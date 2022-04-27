Global Non-Dairy Butters Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Non-Dairy Butters market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Dairy Butters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Non-Dairy Butters market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Spreadable accounting for % of the Non-Dairy Butters global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Distribution Channel, Online Sales was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Non-Dairy Butters market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Non-Dairy Butters Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Dairy Butters market size by players, by Type and by Distribution Channel, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Spreadable

Non-spreadable

Segment by Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Company

Green Valley Creamery

Arla

Valio

LACTAID (McNeil Nutritionals)

Morrisons

Shedd’s Country Crock (Upfield)

Uelzena Ingredients

Challenge Dairy

Social Nature

Conagra Brands

The report on the Non-Dairy Butters market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Non-Dairy Buttersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Non-Dairy Buttersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Non-Dairy Buttersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Non-Dairy Butterswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Non-Dairy Butterssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Non-Dairy Butters companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Dairy Butters Product Introduction

1.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Non-Dairy Butters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Non-Dairy Butters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Non-Dairy Butters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Dairy Butters in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Dairy Butters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Non-Dairy Butters Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Non-Dairy Butters Industry Trends

1.5.2 Non-Dairy Butters Market Drivers

1.5.3 Non-Dairy Butters Market Challenges

1.5.4 Non-Dairy Butters Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Non-Dairy Butters Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Spreadable

2.1.2 Non-spreadable

2.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Non-Dairy Butters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Non-Dairy Butters Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Non-Dairy Butters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Distribution Channel

3.1 Non-Dairy Butters Market Segment by Distribution Channel

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Market Size by Distribution Channel

3.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Value, by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Volume, by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Non-Dairy Butters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Non-Dairy Butters Market Size by Distribution Channel

3.3.1 United States Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Value, by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Volume, by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Non-Dairy Butters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distribution Channel (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Non-Dairy Butters Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-Dairy Butters Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-Dairy Butters Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Non-Dairy Butters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-Dairy Butters Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Non-Dairy Butters in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-Dairy Butters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-Dairy Butters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Non-Dairy Butters Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Non-Dairy Butters Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-Dairy Butters Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-Dairy Butters Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-Dairy Butters Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-Dairy Butters Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Non-Dairy Butters Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-Dairy Butters Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-Dairy Butters Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non-Dairy Butters Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non-Dairy Butters Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-Dairy Butters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-Dairy Butters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Dairy Butters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Dairy Butters Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-Dairy Butters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-Dairy Butters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-Dairy Butters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-Dairy Butters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Dairy Butters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Dairy Butters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Green Valley Creamery

7.1.1 Green Valley Creamery Corporation Information

7.1.2 Green Valley Creamery Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Green Valley Creamery Non-Dairy Butters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Green Valley Creamery Non-Dairy Butters Products Offered

7.1.5 Green Valley Creamery Recent Development

7.2 Arla

7.2.1 Arla Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arla Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arla Non-Dairy Butters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arla Non-Dairy Butters Products Offered

7.2.5 Arla Recent Development

7.3 Valio

7.3.1 Valio Corporation Information

7.3.2 Valio Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Valio Non-Dairy Butters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Valio Non-Dairy Butters Products Offered

7.3.5 Valio Recent Development

7.4 LACTAID (McNeil Nutritionals)

7.4.1 LACTAID (McNeil Nutritionals) Corporation Information

7.4.2 LACTAID (McNeil Nutritionals) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 LACTAID (McNeil Nutritionals) Non-Dairy Butters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 LACTAID (McNeil Nutritionals) Non-Dairy Butters Products Offered

7.4.5 LACTAID (McNeil Nutritionals) Recent Development

7.5 Morrisons

7.5.1 Morrisons Corporation Information

7.5.2 Morrisons Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Morrisons Non-Dairy Butters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Morrisons Non-Dairy Butters Products Offered

7.5.5 Morrisons Recent Development

7.6 Shedd’s Country Crock (Upfield)

7.6.1 Shedd’s Country Crock (Upfield) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shedd’s Country Crock (Upfield) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shedd’s Country Crock (Upfield) Non-Dairy Butters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shedd’s Country Crock (Upfield) Non-Dairy Butters Products Offered

7.6.5 Shedd’s Country Crock (Upfield) Recent Development

7.7 Uelzena Ingredients

7.7.1 Uelzena Ingredients Corporation Information

7.7.2 Uelzena Ingredients Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Uelzena Ingredients Non-Dairy Butters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Uelzena Ingredients Non-Dairy Butters Products Offered

7.7.5 Uelzena Ingredients Recent Development

7.8 Challenge Dairy

7.8.1 Challenge Dairy Corporation Information

7.8.2 Challenge Dairy Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Challenge Dairy Non-Dairy Butters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Challenge Dairy Non-Dairy Butters Products Offered

7.8.5 Challenge Dairy Recent Development

7.9 Social Nature

7.9.1 Social Nature Corporation Information

7.9.2 Social Nature Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Social Nature Non-Dairy Butters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Social Nature Non-Dairy Butters Products Offered

7.9.5 Social Nature Recent Development

7.10 Conagra Brands

7.10.1 Conagra Brands Corporation Information

7.10.2 Conagra Brands Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Conagra Brands Non-Dairy Butters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Conagra Brands Non-Dairy Butters Products Offered

7.10.5 Conagra Brands Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Non-Dairy Butters Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Non-Dairy Butters Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Non-Dairy Butters Distributors

8.3 Non-Dairy Butters Production Mode & Process

8.4 Non-Dairy Butters Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Non-Dairy Butters Sales Channels

8.4.2 Non-Dairy Butters Distributors

8.5 Non-Dairy Butters Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

