling Chassis Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Rolling Chassis Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Rolling Chassis Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Rolling Chassis Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Rolling Chassis Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Chassis Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Chassis Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tesla

7.1.1 Tesla Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tesla Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tesla Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.1.5 Tesla Recent Development

7.2 Volkswagen Group

7.2.1 Volkswagen Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Volkswagen Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Volkswagen Group Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Volkswagen Group Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.2.5 Volkswagen Group Recent Development

7.3 Hyundai

7.3.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hyundai Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hyundai Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hyundai Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.3.5 Hyundai Recent Development

7.4 Schaeffler AG

7.4.1 Schaeffler AG Corporation Information

7.4.2 Schaeffler AG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Schaeffler AG Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Schaeffler AG Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.4.5 Schaeffler AG Recent Development

7.5 Bosch

7.5.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bosch Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bosch Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.6 Canoo

7.6.1 Canoo Corporation Information

7.6.2 Canoo Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Canoo Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Canoo Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.6.5 Canoo Recent Development

7.7 Rivian

7.7.1 Rivian Corporation Information

7.7.2 Rivian Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Rivian Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Rivian Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.7.5 Rivian Recent Development

7.8 Arrival

7.8.1 Arrival Corporation Information

7.8.2 Arrival Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Arrival Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Arrival Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.8.5 Arrival Recent Development

7.9 REE

7.9.1 REE Corporation Information

7.9.2 REE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 REE Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 REE Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.9.5 REE Recent Development

7.10 PIX Moving

7.10.1 PIX Moving Corporation Information

7.10.2 PIX Moving Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 PIX Moving Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 PIX Moving Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.10.5 PIX Moving Recent Development

7.11 U Power

7.11.1 U Power Corporation Information

7.11.2 U Power Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 U Power Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 U Power Rolling Chassis Products Offered

7.11.5 U Power Recent Development

7.12 IAT Automobile Technology

7.12.1 IAT Automobile Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 IAT Automobile Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 IAT Automobile Technology Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 IAT Automobile Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 IAT Automobile Technology Recent Development

7.13 Bollinger Motors

7.13.1 Bollinger Motors Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bollinger Motors Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Bollinger Motors Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Bollinger Motors Products Offered

7.13.5 Bollinger Motors Recent Development

7.14 Karma Automotive

7.14.1 Karma Automotive Corporation Information

7.14.2 Karma Automotive Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Karma Automotive Rolling Chassis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Karma Automotive Products Offered

7.14.5 Karma Automotive Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Rolling Chassis Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Rolling Chassis Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Rolling Chassis Distributors

8.3 Rolling Chassis Production Mode & Process

8.4 Rolling Chassis Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Rolling Chassis Sales Channels

8.4.2 Rolling Chassis Distributors

8.5 Rolling Chassis Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352633/rolling-chassis

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com