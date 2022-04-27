Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Photovoltaic EVA Films market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photovoltaic EVA Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Photovoltaic EVA Films market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Segment by Type

Normal EVA Films

Anti-PID EVA Films

Others

Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Segment by Application

Mono-Si Modules

Multi-Si Modules

Others

The report on the Photovoltaic EVA Films market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hangzhou First Applied Material

STR Holdings

Mitsui Chemicals

Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material

3M

Bridgestone Corporation

Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology

Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies

Shanghai HIUV New Materials

Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy

Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives

Folienwerk Wolfen

Guangzhou Lushan New Materials

Sekisui Chemical

Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development

SWM

KENGO Industrial

Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Photovoltaic EVA Filmsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Photovoltaic EVA Filmsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Photovoltaic EVA Filmsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Photovoltaic EVA Filmswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Photovoltaic EVA Filmssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Photovoltaic EVA Films companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Photovoltaic EVA Films Product Introduction

1.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Photovoltaic EVA Films in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Photovoltaic EVA Films Industry Trends

1.5.2 Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Drivers

1.5.3 Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Challenges

1.5.4 Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Normal EVA Films

2.1.2 Anti-PID EVA Films

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Mono-Si Modules

3.1.2 Multi-Si Modules

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Photovoltaic EVA Films in 2021

4.2.3 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Photovoltaic EVA Films Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Photovoltaic EVA Films Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Photovoltaic EVA Films Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Photovoltaic EVA Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hangzhou First Applied Material

7.1.1 Hangzhou First Applied Material Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hangzhou First Applied Material Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hangzhou First Applied Material Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hangzhou First Applied Material Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.1.5 Hangzhou First Applied Material Recent Development

7.2 STR Holdings

7.2.1 STR Holdings Corporation Information

7.2.2 STR Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 STR Holdings Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 STR Holdings Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.2.5 STR Holdings Recent Development

7.3 Mitsui Chemicals

7.3.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mitsui Chemicals Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mitsui Chemicals Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.3.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.4 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material

7.4.1 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Corporation Information

7.4.2 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.4.5 Changzhou Sveck Photovoltaic New Material Recent Development

7.5 3M

7.5.1 3M Corporation Information

7.5.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 3M Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 3M Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.5.5 3M Recent Development

7.6 Bridgestone Corporation

7.6.1 Bridgestone Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bridgestone Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bridgestone Corporation Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bridgestone Corporation Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.6.5 Bridgestone Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology

7.7.1 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.7.5 Hangzhou Solar Composite Energy Science And Technology Recent Development

7.8 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies

7.8.1 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.8.5 Changzhou Betterial Film Technologies Recent Development

7.9 Shanghai HIUV New Materials

7.9.1 Shanghai HIUV New Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanghai HIUV New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shanghai HIUV New Materials Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shanghai HIUV New Materials Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.9.5 Shanghai HIUV New Materials Recent Development

7.10 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy

7.10.1 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.10.5 Zhejiang Feiyu New Energy Recent Development

7.11 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives

7.11.1 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives Photovoltaic EVA Films Products Offered

7.11.5 Shanghai Tian Yang Hotmelt Adhesives Recent Development

7.12 Folienwerk Wolfen

7.12.1 Folienwerk Wolfen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Folienwerk Wolfen Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Folienwerk Wolfen Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Folienwerk Wolfen Products Offered

7.12.5 Folienwerk Wolfen Recent Development

7.13 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials

7.13.1 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Products Offered

7.13.5 Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Recent Development

7.14 Sekisui Chemical

7.14.1 Sekisui Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sekisui Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sekisui Chemical Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sekisui Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Sekisui Chemical Recent Development

7.15 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development

7.15.1 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development Corporation Information

7.15.2 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development Products Offered

7.15.5 Guangzhou Huichi Industrial Development Recent Development

7.16 SWM

7.16.1 SWM Corporation Information

7.16.2 SWM Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SWM Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SWM Products Offered

7.16.5 SWM Recent Development

7.17 KENGO Industrial

7.17.1 KENGO Industrial Corporation Information

7.17.2 KENGO Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 KENGO Industrial Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 KENGO Industrial Products Offered

7.17.5 KENGO Industrial Recent Development

7.18 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology

7.18.1 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Zhejiang Zhengxin Photovoltaic Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Photovoltaic EVA Films Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Photovoltaic EVA Films Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Photovoltaic EVA Films Distributors

8.3 Photovoltaic EVA Films Production Mode & Process

8.4 Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Photovoltaic EVA Films Sales Channels

8.4.2 Photovoltaic EVA Films Distributors

8.5 Photovoltaic EVA Films Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

