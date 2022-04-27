Global DRAM Module and Component Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States DRAM Module and Component market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DRAM Module and Component market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global DRAM Module and Component market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, DDR3 accounting for % of the DRAM Module and Component global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Consumer Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the DRAM Module and Component market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global DRAM Module and Component Scope and Market Size

DRAM Module and Component market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DRAM Module and Component market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the DRAM Module and Component market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

DDR3

DDR4

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Mobile Devices

Servers

Computers

Automobiles

Others

By Company

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix Inc

Micron Technology

Nanya Technology Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Powerchip Technology Corporation

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Ramaxel Technology

Kingston Technology Corporation

SMART Modular Technologies

Supermicro

Transcend Information, Inc.

Patriot

Innodisk Corporation

Apacer Technology

Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc.

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc

Etron Technology

Fidelix Co., Ltd

ROHM Co., Ltd.

TeamGroup

The report on the DRAM Module and Component market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global DRAM Module and Componentconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of DRAM Module and Componentmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global DRAM Module and Componentmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the DRAM Module and Componentwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of DRAM Module and Componentsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> DRAM Module and Component companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 DRAM Module and Component Product Introduction

1.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States DRAM Module and Component Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States DRAM Module and Component Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States DRAM Module and Component Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 DRAM Module and Component Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States DRAM Module and Component in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of DRAM Module and Component Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 DRAM Module and Component Market Dynamics

1.5.1 DRAM Module and Component Industry Trends

1.5.2 DRAM Module and Component Market Drivers

1.5.3 DRAM Module and Component Market Challenges

1.5.4 DRAM Module and Component Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 DRAM Module and Component Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 DDR3

2.1.2 DDR4

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global DRAM Module and Component Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States DRAM Module and Component Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States DRAM Module and Component Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States DRAM Module and Component Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States DRAM Module and Component Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 DRAM Module and Component Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Electronics

3.1.2 Mobile Devices

3.1.3 Servers

3.1.4 Computers

3.1.5 Automobiles

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global DRAM Module and Component Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States DRAM Module and Component Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States DRAM Module and Component Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States DRAM Module and Component Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States DRAM Module and Component Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global DRAM Module and Component Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global DRAM Module and Component Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global DRAM Module and Component Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global DRAM Module and Component Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 DRAM Module and Component Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of DRAM Module and Component in 2021

4.2.3 Global DRAM Module and Component Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global DRAM Module and Component Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global DRAM Module and Component Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers DRAM Module and Component Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into DRAM Module and Component Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States DRAM Module and Component Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top DRAM Module and Component Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States DRAM Module and Component Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States DRAM Module and Component Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global DRAM Module and Component Market Size by Region

5.1 Global DRAM Module and Component Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global DRAM Module and Component Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global DRAM Module and Component Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America DRAM Module and Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America DRAM Module and Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific DRAM Module and Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific DRAM Module and Component Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe DRAM Module and Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe DRAM Module and Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America DRAM Module and Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America DRAM Module and Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa DRAM Module and Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa DRAM Module and Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Samsung Electronics

7.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Samsung Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Samsung Electronics DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Samsung Electronics DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.1.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

7.2 SK Hynix Inc

7.2.1 SK Hynix Inc Corporation Information

7.2.2 SK Hynix Inc Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SK Hynix Inc DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SK Hynix Inc DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.2.5 SK Hynix Inc Recent Development

7.3 Micron Technology

7.3.1 Micron Technology Corporation Information

7.3.2 Micron Technology Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Micron Technology DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Micron Technology DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.3.5 Micron Technology Recent Development

7.4 Nanya Technology Corporation

7.4.1 Nanya Technology Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nanya Technology Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nanya Technology Corporation DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nanya Technology Corporation DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.4.5 Nanya Technology Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Winbond Electronics Corporation

7.5.1 Winbond Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Winbond Electronics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Winbond Electronics Corporation DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Winbond Electronics Corporation DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.5.5 Winbond Electronics Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Powerchip Technology Corporation

7.6.1 Powerchip Technology Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Powerchip Technology Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Powerchip Technology Corporation DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Powerchip Technology Corporation DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.6.5 Powerchip Technology Corporation Recent Development

7.7 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

7.7.1 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.7.5 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Ramaxel Technology

7.8.1 Ramaxel Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ramaxel Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ramaxel Technology DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ramaxel Technology DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.8.5 Ramaxel Technology Recent Development

7.9 Kingston Technology Corporation

7.9.1 Kingston Technology Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kingston Technology Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kingston Technology Corporation DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kingston Technology Corporation DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.9.5 Kingston Technology Corporation Recent Development

7.10 SMART Modular Technologies

7.10.1 SMART Modular Technologies Corporation Information

7.10.2 SMART Modular Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SMART Modular Technologies DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SMART Modular Technologies DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.10.5 SMART Modular Technologies Recent Development

7.11 Supermicro

7.11.1 Supermicro Corporation Information

7.11.2 Supermicro Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Supermicro DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Supermicro DRAM Module and Component Products Offered

7.11.5 Supermicro Recent Development

7.12 Transcend Information, Inc.

7.12.1 Transcend Information, Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Transcend Information, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Transcend Information, Inc. DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Transcend Information, Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 Transcend Information, Inc. Recent Development

7.13 Patriot

7.13.1 Patriot Corporation Information

7.13.2 Patriot Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Patriot DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Patriot Products Offered

7.13.5 Patriot Recent Development

7.14 Innodisk Corporation

7.14.1 Innodisk Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Innodisk Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Innodisk Corporation DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Innodisk Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 Innodisk Corporation Recent Development

7.15 Apacer Technology

7.15.1 Apacer Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Apacer Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Apacer Technology DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Apacer Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Apacer Technology Recent Development

7.16 Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc.

7.16.1 Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc. Corporation Information

7.16.2 Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc. DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc. Products Offered

7.16.5 Elite Semiconductor Microelectronics Technology Inc. Recent Development

7.17 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc

7.17.1 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc Corporation Information

7.17.2 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc Products Offered

7.17.5 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc Recent Development

7.18 Etron Technology

7.18.1 Etron Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Etron Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Etron Technology DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Etron Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Etron Technology Recent Development

7.19 Fidelix Co., Ltd

7.19.1 Fidelix Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.19.2 Fidelix Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Fidelix Co., Ltd DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Fidelix Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.19.5 Fidelix Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.20 ROHM Co., Ltd.

7.20.1 ROHM Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.20.2 ROHM Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 ROHM Co., Ltd. DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 ROHM Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.20.5 ROHM Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.21 TeamGroup

7.21.1 TeamGroup Corporation Information

7.21.2 TeamGroup Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 TeamGroup DRAM Module and Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 TeamGroup Products Offered

7.21.5 TeamGroup Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 DRAM Module and Component Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 DRAM Module and Component Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 DRAM Module and Component Distributors

8.3 DRAM Module and Component Production Mode & Process

8.4 DRAM Module and Component Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 DRAM Module and Component Sales Channels

8.4.2 DRAM Module and Component Distributors

8.5 DRAM Module and Component Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

