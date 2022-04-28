Global Font and Typeface Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and China Font and Typeface market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Font and Typeface market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Global Font and Typeface Scope and Market Size

For China market, this report focuses on the Font and Typeface market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

By Company

Monotype

Morisawa

Adobe

Foundertype

Hanyi

DynaComware

SinoType

Makefont

Fontfabric

Segment by Type

Embedded Font

Authorization and Subscription

Customized Font

Segment by Application

Content Creators

Independent Software Vendors and Developers

Device Manufacturers

The report on the Font and Typeface market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Font and Typefaceconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Font and Typefacemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Font and Typefacemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Font and Typefacewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Font and Typefacesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Font and Typeface companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Font and Typeface Product Introduction 1

1.2 Global Font and Typeface Outlook, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.1 Global Font and Typeface Market Size for the Year 2017-2028 1

1.2.2 China Font and Typeface Market Size for the Year 2017-2028 3

1.3 Font and Typeface Market Size, China VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.1 The Market Share of China Font and Typeface in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Font and Typeface Market Size, China VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 6

1.4 Font and Typeface Market Dynamics 6

1.4.1 Font and Typeface Industry Trends 6

1.4.2 Font and Typeface Market Drivers 7

1.4.3 Font and Typeface Market Challenges 7

1.5 Study Objectives 8

1.6 Years Considered 8

2 FONT AND TYPEFACE BY TYPE 10

2.1 Font and Typeface Market Segment by Type 10

2.1.1 Embedded Font 10

2.1.2 Authorization and Subscription 10

2.1.3 Customized Font 11

2.2 Global Font and Typeface Market Size by Type (2017, 2021 & 2028) 12

2.3 Global Font and Typeface Market Size by Type (2017-2028) 13

2.4 China Font and Typeface Market Size by Type (2017, 2021 & 2028) 14

2.5 China Font and Typeface Market Size by Type (2017-2028) 15

3 FONT AND TYPEFACE BY APPLICATION 17

3.1 Font and Typeface Market Segment by Application 17

3.1.1 Content Creators 17

3.1.2 Independent Software Vendors and Developers 17

3.1.3 Device Manufacturers 18

3.2 Global Font and Typeface Market Size, by Application (2017, 2021 & 2028) 19

3.3 Global Font and Typeface Market Size by Application (2017-2028) 20

3.4 China Font and Typeface Market Size by Application (2017, 2021 & 2028) 21

3.5 China Font and Typeface Market Size by Application (2017-2028) 23

4 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE BY COMPANY 25

4.1 Global Font and Typeface Market Size by Company 25

4.1.1 Top Global Font and Typeface Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021) 25

4.1.2 Global Font and Typeface Revenue by Player (2017-2022) 26

4.2 Global Font and Typeface Concentration Ratio (CR) 27

4.2.1 Font and Typeface Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022) 27

4.2.2 Global Top 5 Largest Companies of Font and Typeface in 2021 29

4.2.3 Global Font and Typeface Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 29

4.3 Global Font and Typeface Headquarters, Product Type 31

4.3.1 Global Font and Typeface Headquarters and Area Served 31

4.3.2 Global Font and Typeface Companies Product Type 31

4.3.3 Established Date of International Companies 32

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 33

4.5 China Font and Typeface Market Size by Company 34

4.5.1 Top Font and Typeface Players in China, Ranked by Revenue (2021) 34

4.5.2 China Font and Typeface Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022) 35

5 GLOBAL FONT AND TYPEFACE MARKET SIZE BY REGION 37

5.1 Global Font and Typeface Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 37

5.2 Global Font and Typeface Market Size by Region (2017-2028) 38

5.2.1 Global Font and Typeface Market Size by Region: 2017-2022 38

5.2.2 Global Font and Typeface Market Size by Region: 2023-2028 39

6 SEGMENT IN REGIONAL LEVEL & COUNTRY LEVEL 40

6.1 North America 40

6.1.1 North America Font and Typeface Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 40

6.1.2 North America Font and Typeface Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 41

6.1.3 North America Font and Typeface Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 41

6.1.4 United States 43

6.1.5 Canada 44

6.2 Europe 45

6.2.1 Europe Font and Typeface Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 45

6.2.2 Europe Font and Typeface Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 46

6.2.3 Europe Font and Typeface Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 46

6.2.4 Germany 48

6.2.5 U.K. 49

6.2.6 France 50

6.2.7 Italy 51

6.2.8 Russia 52

6.3 Asia-Pacific 53

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Font and Typeface Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 53

