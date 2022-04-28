Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Standard Piezoelectric Micro Pumps accounting for % of the Piezoelectric Micro Pumps global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Pharmaceutical was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Piezoelectric Micro Pumps market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Scope and Market Size

Piezoelectric Micro Pumps market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Piezoelectric Micro Pumps market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Standard Piezoelectric Micro Pumps

Large Capacity Piezoelectric Micro Pumps

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Industrial

Others

By Company

NIPPON KEIKI WORKS

Takasago Electric

Blacktrace Holdings

PiezoData

TTP Ventus

Sandur Group

PI Ceramic

Microjet Technology

NITTO KOHKI

Boréas Technologies

Bartels Mirkrotechnik

Audiowell Electronics (Guangdong)

Shenzhen Maxclever Elec

The report on the Piezoelectric Micro Pumps market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Piezoelectric Micro Pumpsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Piezoelectric Micro Pumpsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Piezoelectric Micro Pumpsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Piezoelectric Micro Pumpswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Piezoelectric Micro Pumpssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Piezoelectric Micro Pumps companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Product Introduction

1.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Industry Trends

1.5.2 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Drivers

1.5.3 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Challenges

1.5.4 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Standard Piezoelectric Micro Pumps

2.1.2 Large Capacity Piezoelectric Micro Pumps

2.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pharmaceutical

3.1.2 Chemical

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Piezoelectric Micro Pumps in 2021

4.2.3 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NIPPON KEIKI WORKS

7.1.1 NIPPON KEIKI WORKS Corporation Information

7.1.2 NIPPON KEIKI WORKS Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 NIPPON KEIKI WORKS Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 NIPPON KEIKI WORKS Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.1.5 NIPPON KEIKI WORKS Recent Development

7.2 Takasago Electric

7.2.1 Takasago Electric Corporation Information

7.2.2 Takasago Electric Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Takasago Electric Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Takasago Electric Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.2.5 Takasago Electric Recent Development

7.3 Blacktrace Holdings

7.3.1 Blacktrace Holdings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Blacktrace Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Blacktrace Holdings Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Blacktrace Holdings Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.3.5 Blacktrace Holdings Recent Development

7.4 PiezoData

7.4.1 PiezoData Corporation Information

7.4.2 PiezoData Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 PiezoData Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 PiezoData Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.4.5 PiezoData Recent Development

7.5 TTP Ventus

7.5.1 TTP Ventus Corporation Information

7.5.2 TTP Ventus Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 TTP Ventus Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 TTP Ventus Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.5.5 TTP Ventus Recent Development

7.6 Sandur Group

7.6.1 Sandur Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sandur Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sandur Group Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sandur Group Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.6.5 Sandur Group Recent Development

7.7 PI Ceramic

7.7.1 PI Ceramic Corporation Information

7.7.2 PI Ceramic Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PI Ceramic Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PI Ceramic Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.7.5 PI Ceramic Recent Development

7.8 Microjet Technology

7.8.1 Microjet Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Microjet Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Microjet Technology Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Microjet Technology Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.8.5 Microjet Technology Recent Development

7.9 NITTO KOHKI

7.9.1 NITTO KOHKI Corporation Information

7.9.2 NITTO KOHKI Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 NITTO KOHKI Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 NITTO KOHKI Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.9.5 NITTO KOHKI Recent Development

7.10 Boréas Technologies

7.10.1 Boréas Technologies Corporation Information

7.10.2 Boréas Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Boréas Technologies Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Boréas Technologies Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.10.5 Boréas Technologies Recent Development

7.11 Bartels Mirkrotechnik

7.11.1 Bartels Mirkrotechnik Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bartels Mirkrotechnik Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Bartels Mirkrotechnik Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Bartels Mirkrotechnik Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Products Offered

7.11.5 Bartels Mirkrotechnik Recent Development

7.12 Audiowell Electronics (Guangdong)

7.12.1 Audiowell Electronics (Guangdong) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Audiowell Electronics (Guangdong) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Audiowell Electronics (Guangdong) Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Audiowell Electronics (Guangdong) Products Offered

7.12.5 Audiowell Electronics (Guangdong) Recent Development

7.13 Shenzhen Maxclever Elec

7.13.1 Shenzhen Maxclever Elec Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shenzhen Maxclever Elec Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shenzhen Maxclever Elec Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shenzhen Maxclever Elec Products Offered

7.13.5 Shenzhen Maxclever Elec Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Distributors

8.3 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Production Mode & Process

8.4 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Sales Channels

8.4.2 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Distributors

8.5 Piezoelectric Micro Pumps Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

