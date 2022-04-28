Studio Lighting Equipments Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Studio Lighting Equipments market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Studio Lighting Equipments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Studio Lighting Equipments market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Studio Lighting Equipments Market Segment by Type

Photography Lighting

Light Modifiers

Others

Studio Lighting Equipments Market Segment by Application

Broadcast/Television

Motion Pictures (Cinematography)

Videography

Others

The report on the Studio Lighting Equipments market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Sturdy Corporation

ARRI AG

Bescor Video Accessories

De Sisti Lighting

DiCon Lighting

Digital Sputnik

Visual Environment Technologies

Flolight

Ikan International

CowboyStudio

Elinchrom SA

Fotodiox

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Studio Lighting Equipmentsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Studio Lighting Equipmentsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Studio Lighting Equipmentsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Studio Lighting Equipmentswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Studio Lighting Equipmentssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Studio Lighting Equipments companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Studio Lighting Equipments Product Introduction

1.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Studio Lighting Equipments in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Studio Lighting Equipments Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Studio Lighting Equipments Industry Trends

1.5.2 Studio Lighting Equipments Market Drivers

1.5.3 Studio Lighting Equipments Market Challenges

1.5.4 Studio Lighting Equipments Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Studio Lighting Equipments Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Photography Lighting

2.1.2 Light Modifiers

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Studio Lighting Equipments Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Broadcast/Television

3.1.2 Motion Pictures (Cinematography)

3.1.3 Videography

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Studio Lighting Equipments Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Studio Lighting Equipments Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Studio Lighting Equipments in 2021

4.2.3 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Studio Lighting Equipments Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Studio Lighting Equipments Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Studio Lighting Equipments Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Studio Lighting Equipments Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Studio Lighting Equipments Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Studio Lighting Equipments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Studio Lighting Equipments Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Studio Lighting Equipments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Studio Lighting Equipments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Studio Lighting Equipments Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Studio Lighting Equipments Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sturdy Corporation

7.1.1 Sturdy Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sturdy Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sturdy Corporation Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sturdy Corporation Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.1.5 Sturdy Corporation Recent Development

7.2 ARRI AG

7.2.1 ARRI AG Corporation Information

7.2.2 ARRI AG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ARRI AG Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ARRI AG Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.2.5 ARRI AG Recent Development

7.3 Bescor Video Accessories

7.3.1 Bescor Video Accessories Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bescor Video Accessories Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bescor Video Accessories Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bescor Video Accessories Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.3.5 Bescor Video Accessories Recent Development

7.4 De Sisti Lighting

7.4.1 De Sisti Lighting Corporation Information

7.4.2 De Sisti Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 De Sisti Lighting Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 De Sisti Lighting Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.4.5 De Sisti Lighting Recent Development

7.5 DiCon Lighting

7.5.1 DiCon Lighting Corporation Information

7.5.2 DiCon Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DiCon Lighting Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DiCon Lighting Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.5.5 DiCon Lighting Recent Development

7.6 Digital Sputnik

7.6.1 Digital Sputnik Corporation Information

7.6.2 Digital Sputnik Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Digital Sputnik Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Digital Sputnik Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.6.5 Digital Sputnik Recent Development

7.7 Visual Environment Technologies

7.7.1 Visual Environment Technologies Corporation Information

7.7.2 Visual Environment Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Visual Environment Technologies Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Visual Environment Technologies Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.7.5 Visual Environment Technologies Recent Development

7.8 Flolight

7.8.1 Flolight Corporation Information

7.8.2 Flolight Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Flolight Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Flolight Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.8.5 Flolight Recent Development

7.9 Ikan International

7.9.1 Ikan International Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ikan International Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ikan International Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ikan International Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.9.5 Ikan International Recent Development

7.10 CowboyStudio

7.10.1 CowboyStudio Corporation Information

7.10.2 CowboyStudio Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CowboyStudio Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CowboyStudio Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.10.5 CowboyStudio Recent Development

7.11 Elinchrom SA

7.11.1 Elinchrom SA Corporation Information

7.11.2 Elinchrom SA Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Elinchrom SA Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Elinchrom SA Studio Lighting Equipments Products Offered

7.11.5 Elinchrom SA Recent Development

7.12 Fotodiox

7.12.1 Fotodiox Corporation Information

7.12.2 Fotodiox Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Fotodiox Studio Lighting Equipments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Fotodiox Products Offered

7.12.5 Fotodiox Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Studio Lighting Equipments Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Studio Lighting Equipments Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Studio Lighting Equipments Distributors

8.3 Studio Lighting Equipments Production Mode & Process

8.4 Studio Lighting Equipments Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Studio Lighting Equipments Sales Channels

8.4.2 Studio Lighting Equipments Distributors

8.5 Studio Lighting Equipments Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