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Font and Typeface Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 53

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Font and Typeface Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 54

6.3.4 China 56

6.3.5 Japan 57

6.3.6 South Korea 58

6.3.7 India 59

6.3.8 Southeast Asia 60

6.3.9 Australia 61

6.4 Latin America 62

6.4.1 Latin America Font and Typeface Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 62

6.4.2 Latin America Font and Typeface Market Size by Country 63

6.4.3 Latin America Font and Typeface Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 63

6.4.4 Latin America Font and Typeface Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 63

6.4.5 Brazil 65

6.4.6 Mexico 66

6.4.7 Argentina 67

6.5 Middle East and Africa 68

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Font and Typeface Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 68

6.5.2 Middle East & Africa Font and Typeface Market Size (2017-2022) 69

6.5.3 Middle East & Africa Font and Typeface Market Size (2023-2028) 69

6.5.4 Middle East 71

6.5.5 Africa 72

7 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 73

7.1 Monotype 73

7.1.1 Monotype Company Details 73

7.1.2 Monotype Business Overview 74

7.1.3 Monotype Font and Typeface Introduction 74

7.1.4 Monotype Revenue in Font and Typeface Business (2017-2022) 75

7.1.5 Monotype Recent Development 76

7.2 Morisawa 77

7.2.1 Morisawa Company Details 77

7.2.2 Morisawa Business Overview 77

7.2.3 Morisawa Font and Typeface Introduction 78

7.2.4 Morisawa Revenue in Font and Typeface Business (2017-2022) 78

7.2.5 Morisawa Recent Development 79

7.3 Adobe 80

7.3.1 Adobe Company Details 80

7.3.2 Adobe Business Overview 80

7.3.3 Adobe Font and Typeface Introduction 81

7.3.4 Adobe Revenue in Font and Typeface Business (2017-2022) 81

7.3.5 Adobe Recent Development 82

7.4 Foundertype 83

7.4.1 Foundertype Company Details 83

7.4.2 Foundertype Business Overview 83

7.4.3 Foundertype Font and Typeface Introduction 84

7.4.4 Foundertype Revenue in Font and Typeface Business (2017-2022) 85

7.4.5 Foundertype Recent Development 86

7.5 Hanyi 87

7.5.1 Hanyi Company Details 87

7.5.2 Hanyi Business Overview 87

7.5.3 Hanyi Font and Typeface Introduction 88

7.5.4 Hanyi Revenue in Font and Typeface Business (2017-2022) 88

7.5.5 Hanyi Recent Development 89

7.6 DynaComware 90

7.6.1 DynaComware Company Details 90

7.6.2 DynaComware Business Overview 90

7.6.3 DynaComware Font and Typeface Introduction 91

7.6.4 DynaComware Revenue in Font and Typeface Business (2017-2022) 91

7.6.5 DynaComware Recent Development 92

7.7 SinoType 93

7.7.1 SinoType Company Details 93

7.7.2 SinoType Business Overview 93

7.7.3 SinoType Font and Typeface Introduction 94

7.7.4 SinoType Revenue in Font and Typeface Business (2017-2022) 94

7.7.5 SinoType Recent Development 95

7.8 Makefont 96

7.8.1 Makefont Company Details 96

7.8.2 Makefont Business Overview 96

7.8.3 Makefont Font and Typeface Introduction 97

7.8.4 Makefont Revenue in Font and Typeface Business (2017-2022) 97

7.9 Fontfabric 99

7.9.1 Fontfabric Company Details 99

7.9.2 Fontfabric Business Overview 99

7.9.3 Fontfabric Font and Typeface Introduction 100

7.9.4 Fontfabric Revenue in Font and Typeface Business (2017-2022) 100

8 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 102

9 APPENDIX 104

9.1 Research Methodology 104

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 104

9.1.2 Data Source 108

9.2 Disclaimer 111

9.3 Author Details 112

