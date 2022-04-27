Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sports Physiotherapy Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segment by Type

Cryotherapy

Hydrotherapy

Electrotherapy

Heat Therapy

Others

Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare

Others

The report on the Sports Physiotherapy Equipment market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DJO Global

Enraf-Nonius

Kindred Healthcare

Select Medical

Gymna Uniphy

Concentra Operating

BTL Industries

LABIOPRO

US Physical Therapy

Isokinetic

EMS Physio

Zynex Medical

Sports Physio

Patterson Medical

Algeo

Dynatronics

Chattanooga

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Sports Physiotherapy Equipmentconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Sports Physiotherapy Equipmentmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports Physiotherapy Equipmentmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Physiotherapy Equipmentwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports Physiotherapy Equipmentsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Sports Physiotherapy Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cryotherapy

2.1.2 Hydrotherapy

2.1.3 Electrotherapy

2.1.4 Heat Therapy

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Rehabilitation Centers

3.1.3 Homecare

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sports Physiotherapy Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DJO Global

7.1.1 DJO Global Corporation Information

7.1.2 DJO Global Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DJO Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DJO Global Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 DJO Global Recent Development

7.2 Enraf-Nonius

7.2.1 Enraf-Nonius Corporation Information

7.2.2 Enraf-Nonius Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Enraf-Nonius Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Enraf-Nonius Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Enraf-Nonius Recent Development

7.3 Kindred Healthcare

7.3.1 Kindred Healthcare Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kindred Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kindred Healthcare Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kindred Healthcare Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Kindred Healthcare Recent Development

7.4 Select Medical

7.4.1 Select Medical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Select Medical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Select Medical Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Select Medical Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Select Medical Recent Development

7.5 Gymna Uniphy

7.5.1 Gymna Uniphy Corporation Information

7.5.2 Gymna Uniphy Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Gymna Uniphy Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Gymna Uniphy Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Gymna Uniphy Recent Development

7.6 Concentra Operating

7.6.1 Concentra Operating Corporation Information

7.6.2 Concentra Operating Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Concentra Operating Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Concentra Operating Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Concentra Operating Recent Development

7.7 BTL Industries

7.7.1 BTL Industries Corporation Information

7.7.2 BTL Industries Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BTL Industries Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BTL Industries Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 BTL Industries Recent Development

7.8 LABIOPRO

7.8.1 LABIOPRO Corporation Information

7.8.2 LABIOPRO Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LABIOPRO Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LABIOPRO Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 LABIOPRO Recent Development

7.9 US Physical Therapy

7.9.1 US Physical Therapy Corporation Information

7.9.2 US Physical Therapy Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 US Physical Therapy Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 US Physical Therapy Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 US Physical Therapy Recent Development

7.10 Isokinetic

7.10.1 Isokinetic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Isokinetic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Isokinetic Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Isokinetic Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Isokinetic Recent Development

7.11 EMS Physio

7.11.1 EMS Physio Corporation Information

7.11.2 EMS Physio Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 EMS Physio Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 EMS Physio Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 EMS Physio Recent Development

7.12 Zynex Medical

7.12.1 Zynex Medical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zynex Medical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zynex Medical Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zynex Medical Products Offered

7.12.5 Zynex Medical Recent Development

7.13 Sports Physio

7.13.1 Sports Physio Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sports Physio Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sports Physio Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sports Physio Products Offered

7.13.5 Sports Physio Recent Development

7.14 Patterson Medical

7.14.1 Patterson Medical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Patterson Medical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Patterson Medical Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Patterson Medical Products Offered

7.14.5 Patterson Medical Recent Development

7.15 A. Algeo

7.15.1 A. Algeo Corporation Information

7.15.2 A. Algeo Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 A. Algeo Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 A. Algeo Products Offered

7.15.5 A. Algeo Recent Development

7.16 Dynatronics

7.16.1 Dynatronics Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dynatronics Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Dynatronics Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Dynatronics Products Offered

7.16.5 Dynatronics Recent Development

7.17 Chattanooga

7.17.1 Chattanooga Corporation Information

7.17.2 Chattanooga Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Chattanooga Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Chattanooga Products Offered

7.17.5 Chattanooga Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Distributors

8.3 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Distributors

8.5 Sports Physiotherapy Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

