Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Bio-based Nylon Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Nylon Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bio-based Nylon Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Segment by Type

PET

PU

PI

Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging & Storage

Textile

Others

The report on the Bio-based Nylon Resin market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Arkema

Evonik

Kingfa

EMS-GRIVORY

DuPont

DSM

Radici Group

Kuraray

National Plastics & Seals

Solvay

BASF SE

Meyer Plastics

Wuxi Yinda Nylon

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Bio-based Nylon Resinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Bio-based Nylon Resinmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bio-based Nylon Resinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bio-based Nylon Resinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Bio-based Nylon Resinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Bio-based Nylon Resin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Nylon Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bio-based Nylon Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bio-based Nylon Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PET

2.1.2 PU

2.1.3 PI

2.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

3.1.4 Packaging & Storage

3.1.5 Textile

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bio-based Nylon Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bio-based Nylon Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based Nylon Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bio-based Nylon Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Nylon Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arkema

7.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Arkema Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Arkema Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Evonik Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Evonik Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Development

7.3 Kingfa

7.3.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kingfa Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kingfa Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kingfa Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 Kingfa Recent Development

7.4 EMS-GRIVORY

7.4.1 EMS-GRIVORY Corporation Information

7.4.2 EMS-GRIVORY Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 EMS-GRIVORY Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 EMS-GRIVORY Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 EMS-GRIVORY Recent Development

7.5 DuPont

7.5.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.5.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DuPont Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DuPont Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.6 DSM

7.6.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.6.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DSM Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DSM Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 DSM Recent Development

7.7 Radici Group

7.7.1 Radici Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Radici Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Radici Group Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Radici Group Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Radici Group Recent Development

7.8 Kuraray

7.8.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kuraray Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kuraray Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Kuraray Recent Development

7.9 National Plastics & Seals

7.9.1 National Plastics & Seals Corporation Information

7.9.2 National Plastics & Seals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 National Plastics & Seals Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 National Plastics & Seals Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 National Plastics & Seals Recent Development

7.10 Solvay

7.10.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.10.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Solvay Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Solvay Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.11 BASF SE

7.11.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.11.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 BASF SE Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 BASF SE Bio-based Nylon Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.12 Meyer Plastics

7.12.1 Meyer Plastics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Meyer Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Meyer Plastics Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Meyer Plastics Products Offered

7.12.5 Meyer Plastics Recent Development

7.13 Wuxi Yinda Nylon

7.13.1 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Products Offered

7.13.5 Wuxi Yinda Nylon Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bio-based Nylon Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bio-based Nylon Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bio-based Nylon Resin Distributors

8.3 Bio-based Nylon Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bio-based Nylon Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bio-based Nylon Resin Distributors

8.5 Bio-based Nylon Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

