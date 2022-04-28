Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352619/automotive-grade-multilayer-ceramic-capacitors-mlcc

Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Segment by Type

Conductive Epoxy

Standard Type

Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Segment by Application

Automotive ECU

ADAS

Others

The report on the Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kyocera (AVX)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Samwha

Johanson Dielectrics

Darfon

Holy Stone

Murata

MARUWA

Fenghua

Taiyo Yuden

TDK

Nippon Chemi-Con

Vishay

Walsin

Three-Circle

Tianli

Yageo

NIC Components

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC)market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Conductive Epoxy

2.1.2 Standard Type

2.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive ECU

3.1.2 ADAS

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kyocera (AVX)

7.1.1 Kyocera (AVX) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kyocera (AVX) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kyocera (AVX) Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kyocera (AVX) Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.1.5 Kyocera (AVX) Recent Development

7.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

7.2.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.2.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Development

7.3 Samwha

7.3.1 Samwha Corporation Information

7.3.2 Samwha Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Samwha Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Samwha Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.3.5 Samwha Recent Development

7.4 Johanson Dielectrics

7.4.1 Johanson Dielectrics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Johanson Dielectrics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Johanson Dielectrics Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Johanson Dielectrics Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.4.5 Johanson Dielectrics Recent Development

7.5 Darfon

7.5.1 Darfon Corporation Information

7.5.2 Darfon Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Darfon Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Darfon Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.5.5 Darfon Recent Development

7.6 Holy Stone

7.6.1 Holy Stone Corporation Information

7.6.2 Holy Stone Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Holy Stone Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Holy Stone Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.6.5 Holy Stone Recent Development

7.7 Murata

7.7.1 Murata Corporation Information

7.7.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Murata Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Murata Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.7.5 Murata Recent Development

7.8 MARUWA

7.8.1 MARUWA Corporation Information

7.8.2 MARUWA Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MARUWA Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MARUWA Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.8.5 MARUWA Recent Development

7.9 Fenghua

7.9.1 Fenghua Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fenghua Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Fenghua Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Fenghua Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.9.5 Fenghua Recent Development

7.10 Taiyo Yuden

7.10.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information

7.10.2 Taiyo Yuden Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Taiyo Yuden Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Taiyo Yuden Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.10.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Development

7.11 TDK

7.11.1 TDK Corporation Information

7.11.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 TDK Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 TDK Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Products Offered

7.11.5 TDK Recent Development

7.12 Nippon Chemi-Con

7.12.1 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nippon Chemi-Con Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nippon Chemi-Con Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nippon Chemi-Con Products Offered

7.12.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Recent Development

7.13 Vishay

7.13.1 Vishay Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Vishay Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Vishay Products Offered

7.13.5 Vishay Recent Development

7.14 Walsin

7.14.1 Walsin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Walsin Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Walsin Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Walsin Products Offered

7.14.5 Walsin Recent Development

7.15 Three-Circle

7.15.1 Three-Circle Corporation Information

7.15.2 Three-Circle Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Three-Circle Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Three-Circle Products Offered

7.15.5 Three-Circle Recent Development

7.16 Tianli

7.16.1 Tianli Corporation Information

7.16.2 Tianli Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Tianli Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Tianli Products Offered

7.16.5 Tianli Recent Development

7.17 Yageo

7.17.1 Yageo Corporation Information

7.17.2 Yageo Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Yageo Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Yageo Products Offered

7.17.5 Yageo Recent Development

7.18 NIC Components

7.18.1 NIC Components Corporation Information

7.18.2 NIC Components Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 NIC Components Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 NIC Components Products Offered

7.18.5 NIC Components Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Distributors

8.3 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Distributors

8.5 Automotive-Grade Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352619/automotive-grade-multilayer-ceramic-capacitors-mlcc

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com